Week 4 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is atop Class 7A and leads a talented top 10 with Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Walton in the top 5. Norcross, Brookwood, Milton, Hillgrove and Lambert fill the top 10 in the state’s highest class.
Marists leads Class 6A at the top with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter in the top 5. Jefferson tops Class 5A ahead of McIntosh, Midtown, Northgate and Greater Atlanta Christian in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A ahead of Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’.
Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A with Dawson County, Oconee County, Lumpkin County and Savannah Country Day in the top 5. Fellowship Christian leads Model, Savannah Arts, Worth County and Athens Academy in the 2A top 5. Social Circle is ranked atop Class A Division I and Aquinas leads Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Harrison
3. North Gwinnett
4. West Forsyth
5. Walton
6. Norcross
7. Brookwood
8. Milton
9. Hillgrove
10. Lambert
Class 6A
1. Marist
2. North Atlanta
3. Pope
4. Roswell
5. Lassiter
6. Sequoyah
7. Allatoona
8. Johns Creek
9. St. Pius X
10. Alexander
Class 5A
1. Jefferson
2. McIntosh
3. Midtown
4. Northgate
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Decatur
7. Cambridge
8. Northview
9. Loganville
10. Chamblee
Class 4A
1. Westminster
2. Lovett
3. North Oconee
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Perry
7. Southeast Whitfield
8. Trinity Christian
9. Johnson-Gainesville
10. Pace Academy
Class 3A
1. Wesleyan
2. Dawson County
3. Oconee County
4. Lumpkin County
5. Savannah Country Day
6. Bremen
7. Richmond Academy
8. Gilmer
9. St. Vincents’
10. Long County
Class 2A
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Model
3. Savannah Arts
4. Worth County
5. Athens Academy
6. Mount Paran
7. Fitzgerald
8. Dodge County
9. Appling County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Division I
1. Social Circle
2. Paideia
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Dade County
5. East Laurens
6. Mount Vernon
7. Atlanta International
8. Tallulah Falls
9. Claxton
10. Screven County
Class A Division II
1. Aquinas
2. Towns County
3. Hawkinsville
4. Portal
5. Atlanta Classical
6. Lincoln County
7. McIntosh County Academy
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Mount Zion-Carroll
10. Georgia Military
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center
Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC