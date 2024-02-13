Week 1 Girls Soccer Rankings

There are four girls defending champions beginning the season where last year left off, ranked atop their respective class as soccer teams take to the pitch across the state.
Those defending and top-ranked programs are Westminster (4A), Oconee County (3A), Fellowship Christian (2A) and Aquinas (A-Division II).
In the state’s highest class, Buford begins ranked No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Harrison, No. 3 North Gwinnett, No. 4 Walton and defending champion No. 5 Denmark. Marist is ranked atop Class 6A with No. 2 Pope, defending champion No. 3 Roswell, No. 4 North Atlanta and No. 5 Lassiter chasing.
Jefferson is ranked atop Class 5A to begin the year ahead of No. 2 Northgate, No. 3 McIntosh, No. 4 Midtown and defending champion No. 5 Chamblee. In Class A Division I, Social Circle begins the year ahead of defending champion No. 2 Mount Vernon, No. 3 Whitefield Academy, No. 4 Commerce and No. 5 Paideia.
See the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Harrison
3. North Gwinnett
4. Walton
5. Denmark
6. Norcross
7. Lambert
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. West Forsyth
10. Milton
Class 6A
1. Marist
2. Pope
3. Roswell
4. North Atlanta
5. Lassiter
6. Allatoona
7. Alexander
8. River Ridge
9. St. Pius X
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 5A
1. Jefferson
2. Northgate
3. McIntosh
4. Midtown
5. Chamblee
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. Cambridge
8. Northview
9. Decatur
10. Union Grove
Class 4A
1. Westminster
2. Lovett
3. North Oconee
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. Starr’s Mill
7. Pace Academy
8. Perry
9. Southeast Whitfield
10. Stephenson
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Wesleyan
3. St. Vincents’
4. Lumpkin County
5. Bremen
6. Coahulla Creek
7. Columbus
8. Dawson County
9. White County
10. Hebron Christian
Class 2A
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Callaway
3. Athens Academy
4. Mount Paran
5. Dodge County
6. Appling County
7. ACE Charter
8. Model
9. Fitzgerald
10. Savannah Arts
Class A Division I
1. Social Circle
2. Mount Vernon
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Commerce
5. Paideia
6. East Laurens
7. Bleckley County
8. Lamar County
9. Screven County
10. Atlanta International
Class A Division II
1. Aquinas
2. Towns County
3. McIntosh County Academy
4. Atlanta Classical
5. Portal
6. Hawkinsville
7. Lake Oconee Academy
8. Mount Zion-Carroll
9. Lincoln County
10. Georgia Military
