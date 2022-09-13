Week 4 Volleyball Rankings

Class 6A No. 1 Pope (25-4) maintains its position at the top and has a 3-1 win over No. 2 Sequoyah on its resume that occurred on Aug. 25. No. 5 North Forsyth is 22-3 and has won its last 10 matches and No. 6 Allatoona recently scored a 3-0 win over No. 7 Woodstock. In Class 5A, Greater Atlanta Christian climbed to No. 1 following last week’s 2-1 win over No. 2 Chattahoochee and undefeated Winder-Barrow climbed two slots to No. 2 after improving to 20-0 on the season. Chattahooochee dropped a slot to No. 3, McIntosh fell from No. 1 to No. 4 and Jefferson rounds out the top 5. Additionally, Ola (13-3) debuts at No. 10.

In Class 4A, No. 1 ranked Pace Academy has compiled a flawless 23-0 record and No. 2 Whitewater sits at 19-3. Central-Carroll dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 after its 2-1 loss to Starr’s Mill and Chestatee climbed from No. 10 to No. 7. Chestatee will visit No. 8 Cherokee Bluff Tuesday. In Class 3A, Savannah Christian replaced Sandy Creek at No. 1 and Sandy Creek fell to No. 4 after a loss to Morgan County that propelled the Bulldogs up to No. 3. Additionally, No. 6 White County recently defeated No. 7 Dawson County 2-1.