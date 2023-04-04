Track and Field Blog: Westminster girls, Langston Hughes Boys win Sixth Annual Spring Break Showdown

Pebblebrook junior Dwight Phillips has been this season’s sensation with his record-setting 100 meter dash times and was just named the Mile Split boys performer of the week to conclude the month of March. Phillips, who won the state championship in the event as a sophomore last season made national noise and dominated the headlines. Phillips Jr. clocked a blazing 10.31 time two weeks ago—giving him the fastest national time seen in the event this season.

Phillips recently committed to the University of Georgia to play football for the Bulldogs and is a two-way player that also stars in the return game. Before the Class of 2024 standout concludes his junior season, he will look to capture another state title and there are plenty of big meets—including the Cobb County Championships. Phillips shaved even more time off his 100 meter and paced the field with a 10.26 finish. His sophomore teammate Keyawn Spencer finished second with a 10.68. Both times were personal records for the Falcons’ standouts.