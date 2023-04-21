Track and Field Blog: Peachtree Ridge sweeps Region 7 championships

On the boys side, North Oconee earned the region championship with 127 points as East Forsyth finished runner-up (97) ahead of Chestatee (78) and Madison County (76). The Titans earned the bulk of their points in the jumps, while also picking up 28 points in both the sprints and relays and 17 points in the distance events.

In the Class 7A Region 7 Championships at Peachtree Ridge, the Lions swept the titles with the Girls edging runner-up North Gwinnett 244-to-166.50 and the boys topping runner-up North Gwinnett 194-to-138.50. Peachtree Ridge senior Tweh Justin won the boys 200 meter with a 21.84 and took the 400 meter with a 48.54. Teammate Thorps Kylen finished runner-up in the 400 with a 49.68 and junior Caleb McBride’s fifth-place 51.40 profited a total of 22 points in the event.