Top players by position: Nation’s No. 2 junior headlines best defensive linemen

The rollout of the state’s top players continues today with defensive linemen. They include the No. 1 junior defensive line prospect in the country, Savannah Christian’s Elijah Griffin. The players are chosen primarily on high school production, although college potential also is considered.

*Eric Brantley Jr., Valdosta, Sr.: Brantley (6-2, 250) had 35 tackles for losses and 15 sacks for an 8-3 Class 7A team and made first-team AJC all-state last season. He scored seven touchdowns as a short-yardage back. A three-star recruit, he committed to Colorado in December. He suffered a gunshot wound in February but expects to be ready this season despite a bullet still lodged in his body.

*Hevin Brown-Shuler, Pace Academy, Sr.: Brown-Shuler (6-4, 290) had 71 tackles, 14.5 tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks and two blocked kicks for an 8-3 Class 4A team and made first-team AJC all-state last year. A top-250 national recruit and Rivals’ No. 6 defensive tackle, Brown-Shuler committed to Clemson in April.

*Kameryn Fountain, Washington, Sr.: An edge rusher, Fountain (6-5, 235) had 56 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, seven sacks and a defensive touchdown for a 3-7 Class 2A team last season. He was honorable mention AJC all-state. Fountain also is an all-region basketball player. He’s the highest-rated Atlanta city prospect since former Mays and Georgia defensive lineman Natrez Patrick in 2014. Rated the No. 48 overall senior recruit nationally by 247Sports, Fountain committed to Southern Cal in June.

*Justin Greene, Mountain View, Sr.: A three-year starter at defensive end, Greene (6-4, 260) had 66 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, four sacks and three blocked kicks for a 5-6 Class 7A team last season. He was honorable mention AJC all-state. A consensus top-125 recruit and the highest-rated prospect in school history, Greene committed to Georgia in June.

*Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian, Sr.: Griffin (6-5, 285) is the consensus No. 2 junior recruit nationally (No. 1 by Rivals) and the No. 1 defensive lineman. He’s the highest-rated Georgia defensive player on the 247Sports Composite since Robert Nkemdiche in 2012. Griffin had 82 tackles, 30 tackles for losses, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal for an 11-2 Class 3A team last season. He was the only 3A sophomore to make first-team AJC all-state. Griffin’s reported favorites are Georgia and South Carolina.

*Eddrick Houston, Buford, Sr.: A consensus top-25 national recruit, Houston (6-3, 255) led Buford in defensive production points last season, when he had 37 solo tackles, 11 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and 15 QB pressures for an 11-1 Class 7A team. He made first-team AJC all-state. He’s a former state semifinalist in wrestling. Houston’s reported college favorite is Ohio State.

*Chris “C.J.” Jackson, Tucker, Sr.: Jackson (6-3, 225) had 11 sacks and 10 tackles for losses for a 4-7 Class 5A team last season and made first-team all-region. On3 rates him the No. 5 edge rusher nationally. A top-200 national recruit overall and the No. 1 DeKalb County recruit, Jackson committed to Georgia Tech in June.

*Chase Morrison, Roswell, Sr.: Morrison (6-4, 240) was his region’s defensive player of the year last season, when he had 109 tackles, 19 tackles for losses and 11 sacks for a 12-2 Class 6A semifinal team. A three-star prospect, he committed to Virginia in June.

*Jacobi Murray, Holy Innocents’, Sr.: Murray (6-2, 270) was the player of the year in his Class 4A region last season, when he had 49 tackles, 15 tackles for losses and six sacks. He scored 16 touchdowns as a part-time running back for a 9-4 quarterfinal team. He’s a two-time first-team AJC all-state pick. He’s also a track-and-field thrower. Murray, a three-star recruit and the top prospect in school history, committed to Stanford in March.

*Justus Terry, Manchester, Jr.: Terry (6-5, 275) is a consensus top-20 overall junior recruit, and ESPN rates him the No. 2 defensive tackle. He had 67 tackles and 16 sacks for a 7-4 Class A Division II school last season. He was the only Class A sophomore to make first-team AJC all-state. He committed to Georgia in January.