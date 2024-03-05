High School Sports Blog

Week 4 Girls Soccer Rankings

By Score Atlanta
37 minutes ago

Buford is atop Class 7A and leads a talented top 10 with Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Walton in the top 5. Norcross, Brookwood, Milton, Hillgrove and Lambert fill the top 10 in the state’s highest class.

Marists leads Class 6A at the top with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter in the top 5. Jefferson tops Class 5A ahead of McIntosh, Midtown, Northgate and Greater Atlanta Christian in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A ahead of Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’.

Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A with Dawson County, Oconee County, Lumpkin County and Savannah Country Day in the top 5. Fellowship Christian leads Model, Savannah Arts, Worth County and Athens Academy in the 2A top 5. Social Circle is ranked atop Class A Division I and Aquinas leads Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Harrison

3. North Gwinnett

4. West Forsyth

5. Walton

6. Norcross

7. Brookwood

8. Milton

9. Hillgrove

10. Lambert

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. North Atlanta

3. Pope

4. Roswell

5. Lassiter

6. Sequoyah

7. Allatoona

8. Johns Creek

9. St. Pius X

10. Alexander

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. McIntosh

3. Midtown

4. Northgate

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Decatur

7. Cambridge

8. Northview

9. Loganville

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. Lovett

3. North Oconee

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Perry

7. Southeast Whitfield

8. Trinity Christian

9. Johnson-Gainesville

10. Pace Academy

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Dawson County

3. Oconee County

4. Lumpkin County

5. Savannah Country Day

6. Bremen

7. Richmond Academy

8. Gilmer

9. St. Vincents’

10. Long County

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Model

3. Savannah Arts

4. Worth County

5. Athens Academy

6. Mount Paran

7. Fitzgerald

8. Dodge County

9. Appling County

10. ACE Charter

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Paideia

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Dade County

5. East Laurens

6. Mount Vernon

7. Atlanta International

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Claxton

10. Screven County

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Towns County

3. Hawkinsville

4. Portal

5. Atlanta Classical

6. Lincoln County

7. McIntosh County Academy

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. Mount Zion-Carroll

10. Georgia Military

