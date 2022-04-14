BreakingNews
Week 10 Baseball Rankings
In Class 7A, Parkview ascended to No. 1 after winning 12 of its last 13 games and having no instate losses over that span. Former No. 1 Cherokee comes in at No. 2 ahead of Etowah—which moved down a slot from No. 3—the position formerly occupied by the top-ranked Panthers. Lowndes moved up to No. 4 with its 14-game win-streak ahead of No. 5 Denmark—which carries a 7-game winning streak. Grayson used an 11-game win-streak to make its debut at No. 9 and South Forsyth fell out of the poll. Additionally, 19-6 Woodstock has won eight-straight and comes in at No. 6 ahead of No. 7 East Coweta, No. 8 Mill Creek and No. 10 Walton.

Class 6A also saw a change at the top of the poll with Houston County taking over No. 1 from Buford—who dropped three out-of-state games and one to Winder-Barrow in extra innings before returning to the win-column on Wednesday with a 9-3 win over the Bulldogs’ those losses were the first defeats suffered by the Wolves this season and they maintain a 21-4 overall record with just one in-state loss that has already been avenged. Allatoona comes in at No. 3 and Pope fell to No. 5 after a 4-1 loss to Kell—giving South Paulding the No. 4 spot in this week’s poll. Kell’s recent success granted the Longhorns with the No. 10 spot and South Effingham exited the poll.

Class 5A saw Coffee jump from No. 5 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Cartersville and No. 3 Loganville, No. 4 North Springs and No. 5 Ola round out a fresh new top 5. Whitewater jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 and Calhoun was replaced by Locust Grove in the poll after dropping five-straight games—including three to No. 1 Cartersville.

In Class 4A, Thomas County Central improved a spot to No. 7 ahead of No. 8 West Laurens and Perry jumped Flowery Branch for No. 9. In Class 3A, Franklin County moved up to No. 5, Greater Atlanta Christian improved from No. 8 to No. 6, Sandy Creek jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 and Redan moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Cherokee Bluff—who was recently swept by No. 2 North Hall and is currently even in a three-game series with White County that will resume on Friday.

In Class 2A, Model moved up from No. 6 to No. 3 and Callaway slid from No. 3 to No. 7. Bleckley County improved from No. 9 to No. 8 and Jeff Davis picked up a slot in its move up to No. 6. The Class A Public poll remains in tact with No. 1 Wilcox County carrying a flawless 17-0 record, 236-41 scoring advantage and a 16-0 record in Region 4. Finally, in Class A Private Wesleyan moved up to No. 3 and Tattnall Square dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 after losing two of three games to No. 7 ranked First Presbyterian Day. North Cobb Christian moved up to No. 4 from No. 6 and Hebron Christian replaced Athens Christian at No. 9 in the poll.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Cherokee

3. Etowah

4. Lowndes

5. Denmark

6. Woodstock

7. East Coweta

8. Mill Creek

9. Grayson

10. Walton

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Buford

3. Allatoona

4. South Paulding

5. Pope

6. River Ridge

7. Evans

8. Cambridge

9. Lassiter

10. Kell

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Coffee

3. Loganville

4. North Springs

5. Ola

6. Whitewater

7. Woodward Academy

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Ware County

10. Locust Grove

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Benedictine

4. LaGrange

5. Cedartown

6. Troup

7. Thomas County Central

8. West Laurens

9. Perry

10. Flowery Branch

Class 3A

1. Pierce County

2. North Hall

3. Mary Persons

4. Pike County

5. Franklin County

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Sandy Creek

8. Long County

9. Redan

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Model

4. Thomasville

5. Elbert County

6. Jeff Davis

7. Callaway

8. Bleckley County

9. Cook

10. Vidalia

Class A Private

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Wesleyan

4. North Cobb Christian

5. Savannah Christian

6. Prince Avenue

7. First Presbyterian Day

8. Tattnall Square

9. Hebron Christian

10. Mt. Pisgah

Class A Public

1. Wilcox County

2. Charlton County

3. Irwin County

4. Metter

5. Johnson County

6. Schley County

7. ACE Charter

8. Social Circle

9. Commerce

10. Telfair County

