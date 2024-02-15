Week 1 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 2 ranked Parkview opened the season on Wednesday with an 11-5 win over North Gwinnett. Parkview is coming off a state runner-up season that produced a 32-8 record and the Panthers matched North Gwinnett’s 31-8 season and quarterfinal run to be the only two teams in Class 7A that had single digit losses last season. Parkview fell 3-2, 5-2 to Lowndes in last year’s championship and North Gwinnett was topped in the quarterfinals by the state champion Vikings in three games (12-3, 4-9, 3-9). Lowndes debuts at No. 1 and is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Houston County (7-4) and Jeff Davis (11-7). No. 4 Brookwood is 2-0 aafter a 5-1 win over Peachtree Ridge and a 4-1 win over Hillgrove. No. 5 North Paulding scored an 8-4 win over Rockmart in its opener following a run to the semifinals last year and No. 6 Walton followed up an 11-11 tie to North Forsyth with a 6-0 win over Kell. No. 7 Mill Creek defeated Winder-Barrow 11-1 this week and South Forsyth comes in at No. 9 and is looking to bounce back from its 6-3 loss to Buford. Dacula closes out the top 10 and will open the season Friday night against 2-0 River Ridge. Dacula is coming off a run to the quarterfinals that ended in a three-game series to Parkview.
In Class 6A, No. 1 Pope opened the season with a 6-0 win over North Atlanta and No. 2 Etowah will begin its season on Friday at Lakepoint against Class 7A Walton. No. 3 Houston County is looking to bounce back from a 6-3 loss to defending Class 7A state champion Lowndes on Friday for Game 2 against the Vikings at home. Class 5A is headlined by two-time defending state champion Loganville. The Red Devils swept McIntosh last year to win the program’s seventh all-time state title and will look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to Oconee County in its opener Friday night against Mill Creek. In Class 4A, two-time defending state champion North Oconee debuts at No. 1 and opens its season this Friday against Class 6A No. 9 ranked Lassiter.
In Class 3A, No. 1 Harlem—which achieved a 35-1 record last year to win its first state title since 1986 and eighth-overall—topped Evans 2-0 on Tuesday and leads a crowded Class 3A field. Defending Class 2A state champion North Cobb Christian captured its first-ever title last season with a thrilling three-game series win over rival Mt. Paran and is set to open the 2024 season this Friday against 1-0 East Paulding at the Georgia Dugout Tournament at LakePoint. Class A Division I No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue Christian faces off with Gainesville Thursday night in its season opener and Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Charlton County takes the field this Friday against 2-0 Bryan County for its opener after winning its third all-time state title last season with a 36-5 overall record.
Class 7A
1. Lowndes
2. Parkview
3. Buford
4. Brookwood
5. North Paulding
6. Walton
7. Mill Creek
8. North Gwinnet
9. South Forsyth
10. Dacula
Class 6A
1. Pope
2. Etowah
3. Houston County
4. Tit County
5. Woodstock
6. River Ridge
7. Blessed Trinity
8. Allatoona
9. Lassiter
10. North Forsyth
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Cartersville
3. Greenbrier
4. McIntosh
5. Locust Grove
6. Centennial
7. Villa Rica
8. Winder-Barrow
9. Jefferson
10. Ola
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. LaGrange
3. Starr’s Mill
4. Lovett
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. Wayne County
7. East Forsyth
8. Holy Innocents’
9. Pace Academy
10. Benedictine
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Ringgold
3. Savannah Christian
4. Oconee County
5. Calvary Day
6. Franklin County
7. Pickens
8. Pike County
9. Gordon Lee
10. Thomasville
Class 2A
1. North Cobb Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Appling County
4. Jeff Davis
5. Model
6. Rockmart
7. Cook
8. Worth County
9. Fellowship Christian
10. Redan
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. King’s Ridge
3. Metter
4. Irwin County
5. Bleckley County
6. Darlington
7. Pepperell
8. Whitefield Academy
8. Social Circle
9. Heard County
10. Elbert County
Class A Division II
1. Charlton County
2. ECI
3. Schley County
4. Wilcox County
5. Washington-Wilkes
6. Bowdon
7. Towns County
8. Lanier County
9. Johnson County
10. Baconton Charter
