Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains the number one spot after its 9-7 victory against No. 3 Alpharetta in Class 5A-6A. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. Lambert moved up a spot after its victory against top-ranked Blessed Trinity. No. 6 South Forsyth, No. 7 Mill Creek, No. 8 Dacula, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 McEachern round out the poll.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team after three double-digit victories this past week against South Forsyth, Buford, and Denmark. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Cherokee, No. 4 South Forsyth, and No. 5 Campbell round out the top five. Cherokee jumps three spots and makes its debut in the top five. No. 6 West Forsyth, No. 7 Hillgrove, No. 8 Lambert, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain round out the poll. Marietta makes its debut in the poll after its 11-4 victory against ranked Campbell.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their 20-4 victory against Woodstock and 21-9 victory against North Gwinnett No. 2 North Forsyth, No. 3 Blessed Trinity, No. 4 Alpharetta, and No. 5 Lassiter round out the top five. Blessed Trinity suffered its first loss of the season to Lambert. No. 6 River Ridge, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Sequoyah, and No. 10 Marist round out the poll. River Ridge moves up two spots after its impressive start to the season. Woodstock and Allatoona fall out of the poll, while Sequoyah and Marist make their first appearances.