Week 7 Girls Basketball Rankings

Undefeated Grayson tops Class 7A at 10-0 and leads Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and Milton in the top 5 of the state’s highest class. River Ridge leads Class 6A with North Forsyth, Langston Hughes, New Manchester and Marist in the top 5.
Union Grove tops Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Jefferson in the top 5. Baldwin tops Class 4A and leads Holy Innocents’, Hardaway, Southwest DeKalb and Stockbridge in the top 5. In Class 3A, Hebron Christian and Wesleyan are 1-2 in the class and leading undefeated Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5.
Mount Paran is the team to beat in Class 2A and leading Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon. St. Francis tops Class A Division I and leads Galloway, Athens Christian, Oglethorpe County and Rabun County. In Class A Division II, Greenforest tops the class with Montgomery County, Taylor County, Clinch County and Terrell County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Buford
3. Norcross
4. Carrollton
5. Milton
6. Mill Creek
7. McEachern
8. Harrison
9. North Paulding
10. Lowndes
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. North Forsyth
3. Langston Hughes
4. New Manchester
5. Marist
6. Woodward Academy
7. Sequoyah
8. Lakeside-Evans
9. Veterans
10. Tift County
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Warner Robins
5. Jefferson
6. Creekside
7. Bradwell Institute
8. Ware County
9. Statesboro
10. Harris County
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Hardaway
4. Southwest DeKalb
5. Stockbridge
6. Chestatee
7. Trinity Christian
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Cross Creek
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Thomson
3. Butler
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Columbia
7. Model
8. Banks County
9. Sumter County
10. Dodge County
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Rabun County
6. Mount Pisgah
7. Lamar County
8. Swainsboro
9. Heard County
10. Dublin
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest
2. Montgomery County
3. Taylor County
4. Clinch County
5. Terrell County
6. Towns County
7. Early County
8. Wilcox County
9. Warren County
10. Randolph-Clay
About the Author