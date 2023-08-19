Week 1 high school football scores

Wednesday

North Atlanta 58, Johns Creek 14

Parkview 43, Kell 24

Thursday

Archer 35, North Forsyth 16

Carver-Atlanta 28, LaGrange 12

Cedartown 13, Rockmart 12

Druid Hills 26, KIPP Atlanta Charter 7

Howard 42, Southwest 6

Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Berkmar 6

Milton 27, Collins Hill 13

Northwest Whitfield 38, Pepperell 0

Rutland 26, Towers 6

Savannah Country Day 48, Windsor Forest 0

Union County 50, Fannin County 12

Wayne County 49, Bradwell Institute 20

West Forsyth 40, Cherokee Bluff 7

Friday

Academy For Classical Education 53, Crawford County 0

Alcovy 42, Lithonia 19

Alexander 33, Riverwood 15

Aquinas 49, Jefferson County 20

Armuchee 35, Gordon Central 14

Athens Academy 42, Dade County 7

Bainbridge 55, Eagle’s Landing Christian 3

Baldwin 34, Peach County 13

Banks County 53, Johnson-Gainesville 7

Banneker 35, Washington 22

Benedictine 42, Jenkins 0

Bleckley County 10, Dodge County 7

Blessed Trinity 17, Calhoun 7

Bluffton, SC 41, Beach 6

Brantley County 46, Atkinson County 14

Bremen 24, Heard County 0

Bryan County 28, Lincoln County 16

Buford 18, St. Francis Academy 0

Burke County 14, Thomson 12

Calvary Day 49, Islands 8

Camden County 23, Columbia 12

Cartersville 27, Cherokee 14

Carver-Columbus 47, Hardaway 6

Central Gwinnett 44, Discovery 0

Central-Carroll 50, Redan 12

Chamblee 42, South Cobb 29

Chapel Hill 59, Stone Mountain 0

Clinch County 35, Berrien 14

Coahulla Creek 42, Murray County 13

Coffee 38, Tift County 13

Commerce 21, Southside 19

Cook 28, Pelham 0

Coosa 28, Southeast Whitfield 25

Creekside 35, Kennesaw Mountain 23

Creekview 41, Cambridge 14

Crisp County 34, Dooly County 0

Dalton 35, North Murray 14

Darlington 48, Christian Academy, TN. 24

Dougherty 32, Westover 15

Dublin 64, Wilkinson County 0

Duluth 44, M. L. King 21

Dunwoody 35, North Springs 7

Early County 29, Miller County 15

East Hall 35, West Hall 28

East Jackson 14, Oglethorpe County 7

East Laurens 35, Washington-Wilkes 34

East Paulding 49, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Eastside 34, Luella 0

Elbert County 24, Hart County 14

Etowah 63, Lassiter 7

Fellowship Christian 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 3

Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 0

Flowery Branch 38, Decatur 7

Forsyth Central 31, Chattahoochee 28

Gainesville 34, Marist 26

George Walton Academy 14, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Gilmer 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

Glynn Academy 21, Statesboro 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 39, Meadowcreek 14

Greene County 37, B.E.S.T. Academy 12

Hampton 48, Tri-Cities 7

Hancock Central 30, Glenn Hills 22

Harlem 33, Greenbrier 14

Harrison 16, South Paulding 6

Hayesville, NC 35, Towns County 2

Hebron Christian 70, Chestatee 14

Hephzibah 35, Westside-Augusta 14

Heritage-Conyers 35, Salem 6

Hiram 45, Paulding County 0

Holy Innocents’ 24, Pace Academy 14

Houston County 56, Sumter County 12

Hughes 39, Carrollton 34

Jackson County 16, Dawson County 0

Jackson-Atlanta 16, Arabia Mountain 15

Jasper County 20, Walnut Grove 18

Jeff Davis 23, Charlton County 20

Jefferson 34, Alpharetta 17

Jenkins County 41, Treutlen 13

Jonesboro 46, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

LaFayette 28, Chattooga 3

Lakeside-Evans 46, Aiken, SC 24

Lamar County 47, Wilcox County 12

Lambert 42, Sequoyah 28

Lanier 37, South Forsyth 20

Lanier County 17, Bacon County 7

Lee County 26, Warner Robins 19

Macon County 28, Whitefield Academy 0

Madison County 41, Franklin County 7

Manchester 21, Bowdon 20

Marion County 16, Shaw 15

Massillon Washington, O.H. 28, Valdosta 17

McDonough 53, Locust Grove 7

McIntosh 37, Fayette County 24

McIntosh County Academy 12, Johnson-Savannah 0

McNair 25, Northview 7

Midland Valley 35, Grovetown 21

Monroe 3, Mitchell County 0

Monroe Area 10, Loganville 0

Morgan County 41, Social Circle 7

Mount Vernon, GA 23, Wesleyan 21

Mountain View 58, Shiloh 7

Mt. Paran Christian 29, Midtown 26

Mundy’s Mill 20, Lovejoy 12

New Manchester 19, Woodland-Stockbridge 15

North Augusta, SC 14, Evans 7

North Cobb Christian 42, Christian Heritage 21

North Hall 49, White County 34

North Oconee 29, Oconee County 12

North Paulding 28, Allatoona 17

Northside-Columbus 58, Columbus 0

Ola 31, Griffin 0

Osborne 56, Woodstock 7

Pataula Charter 26, Central-Talbotton 0

Peachtree Ridge 42, Seckinger 7

Pickens 38, Sonoraville 21

Portal 26, Hawkinsville 0

Prince Avenue 42, Hammond School, S.C. 13

Providence Christian 53, St. Francis 15

Rabun County 45, Haralson County 21

Richmond Hill 34, Effingham County 7

Ringgold 21, Heritage-Catoosa 13

River Ridge 9, Hillgrove 6

Rockdale County 34, Landmark Christian 28

Rome 34, Cass 0

Roswell 41, Denmark 0

Savannah Christian 49, Hilton Head Christian 0

Schley County 61, Tattnall Square 20

Seminole County 53, Kendrick 8

South Gwinnett 42, Pebblebrook 27

Southeast Bulloch 21, Liberty County 0

Southland Academy 16, Taylor County 8

Southwest DeKalb 20, South Atlanta 6

Spalding 41, Eagle’s Landing 14

Spencer 65, Greenville 19

Sprayberry 31, Campbell 30

St. Pius X 19, Dacula 0

Stephens County 31, Habersham Central 29

Strom Thurmond, SC 21, Laney 12

Swainsboro 39, Metter 7

Tattnall County 15, Claxton 8

Temple 57, Pike County 6

Thomas County Central 38, Cairo 0

Thomasville 42, Brooks County 20

Toombs County 29, Long County 22

Trion 56, Gordon Lee 14

Troup County 31, Harris County 7

Tucker 35, Miller Grove 7

Turner County 22, Worth County 21

Upson-Lee 21, Union Grove 20

Veterans 42, Richmond Academy 6

Vidalia 8, South Effingham 7

Walker 43, Cross Keys 0

Ware County 20, Appling County 17

Warren County 42, Glascock County 24

Westlake 52, North Cobb 28

Westminster 41, Lovett 15

Westside-Macon 56, Central-Macon 0

Wheeler 34, Centennial 14

Wheeler County 41, Georgia Military 7

Winder-Barrow 28, Apalachee 7

Woodward Academy 45, Trinity Christian 8

