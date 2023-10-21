Week 10 Friday night roundups

Last season, Sandy Creek’s Travis Franklin scored on what was ruled a touchdown, but video replays clearly showed Franklin was tackled a yard short of the end zone. The result of that game was the catalyst for the GHSA voting to allow video replays in the championship games this season.

Tonight, the Saints left nothing to chance.

King Parrom put Cedar Grove up on a 5-yard run with seven minutes left in the first quarter. A 52-yard pass from EJ Colson to Malachi Miller late in the first quarter expanded the lead to 14-0. Mehki Combs scored on a 6-yard run to give the Saints a 21-0 lead.

Kyle Mosley recovered a fumble with four minutes left in the first half, leading to Combs’ second touchdown run of the night to expand the margin to 28-0. A 32-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in the game capped scoring for the Saints. Sandy Creek scored on a pass with four minutes left in the game, but it was out of reach.

The AJC has writers at Archer at South Gwinnett, Harrison at Hillgrove and the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame game – Greater Atlanta Christian at Kell. Follow the link to Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap. See the Friday night roundups below with Thursday recaps at the bottom of the file.

Friday Night Recaps

Class 7A

Parkview 28, Newton 21

Parkview (6-2, 2-1) led 21-14 after the first quarter on the way to a key Region 4 victory over Newton (7-1, 2-1) while handing the Rams its first loss of the season. Jaiden Jenkins led with a 3-yard run to give Parkview the lead. Newton tied the game on a 93-yard run with six minutes left in the first quarter. Jenkins passed to Carson Wilson to put the Panthers up 14-7. Deron Benson passed 60 yards to Keon Davis to tied the game at 14 but Parkview took the 21-14 lead on a 52-yard pass from Jenkins to Michael Matthews with seconds left in the first. Jenkins scored with 10 minutes left in the game on a short run to extend the lead. Newton scored on a pass with four minutes left to make it a one-score game but time ran out.

Colquitt County 52, Lowndes 34

After entering the second quarter tied at 7, Colquitt scored four touchdowns but Lowndes matched three of them to leave the Packers nursing a 35-27 lead. After matching touchdowns in the third quarter, Colquitt County held Lowndes scoreless in the third quarter and added 10 points to secure the victory. Colquitt led 7-0 on a reception from Landen Thomas with seven minutes left in the first quarter. Lowndes tied the game on a short run from Jacarre’ Fleming. Lowndes took the 13-7 lead on a 9-yard pass from Marvis Parrish to Jaylin Carter but a 79-yard pass to Trenton Dunbar and the ensuing extra point gave the Packers a 14-13 lead. Day’Shawn Brown’s 9-yard run with eight minutes left in the first half extended the lead to 21-13. Johnny Bebo’s 21-yard pass to Fleming cut into the lead, but left the Vikings trailing 21-20. Colquitt expanded the lead on a 5-yard pass to Ny Carr with three minutes left in the second quarter but Lowndes responded with a 7-yard run from Fleming to make it a 28-27 game. Colquitt took the 35-27 lead on a run with less than a minute left in the first half. Carr caught a 33-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left in the third quarter to put Colquitt up 42-27 but Fleming responded minutes later on a 71-yard touchdown run. Ramsey Dennis pushed the lead to 49-34 and a 20-yard field goal by Brett Fitzgerald capped scoring with one minute left in the game.

Carrollton 31, Westlake 7

Carrollton (8-1, 3-0) moved to 3-0 in Region 2 after outlasting Westlake (6-2, 1-1). The Trojans led 10-0 at the half in the victory. Kimauri Farmer scored on a short run in the fourth quarter to expand the Carrollton lead to 31-7, putting the game out of reach. Early in the first quarter, a short run from Farmer put the Trojans up 7-0. Carrollton extended the lead with a field goal with 3:44 left in the first quarter. Sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis passed to Jordan White to push the lead to 17-0. Westlake cut into the lead on a touchdown run from Tomir Bransford but could manage no more offensive production. Lewis passed to John Levy on a play-action pass after a brilliant ball-fake to push the lead to 24-7.

Norcross 48, Meadowcreek 0

Norcross led 34-0 after the first quarter in a romp of Meadowcreek to move the Blue Devils to 4-0 in Region 7 while Meadowcreek fell to 1-3 in the league. The Blue Devils extended the lead with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Grayson 59, Brookwood 10

Makyree Cross passed to Jayden Revill (30 yards), Alex Sanchez (35 yards) and Kylan Fox (36 yards) for touchdowns to lead the Rams. Travis Burgess passed to Aiden Taylor on a 25-yard touchdown. Jeff Davis scored a 27-yard touchdown run and Dylan Elder scored on a 3-yard run. Tyler Atkinson returned a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown for the Rams. Harun Cufurovic kicked a 20-yard field goal for Grayson. Brookswood’s Caitlyn Soroka kicked a 30-yard field goal with five minutes left in the first quarter to make it a 7-3 game. Dayson Forbes returned a kick for a touchdown for Brookwood to make it a 46-10 game.

Lambert 38, Denmark 30

Nursing a 28-23 lead, Lambert’s Baker Kimbrel kicked a 19-yard field goal with 11 minutes remaining in the game to extend the lead. The Longhorns extended the lead on a 5-yard pass from Christian Smith to Carson Knowles with seven minutes left in the game to put Lambert up 38-23. Back-to-back sacks from Baker Kimbrel and Thomas Hall have Lambert kept Denmark at arm’s reach. Denmark scored on a run with three minutes left in the game but could not overcome the deficit.

Buford 66, Dacula 0

Buford led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 24-0 at the half before expanding the lead to 52-0 entering the fourth quarter in a shutout romp of Dacula.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Coffee 34, Jenkins 0 No. 1 Coffee improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in Region 1 with its home shutout win over Jenkins. Anthony Paulk scored three times for the Trojans, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown and catching a 72-yard pass from Maurice Hansley in the second quarter and rushing for a 3-yard score in the third quarter. Hansley also threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brady Shook in the first quarter and a 64-yard touchdown to Fred Brown in the fourth quarter. Jenkins fell to 2-6, 1-2 in region play.

Dalton 28, Calhoun 21

Host Dalton got a third-quarter touchdown run from Adriel Hernandez to break a 21-21 tie, and the Catamounts (7-2, 3-1) outlasted No. 6 Calhoun (6-3, 2-2) to take over second place in Region 7. Dalton took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after quarterback Ethan Long had a 1-yard rush for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass. Long also threw for a score in the second quarter. Calhoun’s Caden Williams had two touchdown rushes in the second quarter to help the Yellow Jackets tie the game at 21-21 at halftime. Dalton will travel to Cartersville (9-0, 4-0) next Friday to determine the region championship.

Class 4A

Benedictine 38, Wayne County 21

Benedictine trailed 21-14 late in the second quarter but closed out the game with 24 unanswered points to pick up a road win over Wayne County. After Bryce Baker scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second half as the Cadets pulled away. Chris Frazier and Ack Edwards had receiving touchdowns before Connor Ferguson capped off the scoring with a field goal. Matthew Fuller scored all three of Wayne County’s touchdowns on the ground.

LaGrange 42, Trinity Christian 14

LaGrange surged to a 20-0 lead at halftime and scored the first 28 points of the game on the way to a dominant win over visiting Trinity Christian. Malik Kemp rushed for two touchdowns and tossed scoring strikes to Steven Hill and Caydin Thomas. Grayson Cockrell added a 15-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter for the Grangers. Trinity Christian finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ronnie Frere to Logan Moss and Frere also hit Kaden Hanson with a scoring strike with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Luella 27, Pace Academy 20

R.L. Ward rushed for a 45-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the game to break a 20-20 tie and give visiting Luella a victory over Pace Academy. With Pace Academy only getting a pair of Roan Dutta field goals in the first half, Luella led 7-6 at halftime. A back-and-forth second half saw the Knights take a 13-7 lead on a Christian Johnson touchdown run and they tied Luella at 20-20 on a scoring scamper by Jordan Burns with four minutes left. However, that set the stage for the Lions’ final touchdown drive that was capped off by Ward’s heroics.

Class 3A

Lumpkin County 61, White County 55 4OT

Tied at 55 in the third overtime and with White County driving, a stop from Mike Nichols proved decisive for the Indians. In the ensuing overtime period, a short touchdown run from star running back Mason Sullens secured the victory for Lumpkin after a grueling four overtimes. Lumpkin County’s victory moved the Indians to 8-0, tying for the best start in school history --- 1967 under head coach Don Thompkins. Coincidentally, it was White County that beat the Indians 25-14 in the ninth game that season. Trailing by a touchdown with 7:40 left in regulation, Cal Faulkner, who stars on the offensive side at the quarterback position, intercepted a pass to give the Indians a chance. After ending regulation tied at 35 – that is not a typo – the teams traded touchdowns before Sullens’ victory march.

Savannah Christian 55, Beach 6

The Raiders led 21-0 after the first quarter and 49-0 at the half in a romp of Beach. Blaise Thomas passed to Kenry Wall on touchdowns of 34 and 33 yards and passed to Jamari McIvory on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Zo Smalls added a 25-yard touchdown run. Wall added a punt returned 50 yards for a touchdown to cap scoring for Savannah Christian.

Douglass 17, Carver-Atlanta 7

Douglass led 6-0 after the first quarter and 17-0 at the half in a key Region 5 victory over Carver. John Wilson passed to Kenyon Stocker for 55 yards to put the Astros up 6-0 early. Isaac Miguel Sanchez Bautista kicked a 25-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in the first half to extend the lead. Marquavious Grimes scored on a 2-yard run and the ensuing 2-point conversion put Douglass up 17-0. Carver scored on a run with four minutes left in the third quarter but couldn’t manage a comeback.

Class 2A

Callaway 37, ELCA 22

Callaway defenders D’Arcy Harris and Johnathon Freeman each had an interception and a pick-6 on the night to propel the Cavaliers to victory. Eagle’s Landing scored an offensive touchdown to make the score 17-7 late in the first half after recovering a Callaway fumble, but Freeman’s pick-6 for inside two minutes help put the Cavs up 23-7 at halftime. Callaway opened the second half on a methodical 4-minute drive that saw DeShun Coleman connect with Treyon Tucker on a goal-line slant for the Cavs’ first offensive score of the game and a 30-7 lead. Eagle’s Landing used Fenix Felton’s second TD of the game to make the score 30-14 at the start of the fourth before eventually cutting the deficit to eight (30-22) with less than five minutes to go. It was then that Johnathon Freeman came up with his second interception of the night, which set the Cavs offense up inside the Eagle’s Landing 10-yard line. Cam Tucker’s 5-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left secured the 37-22 road win for the Cavs.

Fannin Co 42, Murray Co 14

Fannin County was extremely comfortable playing at home and it showed. Rebels star QB Lawson Sullivan scored twice on the ground and connected with senior Andrew Nuckolls for another one through the air. Rebels RB Carson Callihan also ran for two touchdowns on the night, while Matthew Ponton added another to give Fannin County a 42-7 lead going into halftime.

Spencer 35, Northeast 34 (OT)

Northeast QB Reginald Glover put the Raiders ahead 12-0 with rushing touchdowns of 70 and 65 yards in the first quarter. The Raiders got a pick-6 and a Glover touchdown pass to TJ Wright in the second quarter to give themselves a 28-7 at halftime. The second half was entirely different as Spencer scored 21 unanswered points to force overtime. Glover used his legs to find the end zone again in the extra period, but a missed extra point would prove to be costly as Spencer was able to escape with a road win after a successful PAT on the ensuing possession.

Class A Division I

Commerce 49, Elbert County 21

Jaiden Daniels rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns to lead Commerce to its eighth win of the season. Daniels also had a 92-yard kick return touchdown, and the Tigers rushed for 493 yards in the victory. Commerce led Elbert County 35-7 at halftime.

Pelham 43, Bacon County 21

Pelham scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to earn its first win in Region 1 play. The game was tied at 21 at halftime, but the Hornets took the lead when scored on a six-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Pelham scored another rushing early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Dublin 62, Jefferson County 13

Dublin jumped to a 43-7 lead at halftime to earn its first victory in Region 2 play. Demari Foster had an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Xavier Bostic had rushing touchdowns of 64 yards and 22 yards in the second quarter. Foster had a 21-yard rushing TD right before the half

Class A Division II

Recaps from Thursday’s games

Class 7A

Milton 45, West Forsyth 14

Junior quarterback Luke Nickel was 24-of-33 passing for 457 yards and five touchdowns while senior Dylan Warren had one 72-yard touchdown pass to lead Milton past West Forsyth. Junior CJ Wiley (254 yards) and senior Debron Gatling (155 yards) each had three touchdown receptions.

Roswell 49, Sprayberry 7

Senior quarterback KJ Smith was 13-of-17 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns – one each to Synkwan Smith, Dylan Williams and Grant Cook – to lead Roswell past Sprayberry. Nykahi Davenport and had 12 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns while Brandon Slocum had one 29-yard touchdown run for Roswell.

South Forsyth 34, Forsyth Central 7

The War Eagles led 3-0 after the first quarter and 13-7 at the half before holding Forsyth Central scoreless to pull away.

Class 6A

Creekview 35, Woodstock 3

Creekview led 7-0 after the first quarter and 7-3 at the half before scoring four-unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to cap scoring and secure the victory. Austin Guest passed 28 yards to Lee Brock to open scoring. Guest passed 25 yards to Jack Gibson to extend the lead to 14-3. Nigel Agyemang scored on a 2-yard run to give Creekview a 27-3 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter. Guest connected with Nick Vaccaro on a 7-yard pass to cap scoring for the Grizzlies. Woodstock’s Oluwatobiloba Aknabi kicked a 40-yard field goal for the Wolverines.

Marist 16, North Atlanta 3

Marist moved to the top of the Region 4 standings after moving past North Atlanta (7-1, 2-1) while handing the Warriors its first loss of the season. The game was tied at 3 at the half but the War Eagles held North Atlanta scoreless in the second half to secure the victory.

Class 5A

Cartersville 48, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Four players scored touchdown runs for Cartersville in a romp of Woodland. Junior Baylon Long and Andrew Purdy each scored two touchdown runs while seniors Khristian Landon and Luke McBride added one touchdown run each.

Eastside 14, Clarke Central 7

Jayden Barr scored a 4-yard touchdown run and Marion Eubanks caught a 55-yard touchdown pass to lead Eastside past Clarke Central. Xayvian Berry caught a 6-yard pass for a touchdown for Clarke.

Tucker 40, M.L. King 0

Jordan McCoy had 21 carries for 143 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tucker to a blowout victory over ML King. Quarterback Jamar Graham was 7-of-15 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown to Hasaan Sykes in the victory.

Class 4A

Shaw 30, Hardaway 0

Senior quarterback Nicholas Bates was 15-of-18 passing for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shaw to a Region 1 victory over Hardaway. Senior Ken Thornton had three receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns while Timothy Hill and Magic Hixon each caught a touchdown pass.

Troup 56, Fayette County 0

Logan Sinkfield was 8-of-10 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 182 yards and four touchdowns on four carries to lead Troup past Fayette County. Ashton Williams (2 TDs) and Noah Dixon (1) scored on touchdown runs. Ben Taylor caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown for Troup.

Howard 28, Griffin 21

The Huskies moved to 1-3 in Region 2 play after scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overtake Griffin for victory. Howard trailed 7-0 after the first quarter and led 14-7 at the half.

Class 3A

Adairsville 40, Gordon Lee 7

Senior quarterback Johnathan Gough was 7-of-14 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown while rushing for one touchdown to lead Adairsville. Jamarian Pullum and Ethan Blome each had two touchdown runs.

LaFayette 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Junior Khalas Finley had 23 carries for 196 yards and three touchdowns to lead LaFayette. Senior Brayden Jones had seven carries for 57 yards and a touchdown while Dawson Pendergrass had eight carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson-Savannah 52, Groves 8

Johnson led 6-0 after the first quarter and 45-0 at the half in a romp of Groves.

Class 2A

Southwest 36, Kendrick 8

Senior Carmelo Mays had five receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead Southwest past Kendrick. Malik Sands had one touchdown reception of 25 yards in the victory.

Pierce County 44, Windsor Forest 0

Pierce County scored three touchdowns in the first and second quarters to lead 42-0 at the half in a romp of Windsor Forest. Pierce moved to 3-1 in Region 3 while Windsor Forest fell to 0-5 in the league.

South Atlanta 28, BEST 14

South Atlanta moved to 3-2 in Region 6 play after moving past BEST 28-14. Tylar Perry scored on a 5-yard run to give the Hornets the lead late in the first quarter. BEST’s Jaylen Wyatt passed 86 yards to Khylen Harris-Norman to tied the game at 6 following failed 2-point conversion attempts. Elijah Hunter put South Atlanta up on a 14-yard run late in the first half and his ensuing 2-point conversion put the Hornets up 14-6. Wyatt passed to Harris-Norman on a 34-yard touchdown to trail 14-12. South Atlanta scored on a fumble returned 10 yards for a touchdown by Danarrius Lewis to lead 20-12. Perry capped scoring for South Atlanta on a 26-yard run with 10 minutes left in the game preceding the 2-point conversion pass from Hunter Jr to Perry.

Class A Division I

Darlington 49, Armuchee 7

Darlington led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at the half before scoring four-unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away.

Class A Division II

Johnson County 21, Wilkinson County 12

Nathan Tuberville had two touchdown runs and Cory King scored one touchdown run to lead Johnson County past Wilkinson. Johnson trailed 6-0 after the first quarter but led 15-12 at the half.