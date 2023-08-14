Week 1 high school football schedule

Wednesday
North Atlanta at Johns Creek (Corky Kell)
Parkview at Kell (Corky Kell)
Thursday
Archer at North Forsyth (Corky Kell)
Berkmar at Lakeside, Atl.
Carver, Atlanta at LaGrange
Cherokee Bluff at West Forsyth (Corky Kell)
Collins Hill at Milton
Howard at Southwest
Jeff Davis at Charlton County
KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Druid Hills
Newton at Hapeville
Pepperell at Northwest Whitfield
Rockmart at Cedartown
Rutland at Towers
Savannah Country Day at Windsor Forest
Union County at Fannin County
Friday
ACE Charter at Crawford County
Alcovy at Lithonia
Alpharetta at Jefferson
Appling County at Ware County
Arabia Mountain at Jackson, Atlanta
Armuchee at Gordon Central
B.E.S.T. Academy at Greene County
Baldwin at Peach County
Banks County at Johnson, Gainesville
Benedictine at Jenkins
Berrien at Clinch County
Bleckley County at Dodge County
Bluffton, S.C. at Beach
Bowdon at Manchester
Bradwell Institute at Wayne County
Brantley County at Atkinson County
Brooks County at Thomasville
Bryan County at Lincoln County
Calhoun at Blessed Trinity
Cambridge at Creekview
Campbell at Sprayberry
Cass at Rome (Corky Kell)
Centennial at Wheeler
Central, Macon at Westside, Macon
Central, Talbotton at Pataula Charter
Central Gwinnett at Discovery
Chamblee at South Cobb
Chattooga at LaFayette
Cherokee at Cartersville
Chestatee at Hebron Christian
Christian Acad., Tenn. at Darlington
Christian Heritage at North Cobb Christian
Coahulla Creek at Murray County
Columbia at Camden County
Cook at Pelham
Coosa at Southeast Whitfield
Crisp County at Dooly County
Cross Creek at Butler
Cross Keys at Walker
Dade County at Athens Academy
Dalton at North Murray
Dawson County at Jackson County
Decatur at Flowery Branch
Dougherty at Westover
Douglass at Mays
Eagle’s Land. Christ. at Bainbridge
East Paulding at Woodland, Cartersville
Elbert County at Hart County
Evans at North Augusta, S.C.
Fayette County at McIntosh
Fitzgerald at Irwin County
Forsyth Central at Chattahoochee
Franklin County at Madison County
Gordon Lee at Trion
Greenbrier at Harlem
Greenville at Spencer
Griffin at Ola
Hancock Central at Glenn Hills
Haralson County at Rabun County
Hardaway at Carver, Columbus
Harris County at Troup
Harrison at South Paulding
Hawkinsville at Portal
Hayesville, N.C. at Towns County
Heard County at Bremen
Holy Innocents’ at Pace Academy
Hughes at Carrollton
Islands at Calvary Day
Jasper County at Walnut Grove
Jefferson County at Aquinas
Kendrick at Seminole County
Kennesaw Mountain at Creekside (Corky Kell)
Lake Oconee Acad. at George Walton Academy
Lakeside, Evans at Aiken, S.C.
Lakeview-Ft. Ogle. at Gilmer
Landmark Christian at Rockdale County
Laney at Strom Thurmond, S.C.
Lanier County at Bacon County
Lassiter at Etowah
Locust Grove at McDonough
Loganville at Monroe Area
Lovett at Westminster
Luella at Eastside
Lumpkin County at Riverside Military
M.L. King at Duluth
Macon County at Whitefield Academy
Marist at Gainesville
McIntosh County Acad. at Johnson, Savannah
Meadowcreek at Greater Atlanta Christian
Midland Valley, S.C. at Grovetown
Midtown at Mount Paran Christian
Miller County at Early County
Miller Grove at Tucker
Model at Cherokee County, Ala.
Monroe at Mitchell County
Mountain View at Shiloh
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Fellowship Christian (Corky Kell)
Mt. Zion, Jonesboro at Jonesboro
Mundy’s Mill at Lovejoy
New Manchester at Woodland, Stockbridge
North Paulding at Allatoona
North Springs at Dunwoody
Northside, Col. at Columbus
Northview at McNair
Oconee County at North Oconee
Oglethorpe County at East Jackson
Osborne at Woodstock
Paulding County at Hiram
Pike County at Temple
Prince Ave. Christian at Hammond, S.C.
Providence Christian at St. Francis
Redan at Central, Carrollton
Richmond Academy at Veterans
Richmond Hill at Effingham County
Ringgold at Heritage, Ringgold
River Ridge at Hillgrove
Riverwood at Alexander
Roswell at Denmark
Salem at Heritage, Conyers
Savannah at Josey
Savannah Christian at Hilton Head Christ., S.C.
Seckinger at Peachtree Ridge
Sequoyah at Lambert
Shaw at Marion County
Social Circle at Morgan County
Sonoraville at Pickens
South Atlanta at Southwest DeKalb
South Forsyth at Lanier
South Gwinnett at Pebblebrook
Southeast Bulloch at Liberty County
Southside Christ., S.C. at Commerce
Spalding at Eagle’s Landing
St. Frances, Md. at Buford
St. Pius at Dacula
Statesboro at Glynn Academy
Stephens County at Habersham Central
Stone Mountain at Chapel Hill
Sumter County at Houston County
Swainsboro at Metter
Tattnall County at Claxton
Taylor County at Southland Academy
Thomas County Central at Cairo
Thomson at Burke County
Tift County at Coffee
Toombs County at Long County
Treutlen at Jenkins County
Tri-Cities at Hampton
Trinity Christian at Woodward Academy
Turner County at Worth County
Upson-Lee at Union Grove
Valdosta at Massillon, Ohio
Vidalia at South Effingham
Warner Robins at Lee County
Warren County at Glascock County
Washington at Banneker
Washington-Wilkes at East Laurens
Wesleyan at Mount Vernon
West Hall at East Hall
Westlake at North Cobb
Westside, Augusta at Hephzibah
Wheeler County at GMC Prep
White County at North Hall
Wilcox County at Lamar County
Wilkinson County at Dublin
Winder-Barrow at Apalachee
Saturday’s games
Brookwood at McEachern (Corky Kell)
Cedar Grove at Dutchtown
Christ School, N.C. at Lowndes
Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals
Douglas County at Stockbridge
Dutch Fork, S.C. at Colquitt County
East Coweta at Starr’s Mill
Forest Park at Morrow
Jones County at Northside, W.R.
Norcross at Marietta (Corky Kell)
North Gwinnett at Mill Creek (Corky Kell)
Northeast at Mary Persons
Riverdale at North Clayton
Sandy Creek at Newnan
Stephenson at Lithia Springs
Walton at Grayson (Corky Kell)
Whitewater at Northgate
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC