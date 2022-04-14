Week 10 Baseball Rankings

Class 6A also saw a change at the top of the poll with Houston County taking over No. 1 from Buford—who dropped three out-of-state games and one to Winder-Barrow in extra innings before returning to the win-column on Wednesday with a 9-3 win over the Bulldogs’ those losses were the first defeats suffered by the Wolves this season and they maintain a 21-4 overall record with just one in-state loss that has already been avenged. Allatoona comes in at No. 3 and Pope fell to No. 5 after a 4-1 loss to Kell—giving South Paulding the No. 4 spot in this week’s poll. Kell’s recent success granted the Longhorns with the No. 10 spot and South Effingham exited the poll.

Class 5A saw Coffee jump from No. 5 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Cartersville and No. 3 Loganville, No. 4 North Springs and No. 5 Ola round out a fresh new top 5. Whitewater jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 and Calhoun was replaced by Locust Grove in the poll after dropping five-straight games—including three to No. 1 Cartersville.