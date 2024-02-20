Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings

South Forsyth tops the state’s highest class and leads Lambert, Collins Hill, Milton and Peachtree Ridge in the top 5. Filling out the top 10 are Pebblebrook, Campbell, Osborne, Berkmar and Hillgrove.
Johns Creek leads Class 6A with River Ridge, Lassiter, St. Pius X and Sprayberry in the top 5. Dalton is the team to beat in Class 5A with Clarke Central, Centennial, McIntosh and Calhoun chasing. Johnson-Gainesville is at the top of Class 4A with Westminster, Whitewater, East Hall and Starr’s Mill chasing.
Pike County moved atop Class 3A with Wesleyan, Savannah Country Day, Hebron Christian and Columbus filling the top 5. Tattnall County tops Class 2A and leads Union County, Toombs County, Model and Walker.
In Class A Division I, Atlanta International is the team to beat and leads Tallulah Falls, Whitefield Academy, Metter and Paideia. Georgia Military is at the top of Class A Division II and leads Lake Oconee Academy, Christian Heritage, Dooly County and Lincoln County.
See the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. South Forsyth
2. Lambert
3. Collins Hill
4. Milton
5. Peachtree Ridge
6. Pebblebrook
7. Campbell
8. Osborne
9. Berkmar
10. Hillgrove
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. River Ridge
3. Lassiter
4. St. Pius X
5. Sprayberry
6. North Atlanta
7. Blessed Trinity
8. Sequoyah
9. Pope
10. Veterans
Class 5A
1. Dalton
2. Clarke Central
3. Centennial
4. McIntosh
5. Calhoun
6. Jefferson
7. Union Grove
8. Chapel Hill
9. Greenbrier
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Whitewater
4. East Hall
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Chestatee
7. Perry
8. Benedictine
9. Druid Hills
10. Pace Academy
Class 3A
1. Pike County
2. Wesleyan
3. Savannah Country Day
4. Hebron Christian
5. Columbus
6. Bremen
7. Coahulla Creek
8. Morgan County
9. Gilmer
10. Oconee County
Class 2A
1. Tattnall County
2. Union County
3. Toombs County
4. Model
5. Walker
6. Callaway
7. Providence Christian
8. North Murray
9. Drew Charter
10. Appling County
Class A Division I
1. Atlanta International
2. Tallulah Falls
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Metter
5. Paideia
6. Elbert County
7. Mount Vernon
8. East Laurens
9. Jefferson County
10. Galloway
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Christian Heritage
4. Dooly County
5. Lincoln County
6. Atkinson County
7. McIntosh County Academy
8. Portal
9. Aquinas
10. Fugees Academy
