Week 3 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains the number one spot after its 9-7 victory against No. 3 Alpharetta in Class 5A-6A. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. Lambert moved up a spot after its victory against top-ranked Blessed Trinity. No. 6 South Forsyth, No. 7 Mill Creek, No. 8 Dacula, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 McEachern round out the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team after three double-digit victories this past week against South Forsyth, Buford, and Denmark. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Cherokee, No. 4 South Forsyth, and No. 5 Campbell round out the top five. Cherokee jumps three spots and makes its debut in the top five. No. 6 West Forsyth, No. 7 Hillgrove, No. 8 Lambert, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain round out the poll. Marietta makes its debut in the poll after its 11-4 victory against ranked Campbell.
In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their 20-4 victory against Woodstock and 21-9 victory against North Gwinnett No. 2 North Forsyth, No. 3 Blessed Trinity, No. 4 Alpharetta, and No. 5 Lassiter round out the top five. Blessed Trinity suffered its first loss of the season to Lambert. No. 6 River Ridge, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Sequoyah, and No. 10 Marist round out the poll. River Ridge moves up two spots after its impressive start to the season. Woodstock and Allatoona fall out of the poll, while Sequoyah and Marist make their first appearances.
On the girls side, No. 1 Johns Creek debuts as the new number one team in the poll after victories against North Forsyth and Alpharetta. No. 2 Cambridge is trending upward after its 14-13 victory against No. 3 Blessed Trinity (previous No. 1). No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 McIntosh round out the top five. No. 6 Pope, No. 7 Lakeside-Evans, No. 8 Sequoyah, No. 9 River Ridge and No. 10 Dunwoody round out the poll. Dunwoody slid seven spots in the new poll, and River Ridge entered the top ten for the first time.
In Class A-4A, there is a new number one team. No. 1 East Forsyth overtakes Fellowship Christian as the top team after their 11-4 win against Northview. No. 2 North Oconee, No. 3 Whitewater, No. 4 Fellowship Christian and No. 5 Starr’s Mill round out the top five. Fellowship Christian slides three spots after their 13-3 loss to Lovett, and Starr’s Mill enters the top five for the first time this season. No. 6 Holy Innocents, No. 7 Whitefield Academy, No. 8 Savannah Country Day, No. 9 Benedictine, and No. 10 Mount Paran Christian round out the poll. Whitefield Academy makes its debut in the poll and Westminster drops out after three consecutive losses.
On the girls side, No. 1 Westminster takes over the top spot after wins against Alpharetta and Chattahoochee No. 2 North Oconee moves up a spot. No. 3 Fellowship Christian, No. 4 Wesleyan, and No. 5 Whitewater round out the top five. Fellowship Christian defeated Wesleyan 13-7 last week. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Walker, No. 8 King’s Ridge, No. 9 Savannah Christian and No. 10 Trinity Christian round out the poll. Trinity Christian makes its debut in the poll, and Pace Academy falls out of the poll after suffering two losses this week.
Boys
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth (5-1)
2. Buford (5-0)
3. North Paulding (7-0)
4. Lambert (3-1)
5. Walton (6-1)
6. South Forsyth (4-1)
7. Mill Creek (3-1)
8. Dacula (4-2)
9. East Coweta (2-1)
10. McEachern (1-1)
Class 5A-6A
1. Roswell (4-0)
2. North Forsyth (6-0)
3. Blessed Trinity (5-1)
4. Alpharetta (5-1)
5. Lassiter (5-0)
6. River Ridge (6-0)
7. Cambridge (4-1)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1)
9. Sequoyah 3-1
10. Marist (4-2)
Class A-4A
1. East Forsyth (5-0)
2. North Oconee (4-1)
3. Whitewater (6-1)
4. Fellowship Christian (3-1)
5. Starr’s Mill (5-0)
6. Holy Innocents (3-2)
7. Whitefield Academy (4-1)
8. Savannah Country Day (3-3)
9. Benedictine (2-2)
10. Mount Paran Christian (2-1)
Girls
Class 7A
1. Milton (5-0)
2. North Paulding (7-0)
3. Cherokee (4-0)
4. South Forsyth (5-1)
5. Campbell (4-2)
6. West Forsyth (2-2)
7. Hillgrove (2-0)
8. Lambert (2-2)
9. Marietta (3-1)
10. Kennesaw Mountain (3-2)
Class 5A-6A
1. Johns Creek (6-0)
2. Cambridge (6-0)
3. Blessed Trinity (6-1)
4. Roswell (5-1)
5. McIntosh (5-0)
6. Pope (4-1)
7. Lakeside-Evans (5-0)
8. Sequoyah (4-0)
9. River Ridge (5-0)
10. Dunwoody (4-2)
Class A-4A
1. Westminster (6-0)
2. North Oconee (6-0)
3. Fellowship Christian (4-0)
4. Wesleyan (5-1)
5. Whitewater (4-1)
6. Starr’s Mill (2-0)
7. Walker (1-0)
8. King’s Ridge (2-1)
9. Savannah Christian (0-0)
10. Trinity Christian (1-0)
