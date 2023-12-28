Week 7 Girls Basketball Rankings

Undefeated Grayson tops Class 7A at 10-0 and leads Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and Milton in the top 5 of the state’s highest class. River Ridge leads Class 6A with North Forsyth, Langston Hughes, New Manchester and Marist in the top 5.

Union Grove tops Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Jefferson in the top 5. Baldwin tops Class 4A and leads Holy Innocents’, Hardaway, Southwest DeKalb and Stockbridge in the top 5. In Class 3A, Hebron Christian and Wesleyan are 1-2 in the class and leading undefeated Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5.

Mount Paran is the team to beat in Class 2A and leading Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon. St. Francis tops Class A Division I and leads Galloway, Athens Christian, Oglethorpe County and Rabun County. In Class A Division II, Greenforest tops the class with Montgomery County, Taylor County, Clinch County and Terrell County in the top 5.