Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings

South Forsyth tops the state’s highest class and leads Lambert, Collins Hill, Milton and Peachtree Ridge in the top 5. Filling out the top 10 are Pebblebrook, Campbell, Osborne, Berkmar and Hillgrove.

Johns Creek leads Class 6A with River Ridge, Lassiter, St. Pius X and Sprayberry in the top 5. Dalton is the team to beat in Class 5A with Clarke Central, Centennial, McIntosh and Calhoun chasing. Johnson-Gainesville is at the top of Class 4A with Westminster, Whitewater, East Hall and Starr’s Mill chasing.

Pike County moved atop Class 3A with Wesleyan, Savannah Country Day, Hebron Christian and Columbus filling the top 5. Tattnall County tops Class 2A and leads Union County, Toombs County, Model and Walker.