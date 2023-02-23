X
Universal coin flip could send 11 No. 1 basketball teams on road next week

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The Georgia High School Association flipped a coin Thursday, and the result could send 11 of the state’s 16 No. 1-ranked teams on the road for the basketball quarterfinals next week.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday following this weekend’s second round, and they represent the first time that region champions and other same-seeded teams can meet.

The GHSA’s coin toss, conducted by executive director Robin Hines, determined that teams placed higher on the state-tournament brackets will have home-court advantage in the quarters when opposing teams have the same seed from their regions.

That means Wheeler’s No. 1-ranked boys team would travel to fellow region champion and third-ranked McEachern in Class 7A and Sandy Creek’s No. 1 boys of Class 3A would play No. 2 Johnson in Savannah if those teams advance.

Other No. 1-ranked boys teams subject to traveling are No. 1 Alexander of 6A, Eagle’s Landing of 5A, Columbia of 2A and Mount Vernon of A Division I.

The only No. 1 boys team assured of a home quarterfinal if it wins this weekend is Greenforest Christian from Class A Division II. Class 4A’s No. 1 team, McDonough, didn’t win its region and has no chance of a home game.

No. 1 girls teams that could travel are River Ridge of 6A, Kell of 5A, Holy Innocents’ of 4A, Mount Paran Christian of 2A and St. Francis of A Division I.

Those that could play at home are Brookwood of 7A, Hebron Christian of 4A and Lake Oconee Academy of A Division II.

First- and second-round games are played at the site of the higher-seeded teams, and semifinals and finals are played at neutral venues.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

