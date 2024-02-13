High School Sports Blog

Week 1 Girls Soccer Rankings

The Lassiter girls soccer team won the Class 6A championship in 2022 with a 1-0 victory over Cambridge at Five Star Stadium in Macon.

There are four girls defending champions beginning the season where last year left off, ranked atop their respective class as soccer teams take to the pitch across the state.

Those defending and top-ranked programs are Westminster (4A), Oconee County (3A), Fellowship Christian (2A) and Aquinas (A-Division II).

In the state’s highest class, Buford begins ranked No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Harrison, No. 3 North Gwinnett, No. 4 Walton and defending champion No. 5 Denmark. Marist is ranked atop Class 6A with No. 2 Pope, defending champion No. 3 Roswell, No. 4 North Atlanta and No. 5 Lassiter chasing.

Jefferson is ranked atop Class 5A to begin the year ahead of No. 2 Northgate, No. 3 McIntosh, No. 4 Midtown and defending champion No. 5 Chamblee. In Class A Division I, Social Circle begins the year ahead of defending champion No. 2 Mount Vernon, No. 3 Whitefield Academy, No. 4 Commerce and No. 5 Paideia.

See the full rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Harrison

3. North Gwinnett

4. Walton

5. Denmark

6. Norcross

7. Lambert

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. West Forsyth

10. Milton

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. Pope

3. Roswell

4. North Atlanta

5. Lassiter

6. Allatoona

7. Alexander

8. River Ridge

9. St. Pius X

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. Northgate

3. McIntosh

4. Midtown

5. Chamblee

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Cambridge

8. Northview

9. Decatur

10. Union Grove

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. Lovett

3. North Oconee

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Cherokee Bluff

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Pace Academy

8. Perry

9. Southeast Whitfield

10. Stephenson

Class 3A

1. Oconee County

2. Wesleyan

3. St. Vincents’

4. Lumpkin County

5. Bremen

6. Coahulla Creek

7. Columbus

8. Dawson County

9. White County

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Callaway

3. Athens Academy

4. Mount Paran

5. Dodge County

6. Appling County

7. ACE Charter

8. Model

9. Fitzgerald

10. Savannah Arts

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Mount Vernon

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Commerce

5. Paideia

6. East Laurens

7. Bleckley County

8. Lamar County

9. Screven County

10. Atlanta International

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Towns County

3. McIntosh County Academy

4. Atlanta Classical

5. Portal

6. Hawkinsville

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Mount Zion-Carroll

9. Lincoln County

10. Georgia Military

