Week 2 high school football scores

August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Mill Creek's Trajen Greco (3) runs for a touchdown during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Mill Creek won 44-41 over Walton. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Mill Creek's Trajen Greco (3) runs for a touchdown during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Mill Creek won 44-41 over Walton. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Thursday

Berkmar 21, Clarkston 12

Druid Hills 21, McNair 20

Glynn Academy 22, McIntosh County Academy 12

Miller Grove 24, Jackson-Atlanta 7

Redan 34, Stone Mountain 6

Shaw 48, Kendrick 8

Troup County 49, Hardaway 21

Western, FL. 33, Johns Creek 14

Friday

Academy For Classical Education 29, Georgia Military 15

Adairsville 51, Cherokee Bluff 50

Anniston, AL. 24, Villa Rica 19

Appling County 42, Aiken, SC 7

Aquinas 41, Westside-Augusta 7

Arabia Mountain 34, Heritage-Conyers 6

Armuchee 17, Gordon Lee 14

Athens Academy 23, Mobile Christian, AL. 7

Athens Christian 42, Lakeview Academy 8

Bainbridge 24, Coffee 21

Banneker 14, New Manchester 12

Berrien 41, Atkinson County 19

Bleckley County 46, Wilcox County 14

Blessed Trinity 37, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14

Brantley County 42, Groves 8

Brooks County 39, Wayne County 25

Brunswick 16, Camden County 10

Bryan County 56, Treutlen 0

Buford 56, Mallard Creek, NC. 7

Burke County 28, Effingham County 10

Cairo 28, Monroe 3

Calhoun 31, Gardendale, AL 30

Carrollton 28, South Paulding 21

Cartersville 38, Jonesboro 16

Carver-Columbus 40, Spencer 0

Cedartown 47, Callaway 7

Central Gwinnett 14, Apalachee 7

Central-Carroll 35, Bowdon 14

Chamblee 59, Towers 0

Charlton County 21, Yulee, FL 7

Christian Bros. MO 41, Milton 27

Christian Heritage 21, Temple 6

Christopher Columbus, FL. 41, Benedictine 15

Claxton 29, Hilton Head, S.C. 18

Clinch County 24, Macon County 20

Colquitt County 29, Stockbridge 0

Columbia 26, Woodland-Stockbridge 21

Columbus 55, Jordan 0

Community Christian School, GA 14, Cross Keys 8

Dade County 50, North Sand Mtn, AL 13

Darlington 45, Sonoraville 22

Decatur 30, Wesleyan 28

Denmark 17, Cambridge 15

Dougherty 32, Randolph-Clay 14

Douglass 17, Washington 6

Dutchtown 33, Tift County 7

Early County 27, Seminole County 0

East Coweta 38, Newnan 10

East Forsyth 48, Seckinger 0

Edmund Burke Academy, GA 34, Glascock County 14

Elbert County 48, Madison County 34

Etowah 31, Cherokee 30 OT

Fellowship Christian 23, Trinity Christian 19

Fitzgerald 57, Turner County 6

Flowery Branch 9, St. Pius X 0

Gainesville 30, Mountain View 7

Gilmer 49, Fannin County 35

Glenn Hills 29, Cross Creek 0

Grayson 44, Eagle’s Landing 10

Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Lovett 19

Grovetown 17, Greenbrier 7

Habersham Central 42, White County 28

Hampton 56, McIntosh 48

Haralson County 15, Bremen 14

Harlem 26, Hancock Central 0

Hebron Christian 48, Providence Christian 9

Heritage-Catoosa 24, East Hamilton, Tenn, 9

Hillgrove 10, Creekview 6

Hiram 49, Woodstock 9

Holy Innocents’ 42, Riverwood 0

Houston County 57, Perry 56

Howard 46, Central-Macon 19

Hughes 47, McEachern 21

Irwin County 48, Dooly County 6

Jackson County 22, Duluth 7

Jasper County 18, Pike County 6

Jefferson 56, Wren, S.C. 28

Jenkins 34, Bluffton, SC 21

Johnson County 27, Jenkins County 14

Jones County 35, Dacula 14

Kell 21, Allatoona 9

Kennesaw Mountain 45, Campbell 14

LaGrange 56, Northside-Columbus 28

Lakeside-DeKalb 30, Northview 6

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13, Murray County 7

Lamar County 21, Upson-Lee 20

Lambert 49, Dawson County 6

Laney 26, Hephzibah 17

Lassiter 16, Wheeler 10

Lee County 37, Hapeville 0

Liberty County 32, Bradwell Institute 12

Lincoln County 27, McCormick, S.C. 6

Lithia Springs 21, Alexander 7

Loganville 33, Discovery 7

Long County 22, Tattnall County 9

Lovejoy 27, Jackson 17

Lowndes 33, Gadsden Co., FL 0

Lumpkin County 28, Union County 6

Marietta 24, West Forsyth 17

Marist 33, Pike Road AL 22

Mary Persons 41, Spalding 21

McCallie, TN 17, Woodward Academy 13

Metter 28, Emanuel County Institute 14

Mill Creek 49, Norcross 17

Miller County 80, Central-Talbotton 0

Monroe Area 58, Cedar Shoals 13

Montgomery County 33, Warren County 8

Morgan County 36, Greene County 15

Morrow 10, Tri-Cities 6

Mount Vernon, GA 37, Harvester Christian, GA. 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 42, Mt. Paran Christian 7

Mt. Zion, Carroll 43, Greenville 0

Mundy’s Mill 26, Fayette County 0

Munroe, Fla. 28, Terrell County 0

Murphy, NC 15, Commerce 14

New Hampstead 44, Windsor Forest 7

Newton 48, Alcovy 6

North Atlanta 50, Drew 6

North Clayton 21, KIPP Atlanta Charter 20

North Cobb Christian 20, Ridgeland 7

North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7

North Gwinnett 21, Archer 19

North Murray 54, Pickens 50

North Paulding 49, East Paulding 24

Northside-Warner Robins 35, Peach County 7

Northwest Whitfield 35, Coahulla Creek 31

Notre Dame Academy 36, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 8

Oconee County 33, Clarke Central 9

Ola 42, Luella 14

Osborne 42, Chattahoochee 13

Pace Academy 21, Westminster 19

Parkview 20, Shiloh 8

Pataula Charter 40, Baconton Charter 8

Paulding County 21, Sprayberry 20

Peachtree Ridge 23, Lanier 3

Pebblebrook 38, South Cobb 15

Pelham 27, Chattahoochee County 26

Pepperell 15, Model 14

Pickens, SC 42, Franklin County 17

Pierce County 56, Jeff Davis 17

Putnam County 23, Baldwin 14

Rabun County 14, Stephens County 7

Rabun Gap 35, Sequoyah 28

Richmond Academy 49, Savannah 0

River Ridge 43, Pope 14

Rockdale County 35, Salem 0

Rockmart 30, Cass 21

Rome 49, Lithonia 0

Roswell 35, Centennial 14

Russell County, AL 28, Harris County 17

Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29

Sandy Creek 46, Greenwood, SC 21

Savannah Christian 69, Islands 6

Savannah Country Day 28, Pinewood Christian 6

Screven County 7, Bacon County 6

Social Circle 25, East Jackson 0

South Forsyth 24, Harrison 21

South Gwinnett 58, Meadowcreek 25

Southeast Whitfield 34, Gordon Central 21

Southland Academy 21, Marion County 14

St. Francis 21, Landmark Christian 13

Starr’s Mill 19, Northgate 0

Sumter County 26, Westover 21

Swainsboro 42, Washington County 0

Taylor County 28, Crawford County 7

Telfair County 35, Lanier County 20

Thomas County Central 31, Thomasville 0

Thomson 27, Jefferson County 0

Toombs County 21, Wheeler County 0

Towns County 23, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Trion 45, LaFayette 7

Tucker 31, Southwest DeKalb 29

Valdosta 34, Cook 7

Veterans 49, Griffin 31

Vidalia 48, Beach 0

Walker 28, St. Mary’s 12

Walton 34, Brookwood 20

Ware County 20, Richmond Hill 7

West Hall 23, Johnson-Gainesville 7

West Laurens 14, Dodge County 12

Westlake 47, Crisp County 7

Westside-Macon 55, Southwest 19

Whitefield Academy 35, Strong Rock Christian 0

Whitewater 33, Union Grove 15

Winder-Barrow 48, M. L. King 0

Woodland-Cartersville 34, Coosa 0

Worth County 16, Mitchell County 14

