Week 6 Softball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Top-ranked Buford is 18-0 and leads the state’s highest class after victories over Collins Hill 8-0 and Central Gwinnett 15-0 last week. Buford will play 7A No. 7 Dacula Tuesday at home. East Coweta, North Gwinnett, Mill Creek and North Paulding fill the 7A top 5.

Pope tops Class 6A with Creekview, Lassiter, River Ridge and Sequoyah chasing. In Class 5A, Cambridge is at the top and leading Harris County, Northside-Columbus, Loganville and Winder-Barrow.

Whitewater is the team to beat in Class 4A with Central-Carroll, Wayne County, Heritage-Catoosa and Walnut Grove chasing. In Class 3A, Harlem is at the top and ahead of Wesleyan, Gordon Lee, LaFayette and Bremen.

Jeff Davis is No. 1 in Class 2A with Appling County, ACE Charter, Mount Paran and Eagle’s Landing Christian filling the top 5.

Heard County is at the top of Class A Division I with Prince Avenue Christian, Bacon County, Social Circle and Mount Vernon in the top 5. Emanuel County Institute leads Class A Division II ahead of Lanier County, Glascock County, Wilcox County and Marion County.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Gwinnett

4. Mill Creek

5. North Paulding

6. Kennesaw Mountain

7. Dacula

8. South Forsyth

9. Cherokee

10. Colquitt County

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Creekview

3. Lassiter

4. River Ridge

5. Sequoyah

6. Apalachee

7. South Effingham

8. Effingham County

9. East Paulding

10. Houston County

Class 5A

1. Cambridge

2. Harris County

3. Northside-Columbus

4. Loganville

5. Winder-Barrow

6. Ola

7. Villa Rica

8. Flowery Branch

9. Chamblee

10. Calhoun

Class 4A

1. Whitewater

2. Central-Carroll

3. Wayne County

4. Heritage-Catoosa

5. Walnut Grove

6. West Laurens

7. LaGrange

8. East Forsyth

9. Islands

10. Southeast Bulloch

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Wesleyan

3. Gordon Lee

4. LaFayette

5. Bremen

6. Morgan County

7. Crisp County

8. Franklin County

9. Jackson

10. Pickens

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Appling County

3. Academy for Classical Education

4. Mount Paran

5. ELCA

6. Rockmart

7. Vidalia

8. Dodge County

9. Haralson County

10. Pierce County

Class A Division I

1. Heard County

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Bacon County

4. Social Circle

5. Mount Vernon

6. Trion

7. Pepperell

8. Oglethorpe County

9. Irwin County

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II

1. Emanuel County Institute

2. Lanier County

3. Glascock County

4. Wilcox County

5. Marion County

6. Georgia Military

7. Schley County

8. Pataula Charter

9. Taylor County

10. Bowdon

