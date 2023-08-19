Week 1 high school football scores

Wednesday
North Atlanta 58, Johns Creek 14
Parkview 43, Kell 24
Thursday
Archer 35, North Forsyth 16
Carver-Atlanta 28, LaGrange 12
Cedartown 13, Rockmart 12
Druid Hills 26, KIPP Atlanta Charter 7
Howard 42, Southwest 6
Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Berkmar 6
Milton 27, Collins Hill 13
Northwest Whitfield 38, Pepperell 0
Rutland 26, Towers 6
Savannah Country Day 48, Windsor Forest 0
Union County 50, Fannin County 12
Wayne County 49, Bradwell Institute 20
West Forsyth 40, Cherokee Bluff 7
Friday
Academy For Classical Education 53, Crawford County 0
Alcovy 42, Lithonia 19
Alexander 33, Riverwood 15
Aquinas 49, Jefferson County 20
Armuchee 35, Gordon Central 14
Athens Academy 42, Dade County 7
Bainbridge 55, Eagle’s Landing Christian 3
Baldwin 34, Peach County 13
Banks County 53, Johnson-Gainesville 7
Banneker 35, Washington 22
Benedictine 42, Jenkins 0
Bleckley County 10, Dodge County 7
Blessed Trinity 17, Calhoun 7
Bluffton, SC 41, Beach 6
Brantley County 46, Atkinson County 14
Bremen 24, Heard County 0
Bryan County 28, Lincoln County 16
Buford 18, St. Francis Academy 0
Burke County 14, Thomson 12
Calvary Day 49, Islands 8
Camden County 23, Columbia 12
Cartersville 27, Cherokee 14
Carver-Columbus 47, Hardaway 6
Central Gwinnett 44, Discovery 0
Central-Carroll 50, Redan 12
Chamblee 42, South Cobb 29
Chapel Hill 59, Stone Mountain 0
Clinch County 35, Berrien 14
Coahulla Creek 42, Murray County 13
Coffee 38, Tift County 13
Commerce 21, Southside 19
Cook 28, Pelham 0
Coosa 28, Southeast Whitfield 25
Creekside 35, Kennesaw Mountain 23
Creekview 41, Cambridge 14
Crisp County 34, Dooly County 0
Dalton 35, North Murray 14
Darlington 48, Christian Academy, TN. 24
Dougherty 32, Westover 15
Dublin 64, Wilkinson County 0
Duluth 44, M. L. King 21
Dunwoody 35, North Springs 7
Early County 29, Miller County 15
East Hall 35, West Hall 28
East Jackson 14, Oglethorpe County 7
East Laurens 35, Washington-Wilkes 34
East Paulding 49, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Eastside 34, Luella 0
Elbert County 24, Hart County 14
Etowah 63, Lassiter 7
Fellowship Christian 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 3
Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 0
Flowery Branch 38, Decatur 7
Forsyth Central 31, Chattahoochee 28
Gainesville 34, Marist 26
George Walton Academy 14, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Gilmer 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14
Glynn Academy 21, Statesboro 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 39, Meadowcreek 14
Greene County 37, B.E.S.T. Academy 12
Hampton 48, Tri-Cities 7
Hancock Central 30, Glenn Hills 22
Harlem 33, Greenbrier 14
Harrison 16, South Paulding 6
Hayesville, NC 35, Towns County 2
Hebron Christian 70, Chestatee 14
Hephzibah 35, Westside-Augusta 14
Heritage-Conyers 35, Salem 6
Hiram 45, Paulding County 0
Holy Innocents’ 24, Pace Academy 14
Houston County 56, Sumter County 12
Hughes 39, Carrollton 34
Jackson County 16, Dawson County 0
Jackson-Atlanta 16, Arabia Mountain 15
Jasper County 20, Walnut Grove 18
Jeff Davis 23, Charlton County 20
Jefferson 34, Alpharetta 17
Jenkins County 41, Treutlen 13
Jonesboro 46, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
LaFayette 28, Chattooga 3
Lakeside-Evans 46, Aiken, SC 24
Lamar County 47, Wilcox County 12
Lambert 42, Sequoyah 28
Lanier 37, South Forsyth 20
Lanier County 17, Bacon County 7
Lee County 26, Warner Robins 19
Macon County 28, Whitefield Academy 0
Madison County 41, Franklin County 7
Manchester 21, Bowdon 20
Marion County 16, Shaw 15
Massillon Washington, O.H. 28, Valdosta 17
McDonough 53, Locust Grove 7
McIntosh 37, Fayette County 24
McIntosh County Academy 12, Johnson-Savannah 0
McNair 25, Northview 7
Midland Valley 35, Grovetown 21
Monroe 3, Mitchell County 0
Monroe Area 10, Loganville 0
Morgan County 41, Social Circle 7
Mount Vernon, GA 23, Wesleyan 21
Mountain View 58, Shiloh 7
Mt. Paran Christian 29, Midtown 26
Mundy’s Mill 20, Lovejoy 12
New Manchester 19, Woodland-Stockbridge 15
North Augusta, SC 14, Evans 7
North Cobb Christian 42, Christian Heritage 21
North Hall 49, White County 34
North Oconee 29, Oconee County 12
North Paulding 28, Allatoona 17
Northside-Columbus 58, Columbus 0
Ola 31, Griffin 0
Osborne 56, Woodstock 7
Pataula Charter 26, Central-Talbotton 0
Peachtree Ridge 42, Seckinger 7
Pickens 38, Sonoraville 21
Portal 26, Hawkinsville 0
Prince Avenue 42, Hammond School, S.C. 13
Providence Christian 53, St. Francis 15
Rabun County 45, Haralson County 21
Richmond Hill 34, Effingham County 7
Ringgold 21, Heritage-Catoosa 13
River Ridge 9, Hillgrove 6
Rockdale County 34, Landmark Christian 28
Rome 34, Cass 0
Roswell 41, Denmark 0
Savannah Christian 49, Hilton Head Christian 0
Schley County 61, Tattnall Square 20
Seminole County 53, Kendrick 8
South Gwinnett 42, Pebblebrook 27
Southeast Bulloch 21, Liberty County 0
Southland Academy 16, Taylor County 8
Southwest DeKalb 20, South Atlanta 6
Spalding 41, Eagle’s Landing 14
Spencer 65, Greenville 19
Sprayberry 31, Campbell 30
St. Pius X 19, Dacula 0
Stephens County 31, Habersham Central 29
Strom Thurmond, SC 21, Laney 12
Swainsboro 39, Metter 7
Tattnall County 15, Claxton 8
Temple 57, Pike County 6
Thomas County Central 38, Cairo 0
Thomasville 42, Brooks County 20
Toombs County 29, Long County 22
Trion 56, Gordon Lee 14
Troup County 31, Harris County 7
Tucker 35, Miller Grove 7
Turner County 22, Worth County 21
Upson-Lee 21, Union Grove 20
Veterans 42, Richmond Academy 6
Vidalia 8, South Effingham 7
Walker 43, Cross Keys 0
Ware County 20, Appling County 17
Warren County 42, Glascock County 24
Westlake 52, North Cobb 28
Westminster 41, Lovett 15
Westside-Macon 56, Central-Macon 0
Wheeler 34, Centennial 14
Wheeler County 41, Georgia Military 7
Winder-Barrow 28, Apalachee 7
Woodward Academy 45, Trinity Christian 8
