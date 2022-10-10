Vote: Week 7 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
The three nominees for this week’s award have been instrumental in developing flag football in Georgia. Please vote below and the voting will remain open until 9 a.m. Thursday. The winner will be revealed Thursday afternoon on ajc.com.
The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.
To nominate a deserving head coach for the remaining three weeks of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
Clifton Gordon, Towers High School
From the nominator: Coach Gordon’s first year of building a program was the first “normal year” back from the shut down. Although the team may have struggled in the win/loss column, he laid the foundation for a serious contending program. Coach Gordon has the girls flag football team off to a 2-0 start. I see the enthusiasm for the sport of football (in general and flag football specifically) in the young ladies associated with our girls’ flag football team.
Positive impact on community: Coach Gordon takes on several roles within the school above and beyond his normal coaching and teaching duties. These include and range from covering classes during his planning period, boosting school spirit via active role in pep rallies, helping distribute athletic nutritional items with the cooperation of the local churches and head football coach.
********
Clint Sanders, Dodge County High School
From the nominator: Coach Sanders has been an active voice in promoting Girls Flag Football in the state of Georgia for the past three years. In his first year as head coach, he led a group of girls who have never played to the Elite 8 in of the playoffs. In his second year, he led his team to a state championship in the 5A-6A area when his team is classified as a 2A school.
Positive impact on community: Coach Sanders and the girls flag football team ran a summer camp during June of 2022 to introduce the younger girls of our community to flag football. He also worked with our recreation department director to start girls flag football at our recreation department this year. Our team is also assisting our elementary school with their “Drop Everything And Read” program by going to the school to read to our elementary students.
********
Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School
From the nominator: Coach Pleasants has been successful coach in several sports at Lithia Springs, including girls flag football (state runnerup in 2021) and girls basketball (Sweet 16 in 2019). She is an asset both inside and outside of the classroom as well as on and off the field.
Positive impact on community: Coach Pleasants embodies the LSHS mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students through Intentional Relationships, Immediate Relevancy, and Intense Rigor. Active in volunteer work, youth coaching in and around Douglas County.
********
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School
Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School
