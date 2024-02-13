Week 1 Girls Soccer Rankings

There are four girls defending champions beginning the season where last year left off, ranked atop their respective class as soccer teams take to the pitch across the state.

Those defending and top-ranked programs are Westminster (4A), Oconee County (3A), Fellowship Christian (2A) and Aquinas (A-Division II).

In the state’s highest class, Buford begins ranked No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Harrison, No. 3 North Gwinnett, No. 4 Walton and defending champion No. 5 Denmark. Marist is ranked atop Class 6A with No. 2 Pope, defending champion No. 3 Roswell, No. 4 North Atlanta and No. 5 Lassiter chasing.