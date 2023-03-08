Week 4 girls soccer rankings

Midtown polls at the top of Class 5A and leads Chamblee, Loganville, Harris County and Northside-Columbus. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A with North Oconee, Holy Innocents’, Cherokee Bluff and Perry rounding out the top 5.

In Class 3A, Morgan County leads Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Oconee County and White County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Fitzgerald leads Callaway, Model, Fellowship Christian and Jeff Davis in the top 5. East Laurens leads the way in Class A Division I and Atlanta Classical is ranked atop Class A Division II.