Week 1 high school football schedule

Credit: Jenn Finch

Credit: Jenn Finch

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
50 minutes ago
Wednesday

North Atlanta at Johns Creek (Corky Kell)

Parkview at Kell (Corky Kell)

Thursday

Archer at North Forsyth (Corky Kell)

Berkmar at Lakeside, Atl.

Carver, Atlanta at LaGrange

Cherokee Bluff at West Forsyth (Corky Kell)

Collins Hill at Milton

Howard at Southwest

Jeff Davis at Charlton County

KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Druid Hills

Newton at Hapeville

Pepperell at Northwest Whitfield

Rockmart at Cedartown

Rutland at Towers

Savannah Country Day at Windsor Forest

Union County at Fannin County

Friday

ACE Charter at Crawford County

Alcovy at Lithonia

Alpharetta at Jefferson

Appling County at Ware County

Arabia Mountain at Jackson, Atlanta

Armuchee at Gordon Central

B.E.S.T. Academy at Greene County

Baldwin at Peach County

Banks County at Johnson, Gainesville

Benedictine at Jenkins

Berrien at Clinch County

Bleckley County at Dodge County

Bluffton, S.C. at Beach

Bowdon at Manchester

Bradwell Institute at Wayne County

Brantley County at Atkinson County

Brooks County at Thomasville

Bryan County at Lincoln County

Calhoun at Blessed Trinity

Cambridge at Creekview

Campbell at Sprayberry

Cass at Rome (Corky Kell)

Centennial at Wheeler

Central, Macon at Westside, Macon

Central, Talbotton at Pataula Charter

Central Gwinnett at Discovery

Chamblee at South Cobb

Chattooga at LaFayette

Cherokee at Cartersville

Chestatee at Hebron Christian

Christian Acad., Tenn. at Darlington

Christian Heritage at North Cobb Christian

Coahulla Creek at Murray County

Columbia at Camden County

Cook at Pelham

Coosa at Southeast Whitfield

Crisp County at Dooly County

Cross Creek at Butler

Cross Keys at Walker

Dade County at Athens Academy

Dalton at North Murray

Dawson County at Jackson County

Decatur at Flowery Branch

Dougherty at Westover

Douglass at Mays

Eagle’s Land. Christ. at Bainbridge

East Paulding at Woodland, Cartersville

Elbert County at Hart County

Evans at North Augusta, S.C.

Fayette County at McIntosh

Fitzgerald at Irwin County

Forsyth Central at Chattahoochee

Franklin County at Madison County

Gordon Lee at Trion

Greenbrier at Harlem

Greenville at Spencer

Griffin at Ola

Hancock Central at Glenn Hills

Haralson County at Rabun County

Hardaway at Carver, Columbus

Harris County at Troup

Harrison at South Paulding

Hawkinsville at Portal

Hayesville, N.C. at Towns County

Heard County at Bremen

Holy Innocents’ at Pace Academy

Hughes at Carrollton

Islands at Calvary Day

Jasper County at Walnut Grove

Jefferson County at Aquinas

Kendrick at Seminole County

Kennesaw Mountain at Creekside (Corky Kell)

Lake Oconee Acad. at George Walton Academy

Lakeside, Evans at Aiken, S.C.

Lakeview-Ft. Ogle. at Gilmer

Landmark Christian at Rockdale County

Laney at Strom Thurmond, S.C.

Lanier County at Bacon County

Lassiter at Etowah

Locust Grove at McDonough

Loganville at Monroe Area

Lovett at Westminster

Luella at Eastside

Lumpkin County at Riverside Military

M.L. King at Duluth

Macon County at Whitefield Academy

Marist at Gainesville

McIntosh County Acad. at Johnson, Savannah

Meadowcreek at Greater Atlanta Christian

Midland Valley, S.C. at Grovetown

Midtown at Mount Paran Christian

Miller County at Early County

Miller Grove at Tucker

Model at Cherokee County, Ala.

Monroe at Mitchell County

Mountain View at Shiloh

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Fellowship Christian (Corky Kell)

Mt. Zion, Jonesboro at Jonesboro

Mundy’s Mill at Lovejoy

New Manchester at Woodland, Stockbridge

North Paulding at Allatoona

North Springs at Dunwoody

Northside, Col. at Columbus

Northview at McNair

Oconee County at North Oconee

Oglethorpe County at East Jackson

Osborne at Woodstock

Paulding County at Hiram

Pike County at Temple

Prince Ave. Christian at Hammond, S.C.

Providence Christian at St. Francis

Redan at Central, Carrollton

Richmond Academy at Veterans

Richmond Hill at Effingham County

Ringgold at Heritage, Ringgold

River Ridge at Hillgrove

Riverwood at Alexander

Roswell at Denmark

Salem at Heritage, Conyers

Savannah at Josey

Savannah Christian at Hilton Head Christ., S.C.

Seckinger at Peachtree Ridge

Sequoyah at Lambert

Shaw at Marion County

Social Circle at Morgan County

Sonoraville at Pickens

South Atlanta at Southwest DeKalb

South Forsyth at Lanier

South Gwinnett at Pebblebrook

Southeast Bulloch at Liberty County

Southside Christ., S.C. at Commerce

Spalding at Eagle’s Landing

St. Frances, Md. at Buford

St. Pius at Dacula

Statesboro at Glynn Academy

Stephens County at Habersham Central

Stone Mountain at Chapel Hill

Sumter County at Houston County

Swainsboro at Metter

Tattnall County at Claxton

Taylor County at Southland Academy

Thomas County Central at Cairo

Thomson at Burke County

Tift County at Coffee

Toombs County at Long County

Treutlen at Jenkins County

Tri-Cities at Hampton

Trinity Christian at Woodward Academy

Turner County at Worth County

Upson-Lee at Union Grove

Valdosta at Massillon, Ohio

Vidalia at South Effingham

Warner Robins at Lee County

Warren County at Glascock County

Washington at Banneker

Washington-Wilkes at East Laurens

Wesleyan at Mount Vernon

West Hall at East Hall

Westlake at North Cobb

Westside, Augusta at Hephzibah

Wheeler County at GMC Prep

White County at North Hall

Wilcox County at Lamar County

Wilkinson County at Dublin

Winder-Barrow at Apalachee

Saturday’s games

Brookwood at McEachern (Corky Kell)

Cedar Grove at Dutchtown

Christ School, N.C. at Lowndes

Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals

Douglas County at Stockbridge

Dutch Fork, S.C. at Colquitt County

East Coweta at Starr’s Mill

Forest Park at Morrow

Jones County at Northside, W.R.

Norcross at Marietta (Corky Kell)

North Gwinnett at Mill Creek (Corky Kell)

Northeast at Mary Persons

Riverdale at North Clayton

Sandy Creek at Newnan

Stephenson at Lithia Springs

Walton at Grayson (Corky Kell)

Whitewater at Northgate

Score Atlanta
