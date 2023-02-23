Universal coin flip could send 11 No. 1 basketball teams on road next week

The only No. 1 boys team assured of a home quarterfinal if it wins this weekend is Greenforest Christian from Class A Division II. Class 4A’s No. 1 team, McDonough, didn’t win its region and has no chance of a home game.

No. 1 girls teams that could travel are River Ridge of 6A, Kell of 5A, Holy Innocents’ of 4A, Mount Paran Christian of 2A and St. Francis of A Division I.

Those that could play at home are Brookwood of 7A, Hebron Christian of 4A and Lake Oconee Academy of A Division II.

First- and second-round games are played at the site of the higher-seeded teams, and semifinals and finals are played at neutral venues.