Week 2 high school football scores

Thursday
Berkmar 21, Clarkston 12
Druid Hills 21, McNair 20
Glynn Academy 22, McIntosh County Academy 12
Miller Grove 24, Jackson-Atlanta 7
Redan 34, Stone Mountain 6
Shaw 48, Kendrick 8
Troup County 49, Hardaway 21
Western, FL. 33, Johns Creek 14
Friday
Academy For Classical Education 29, Georgia Military 15
Adairsville 51, Cherokee Bluff 50
Anniston, AL. 24, Villa Rica 19
Appling County 42, Aiken, SC 7
Aquinas 41, Westside-Augusta 7
Arabia Mountain 34, Heritage-Conyers 6
Armuchee 17, Gordon Lee 14
Athens Academy 23, Mobile Christian, AL. 7
Athens Christian 42, Lakeview Academy 8
Bainbridge 24, Coffee 21
Banneker 14, New Manchester 12
Berrien 41, Atkinson County 19
Bleckley County 46, Wilcox County 14
Blessed Trinity 37, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14
Brantley County 42, Groves 8
Brooks County 39, Wayne County 25
Brunswick 16, Camden County 10
Bryan County 56, Treutlen 0
Buford 56, Mallard Creek, NC. 7
Burke County 28, Effingham County 10
Cairo 28, Monroe 3
Calhoun 31, Gardendale, AL 30
Carrollton 28, South Paulding 21
Cartersville 38, Jonesboro 16
Carver-Columbus 40, Spencer 0
Cedartown 47, Callaway 7
Central Gwinnett 14, Apalachee 7
Central-Carroll 35, Bowdon 14
Chamblee 59, Towers 0
Charlton County 21, Yulee, FL 7
Christian Bros. MO 41, Milton 27
Christian Heritage 21, Temple 6
Christopher Columbus, FL. 41, Benedictine 15
Claxton 29, Hilton Head, S.C. 18
Clinch County 24, Macon County 20
Colquitt County 29, Stockbridge 0
Columbia 26, Woodland-Stockbridge 21
Columbus 55, Jordan 0
Community Christian School, GA 14, Cross Keys 8
Dade County 50, North Sand Mtn, AL 13
Darlington 45, Sonoraville 22
Decatur 30, Wesleyan 28
Denmark 17, Cambridge 15
Dougherty 32, Randolph-Clay 14
Douglass 17, Washington 6
Dutchtown 33, Tift County 7
Early County 27, Seminole County 0
East Coweta 38, Newnan 10
East Forsyth 48, Seckinger 0
Edmund Burke Academy, GA 34, Glascock County 14
Elbert County 48, Madison County 34
Etowah 31, Cherokee 30 OT
Fellowship Christian 23, Trinity Christian 19
Fitzgerald 57, Turner County 6
Flowery Branch 9, St. Pius X 0
Gainesville 30, Mountain View 7
Gilmer 49, Fannin County 35
Glenn Hills 29, Cross Creek 0
Grayson 44, Eagle’s Landing 10
Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Lovett 19
Grovetown 17, Greenbrier 7
Habersham Central 42, White County 28
Hampton 56, McIntosh 48
Haralson County 15, Bremen 14
Harlem 26, Hancock Central 0
Hebron Christian 48, Providence Christian 9
Heritage-Catoosa 24, East Hamilton, Tenn, 9
Hillgrove 10, Creekview 6
Hiram 49, Woodstock 9
Holy Innocents’ 42, Riverwood 0
Houston County 57, Perry 56
Howard 46, Central-Macon 19
Hughes 47, McEachern 21
Irwin County 48, Dooly County 6
Jackson County 22, Duluth 7
Jasper County 18, Pike County 6
Jefferson 56, Wren, S.C. 28
Jenkins 34, Bluffton, SC 21
Johnson County 27, Jenkins County 14
Jones County 35, Dacula 14
Kell 21, Allatoona 9
Kennesaw Mountain 45, Campbell 14
LaGrange 56, Northside-Columbus 28
Lakeside-DeKalb 30, Northview 6
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13, Murray County 7
Lamar County 21, Upson-Lee 20
Lambert 49, Dawson County 6
Laney 26, Hephzibah 17
Lassiter 16, Wheeler 10
Lee County 37, Hapeville 0
Liberty County 32, Bradwell Institute 12
Lincoln County 27, McCormick, S.C. 6
Lithia Springs 21, Alexander 7
Loganville 33, Discovery 7
Long County 22, Tattnall County 9
Lovejoy 27, Jackson 17
Lowndes 33, Gadsden Co., FL 0
Lumpkin County 28, Union County 6
Marietta 24, West Forsyth 17
Marist 33, Pike Road AL 22
Mary Persons 41, Spalding 21
McCallie, TN 17, Woodward Academy 13
Metter 28, Emanuel County Institute 14
Mill Creek 49, Norcross 17
Miller County 80, Central-Talbotton 0
Monroe Area 58, Cedar Shoals 13
Montgomery County 33, Warren County 8
Morgan County 36, Greene County 15
Morrow 10, Tri-Cities 6
Mount Vernon, GA 37, Harvester Christian, GA. 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 42, Mt. Paran Christian 7
Mt. Zion, Carroll 43, Greenville 0
Mundy’s Mill 26, Fayette County 0
Munroe, Fla. 28, Terrell County 0
Murphy, NC 15, Commerce 14
New Hampstead 44, Windsor Forest 7
Newton 48, Alcovy 6
North Atlanta 50, Drew 6
North Clayton 21, KIPP Atlanta Charter 20
North Cobb Christian 20, Ridgeland 7
North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7
North Gwinnett 21, Archer 19
North Murray 54, Pickens 50
North Paulding 49, East Paulding 24
Northside-Warner Robins 35, Peach County 7
Northwest Whitfield 35, Coahulla Creek 31
Notre Dame Academy 36, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 8
Oconee County 33, Clarke Central 9
Ola 42, Luella 14
Osborne 42, Chattahoochee 13
Pace Academy 21, Westminster 19
Parkview 20, Shiloh 8
Pataula Charter 40, Baconton Charter 8
Paulding County 21, Sprayberry 20
Peachtree Ridge 23, Lanier 3
Pebblebrook 38, South Cobb 15
Pelham 27, Chattahoochee County 26
Pepperell 15, Model 14
Pickens, SC 42, Franklin County 17
Pierce County 56, Jeff Davis 17
Putnam County 23, Baldwin 14
Rabun County 14, Stephens County 7
Rabun Gap 35, Sequoyah 28
Richmond Academy 49, Savannah 0
River Ridge 43, Pope 14
Rockdale County 35, Salem 0
Rockmart 30, Cass 21
Rome 49, Lithonia 0
Roswell 35, Centennial 14
Russell County, AL 28, Harris County 17
Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29
Sandy Creek 46, Greenwood, SC 21
Savannah Christian 69, Islands 6
Savannah Country Day 28, Pinewood Christian 6
Screven County 7, Bacon County 6
Social Circle 25, East Jackson 0
South Forsyth 24, Harrison 21
South Gwinnett 58, Meadowcreek 25
Southeast Whitfield 34, Gordon Central 21
Southland Academy 21, Marion County 14
St. Francis 21, Landmark Christian 13
Starr’s Mill 19, Northgate 0
Sumter County 26, Westover 21
Swainsboro 42, Washington County 0
Taylor County 28, Crawford County 7
Telfair County 35, Lanier County 20
Thomas County Central 31, Thomasville 0
Thomson 27, Jefferson County 0
Toombs County 21, Wheeler County 0
Towns County 23, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Trion 45, LaFayette 7
Tucker 31, Southwest DeKalb 29
Valdosta 34, Cook 7
Veterans 49, Griffin 31
Vidalia 48, Beach 0
Walker 28, St. Mary’s 12
Walton 34, Brookwood 20
Ware County 20, Richmond Hill 7
West Hall 23, Johnson-Gainesville 7
West Laurens 14, Dodge County 12
Westlake 47, Crisp County 7
Westside-Macon 55, Southwest 19
Whitefield Academy 35, Strong Rock Christian 0
Whitewater 33, Union Grove 15
Winder-Barrow 48, M. L. King 0
Woodland-Cartersville 34, Coosa 0
Worth County 16, Mitchell County 14
About the Author