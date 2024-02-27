Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is the team to beat in the state’s highest class and leads Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Lambert. Marist tops Class 6A with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter in the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson tops Greater Atlanta Christian, Midtown, McIntosh and Northgate.
Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’ in the top 5. In Class 3A, Oconee County is the team to beat ahead of Wesleyan, Dawson County, Lumpkin County and Gilmer.
Fellowship is ranked atop Class 2A and leading Model, Savannah Arts, Athens Academy and ACE Charter. In Class A Division I, Social Circle is at the top and leading Paideia, Whitefield Academy, Mount Vernon and East Laurens. In Class A Division II, Aquinas, Towns County, McIntosh County Academy, Lake Oconee Academy and Portal fill the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Harrison
3. North Gwinnett
4. West Forsyth
5. Lambert
6. Norcross
7. Walton
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. North Paulding
10. Milton
Class 6A
1. Marist
2. North Atlanta
3. Pope
4. Roswell
5. Lassiter
6. Allatoona
7. Sequoyah
8. Johns Creek
9. St. Pius X
10. Alexander
Class 5A
1. Jefferson
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Midtown
4. McIntosh
5. Northgate
6. Northview
7. Cambridge
8. Decatur
9. Northside-Columbus
10. Chamblee
Class 4A
1. Westminster
2. Lovett
3. North Oconee
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Perry
7. Southeast Whitfield
8. Trinity Christian
9. Johnson-Gainesville
10. Cherokee Bluff
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Wesleyan
3. Dawson County
4. Lumpkin County
5. Gilmer
6. Bremen
7. Savannah Country Day
8. Richmond Academy
9. Columbus
10. St. Vincent’s
Class 2A
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Model
3. Savannah Arts
4. Athens Academy
5. ACE Charter
6. Fitzgerald
7. Worth County
8. Mount Paran
9. Cook
10. Dodge County
Class A Division I
1. Social Circle
2. Paideia
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Mount Vernon
5. East Laurens
6. Atlanta International
7. Tallulah Falls
8. Dade County
9. Commerce
10. Screven County
Class A Division II
1. Aquinas
2. Towns County
3. McIntosh County Academy
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Portal
6. Lincoln County
7. Hawkinsville
8. Atlanta Classical
9. Mount Zion-Carroll
10. Georgia Military
