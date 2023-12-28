Week 7 Girls Basketball Rankings

Lovejoy's Jahilya Mcdonald (12) avoids the defensie of Kayla Cleveland (left) and Allie Sweet of River Ridge during the Class 6A girls state championship game Friday in Macon.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Lovejoy's Jahilya Mcdonald (12) avoids the defensie of Kayla Cleveland (left) and Allie Sweet of River Ridge during the Class 6A girls state championship game Friday in Macon.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
32 minutes ago

Undefeated Grayson tops Class 7A at 10-0 and leads Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and Milton in the top 5 of the state’s highest class. River Ridge leads Class 6A with North Forsyth, Langston Hughes, New Manchester and Marist in the top 5.

Union Grove tops Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Jefferson in the top 5. Baldwin tops Class 4A and leads Holy Innocents’, Hardaway, Southwest DeKalb and Stockbridge in the top 5. In Class 3A, Hebron Christian and Wesleyan are 1-2 in the class and leading undefeated Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County in the top 5.

Mount Paran is the team to beat in Class 2A and leading Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon. St. Francis tops Class A Division I and leads Galloway, Athens Christian, Oglethorpe County and Rabun County. In Class A Division II, Greenforest tops the class with Montgomery County, Taylor County, Clinch County and Terrell County in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Buford

3. Norcross

4. Carrollton

5. Milton

6. Mill Creek

7. McEachern

8. Harrison

9. North Paulding

10. Lowndes

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. North Forsyth

3. Langston Hughes

4. New Manchester

5. Marist

6. Woodward Academy

7. Sequoyah

8. Lakeside-Evans

9. Veterans

10. Tift County

Class 5A

1. Union Grove

2. Midtown

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Warner Robins

5. Jefferson

6. Creekside

7. Bradwell Institute

8. Ware County

9. Statesboro

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Hardaway

4. Southwest DeKalb

5. Stockbridge

6. Chestatee

7. Trinity Christian

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Fayette County

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Hart County

8. Cross Creek

9. Dougherty

10. Monroe

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran

2. Thomson

3. Butler

4. Josey

5. Central-Macon

6. Columbia

7. Model

8. Banks County

9. Sumter County

10. Dodge County

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Rabun County

6. Mount Pisgah

7. Lamar County

8. Swainsboro

9. Heard County

10. Dublin

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Clinch County

5. Terrell County

6. Towns County

7. Early County

8. Wilcox County

9. Warren County

10. Randolph-Clay

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top