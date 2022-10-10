Vote: Week 7 Falcons Coach of the Week

Clifton Gordon, Towers High School

From the nominator: Coach Gordon’s first year of building a program was the first “normal year” back from the shut down. Although the team may have struggled in the win/loss column, he laid the foundation for a serious contending program. Coach Gordon has the girls flag football team off to a 2-0 start. I see the enthusiasm for the sport of football (in general and flag football specifically) in the young ladies associated with our girls’ flag football team.

Positive impact on community: Coach Gordon takes on several roles within the school above and beyond his normal coaching and teaching duties. These include and range from covering classes during his planning period, boosting school spirit via active role in pep rallies, helping distribute athletic nutritional items with the cooperation of the local churches and head football coach.

********

Clint Sanders, Dodge County High School

From the nominator: Coach Sanders has been an active voice in promoting Girls Flag Football in the state of Georgia for the past three years. In his first year as head coach, he led a group of girls who have never played to the Elite 8 in of the playoffs. In his second year, he led his team to a state championship in the 5A-6A area when his team is classified as a 2A school.

Positive impact on community: Coach Sanders and the girls flag football team ran a summer camp during June of 2022 to introduce the younger girls of our community to flag football. He also worked with our recreation department director to start girls flag football at our recreation department this year. Our team is also assisting our elementary school with their “Drop Everything And Read” program by going to the school to read to our elementary students.

********

Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School

From the nominator: Coach Pleasants has been successful coach in several sports at Lithia Springs, including girls flag football (state runnerup in 2021) and girls basketball (Sweet 16 in 2019). She is an asset both inside and outside of the classroom as well as on and off the field.

Positive impact on community: Coach Pleasants embodies the LSHS mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students through Intentional Relationships, Immediate Relevancy, and Intense Rigor. Active in volunteer work, youth coaching in and around Douglas County.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett

Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School

Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School