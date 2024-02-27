High School Sports Blog

Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings

By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

Buford is the team to beat in the state’s highest class and leads Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Lambert. Marist tops Class 6A with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter in the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson tops Greater Atlanta Christian, Midtown, McIntosh and Northgate.

Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’ in the top 5. In Class 3A, Oconee County is the team to beat ahead of Wesleyan, Dawson County, Lumpkin County and Gilmer.

Fellowship is ranked atop Class 2A and leading Model, Savannah Arts, Athens Academy and ACE Charter. In Class A Division I, Social Circle is at the top and leading Paideia, Whitefield Academy, Mount Vernon and East Laurens. In Class A Division II, Aquinas, Towns County, McIntosh County Academy, Lake Oconee Academy and Portal fill the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Harrison

3. North Gwinnett

4. West Forsyth

5. Lambert

6. Norcross

7. Walton

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. North Paulding

10. Milton

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. North Atlanta

3. Pope

4. Roswell

5. Lassiter

6. Allatoona

7. Sequoyah

8. Johns Creek

9. St. Pius X

10. Alexander

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Midtown

4. McIntosh

5. Northgate

6. Northview

7. Cambridge

8. Decatur

9. Northside-Columbus

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. Lovett

3. North Oconee

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Perry

7. Southeast Whitfield

8. Trinity Christian

9. Johnson-Gainesville

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 3A

1. Oconee County

2. Wesleyan

3. Dawson County

4. Lumpkin County

5. Gilmer

6. Bremen

7. Savannah Country Day

8. Richmond Academy

9. Columbus

10. St. Vincent’s

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Model

3. Savannah Arts

4. Athens Academy

5. ACE Charter

6. Fitzgerald

7. Worth County

8. Mount Paran

9. Cook

10. Dodge County

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Paideia

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Mount Vernon

5. East Laurens

6. Atlanta International

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Dade County

9. Commerce

10. Screven County

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Towns County

3. McIntosh County Academy

4. Lake Oconee Academy

5. Portal

6. Lincoln County

7. Hawkinsville

8. Atlanta Classical

9. Mount Zion-Carroll

10. Georgia Military

