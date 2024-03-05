Week 4 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is atop Class 7A and leads a talented top 10 with Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Walton in the top 5. Norcross, Brookwood, Milton, Hillgrove and Lambert fill the top 10 in the state’s highest class.

Marists leads Class 6A at the top with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter in the top 5. Jefferson tops Class 5A ahead of McIntosh, Midtown, Northgate and Greater Atlanta Christian in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A ahead of Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’.

Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A with Dawson County, Oconee County, Lumpkin County and Savannah Country Day in the top 5. Fellowship Christian leads Model, Savannah Arts, Worth County and Athens Academy in the 2A top 5. Social Circle is ranked atop Class A Division I and Aquinas leads Class A Division II.