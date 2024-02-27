Week 3 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is the team to beat in the state’s highest class and leads Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Lambert. Marist tops Class 6A with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter in the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson tops Greater Atlanta Christian, Midtown, McIntosh and Northgate.

Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’ in the top 5. In Class 3A, Oconee County is the team to beat ahead of Wesleyan, Dawson County, Lumpkin County and Gilmer.

Fellowship is ranked atop Class 2A and leading Model, Savannah Arts, Athens Academy and ACE Charter. In Class A Division I, Social Circle is at the top and leading Paideia, Whitefield Academy, Mount Vernon and East Laurens. In Class A Division II, Aquinas, Towns County, McIntosh County Academy, Lake Oconee Academy and Portal fill the top 5.