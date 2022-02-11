Week 1 Girls Soccer Rankings

Hamburger icon
Harrison enters the season atop the state’s highest class and leads Denmark, Brookwood, Lambert and Roswell in the 7A top 5. Buford is the top-ranked team in Class 6A with Johns Creek, Cambridge, Lassiter and Houston County chasing.

In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity is the team to beat ahead of McIntosh, St. Pius X, Starr’s Mill and Chamblee. North Oconee opens the season atop Class 4A with Marist, Perry, Jefferson and Southeast Whitfield in pursuit.

In Class 3A, Westminster is at the top followed by GAC, White County, Oconee County and Jackson County. In Class 2A, Lovett leads with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Lamar County chasing.

Commerce is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Armuchee and Lake Oconee Academy. Holy Innocents’ begins the season atop Class A Private with Athens Academy, Wesleyan, Pinecrest Academy and Paideia rounding the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Denmark

3. Brookwood

4. Lambert

5. Roswell

6. Dunwoody

7. Walton

8. Mill Creek

9. Norcross

10. West Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Johns Creek

3. Cambridge

4. Lassiter

5. Houston County

6. Centennial

7. Pope

8. Allatoona

9. Dalton

10. Chattahoochee

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. St. Pius X

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Chamblee

6. Woodward

7. Midtown

8. Northgate

9. Decatur

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Perry

4. Jefferson

5. Southeast Whitfield

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Chestatee

8. Columbus

9. Cedartown

10. West Laurens

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. White County

4. Oconee County

5. Jackson County

6. Lumpkin County

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. Adairsville

9. North Hall

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Model

5. Lamar County

6. Bleckley County

7. Fitzgerald

8. Jeff Davis

9. Fannin County

10. Callaway

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Atlanta Classical

4. Armuchee

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. Towns County

7. ACE Charter

8. Screven County

9. Lincoln County

10. Atkinson County

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Athens Academy

3. Wesleyan

4. Pinecrest Academy

5. Paideia

6. Trinity Christian

7. Stratford Academy

8. Hebron

9. St. Vincent’s

10. First Presbyterian Day

