Top players by position: Versatile running backs making plays all over field

GHSF Daily’s rollout of the state’s top players by position continues today with running backs. The players are chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential also is considered.

*Nykahi Davenport, Roswell, Sr.: Davenport (6-0, 195) rushed for 1,904 yards (10.1 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns for a 12-2 Class 6A team last season. He ran for a career-high 225 yards in a second-round victory over Allatoona. Davenport has several offers, mostly from mid-major programs.

*Matt Fuller, Wayne County, Sr.: Fuller (6-0, 210) rushed for 1,757 yards and 22 touchdowns on 257 carries while starting both ways on a 10-3 Class 4A team. As a linebacker, Fuller had 69 solo tackles, 18 tackles for losses and four sacks. A three-star prospect, he committed to South Carolina in June.

*Bryce Hicks, Carrollton, Sr.: Hicks (5-11, 175) was the Region 2-7A player of the year and a first-team AJC all-state performer after rushing for 1,623 yards and catching 60 passes for 751 yards. He scored 32 touchdowns on the Class 7A runner-up team. He had six receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the 7A final against Mill Creek. Hicks has several offers, mostly from mid-major programs.

*Ousmane Kromah, Lee County, Jr.: Kromah (6-1, 210) is the No. 2 RB prospect nationally among juniors, according to On3. His .9769 rating on the 247Composite is the highest for a south Georgia running back this century. He rushed for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He had another 208 yards receiving. He has rushed for more than 3,500 yards in two seasons. Kromah has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and others.

*Dwight Phillips Jr., Pebblebrook, Sr.: Phillips (5-11, 170) is the highest-rated Georgia RB prospect among seniors and probably the fastest. He won the Class 7A 100 meters in 10.43 seconds last spring. His father was the 2004 Olympic long jump gold medalist. Phillips Jr. had 1,433 all-purpose yards in 11 games as a junior (797 rushing, 320 receiving, 316 returns) and scored 13 touchdowns, one per seven touches. He had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards as a sophomore. Phillips is the consensus No. 93 prospect nationally for all positions and is Pebblebrook’s first consensus top-100 national prospect this century. He committed to Georgia in January.

*Khyair Spain, Parkview, Sr.: Spain (5-8, 190) rushed for 2,383 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022 and made first-team AJC all-state. He rushed for more than 200 yards in both playoff games and Parkview’s regular-season finale, an upset victory over Grayson. Spain has offers from Kentucky, Indiana and others.

*Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton), So.: Walton (5-9, 200) rushed for 1,644 yards and 20 touchdowns as a freshman on an 8-4 Class 4A team last season. He squats 515 pounds and holds a 4.0 GPA. Walton has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and others.

*Duke Watson, Mary Persons, Sr.: Watson (6-0, 180) has rushed for 1,669 and 1,716 yards the past two seasons, each in only 11 games. He’s run for 3,676 in his career with 41 touchdowns. A top-35 consensus RB prospect nationally, Watson committed to Louisville in June. He is the second-highest-rated Mary Persons prospect this century behind Kansas City Chiefs defensive end and former Georgia player Malik Herring.

*Micah Welch, Baldwin, Sr.: Welch (5-9, 210) rushed for 1,373 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games as a junior and was first team AJC all-state. He also led Baldwin in sacks and tackles for losses and returned two kicks for touchdowns. As a sophomore, he ran for 988 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s a higher-rated recruit than were Baldwin alumni Javon Bullard and Odell Thurman, who went on to stardom at Georgia. Welch committed to Colorado in June.

Nick Woodford, Northeast, Jr.: Woodford (5-10, 200) finished No. 2 in GHSA rushing last season with 2,728 yards for an 8-4 Class 2A team. He did it on 273 carries (10.1 ypc) and scored 40 rushing touchdowns. He surpassed 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown in every game. West Virginia was the first major Division I program to offer.

