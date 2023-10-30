Vote: Week 10 Falcons Coach of the Week

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the eighth Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Cherrelle Pass, Clarke Central High School

From the nominator: The 2022-23 school year was our inaugural season for Clarke Central flag football and Pass was able to lead our flag football program to a 5th place finish in a very competitive region. She started the inaugural flag football season nine months pregnant. Less than two weeks after giving birth, Coach Pass was back on the field leading the program.

Positive impact on community: Coach Pass and the flag football team volunteered with the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services to coach and run a camp for youth flag football players. The flag program also hosted the first ever flag football youth camp at Clarke Central High School. By giving her time in the off season at both of these youth camps, Coach Pass was able to provide the youth of Clarke County with opportunities to experience flag football and grow the game in our community.

Tyler Maloof, Lanier High School

From the nominator: Coach Maloof has been the 3rd head coach at the school in 3 years and has had to overcome this instability in the program and has brought a huge new level of community outreach to the team and the community! Under coach Maloof, the team partnered with the Derrick Brown Foundation to provide a free football camp to youth in the community. Maloof has also been able to bring breakfast lunch and dinner for the student athletes at the school.

Positive impact on community: Lanier Football partnered with Sugar Hill Church to help buy Christmas presents for high-needs children in the Sugar hill community. Under coach Maloof, Lanier has also started a mentorship program at the local middle and high schools to partner football players with at risk elementary youths to promote reading and literacy in the community.

JT Wall, John Milledge High School

From the nominator: Coach Wall has lead the Trojans to five (5) GISA/GIAA state championships (2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022). His team set the Georgia high school state record for consecutive wins with 50 at the end of the 2022 season. The Trojans have won nine games in 2023 extending the streak to 59 which now gives JMA the current record for most consecutive wins in the nation. He works extremely hard to be the best head coach he can be and he wants to help change the lives of our students and help grow our coaches into great men of character.

Positive impact on community: Our players enjoy helping with morning carpool for our lower school students on Fridays. Seeing the little kids get a high five or hug from the varsity football players is a great way to start the day. Our seniors also participate in a program we call Grad-to-Grad. They are partnered with a kindergarten student at the beginning of the year and have fun activities planned with their K-5 “buddies”. The best part is when they all wear their graduation caps and gowns to the kindergarten graduation in May.