Top players by position: Buford loaded with talent at defensive back

The consensus No. 1 safety prospect has played in Georgia the past two seasons. In 2022, it was Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs. Now, it’s Buford’s K.J. Bolden. GHSF Daily’s rollout of the state’s top 100 players continues today with defensive backs. The 100 are chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential also is considered.

*K.J. Bolden, Buford, Sr.: Bolden (6-1, 185) ranked third on his team with 30 solo tackles as a safety and had 26 receptions for 514 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver for an 11-1 Class 7A team last season. He was first-team AJC and GACA all-state. He is a former triple-jump state champion. Bolden is the consensus No. 1 safety recruit and No. 7 overall nationally. He’s the highest-rated prospect in Buford history. He committed to Florida State last week.

*Jacob Boyce, Douglas County, Sr.: A cover corner, Boyce (5-11, 180) had 49 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions on a 7-4 Class 6A team. A three-star recruit, he committed to West Virginia in June.

*Jalyn Crawford, Parkview, Sr.: A three-year starting cornerback, Crawford (6-0, 180) had 29 tackles, a sack, two tackles for losses and three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, on an 8-4 Class 7A team last season. He was made the Gwinnett Touchdown Club’s first-team all-county team and was first-team GACA all-state. Crawford is a consensus top-200 national recruit who committed to Auburn in July.

*Noah Dixon, Troup, Sr.: Dixon (6-2, 185) had 44 tackles and three receiving touchdowns for a 12-2 Class 4A team. He was honorable mention AJC all-state. Rated the consensus No. 255 senior prospect nationally, Dixon committed to Clemson in January.

*C.J. Heard, Woodward Academy, Sr.: A safety, Heard (6-0, 200) was the second-leading tackler with 65 total spots on an 11-2 Class 6A team last season. He made first-team AJC and GACA all-state. A top-500 national recruit, he committed to Florida State in July.

*Devin Henderson, Cass, Sr.: Henderson (5-10, 175) was the Region 7-5A defensive player of the year and made first-team AJC all-state last season. He had 85 tackles and eight tackles for losses, broke up eight passes and intercepted two passes for a 5-7 Class 5A team. Formerly Cass’s starting quarterback, he also scored 13 touchdowns and passed for four. A three-star recruit, Henderson committed to Liberty in June.

*Ricardo Jones, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.: Limited to six games because of injury, Jones (6-3, 200) had 24 solo tackles and five interceptions on a 7-5 Class 6A team. He made first-team AJC all-state. He had seven interceptions as a sophomore. He was his region’s offensive player of the year in basketball last season. A top-200 national recruit and the second-highest-rated Northside player this century, Jones committed to Clemson in June.

*Antonio Molder, Norcross: He’s a 5-foot-8 safety with few offers but is “one of the best I have coached,” according to Keith Maloof, whose has coached six future NFL players. Molder had 104 total tackles, 71 first hits, 33 assists, four tackles for losses, 10 pass break ups, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, a blocked punt and two TD-saving tackles for an 8-4 Class 7A team. He made first-team GACA all-state and first-team all-county from the Gwinnett Touchdown Club.

*Kendarius Reddick, Thomas County Central: Reddick (6-0, 165) was one of the top three tacklers (complete statistics not available) for a 12-1 Class 6A team. He was one of three sophomores to make first-team all-Region 1-6A. (The others were fellow Georgia Power 100 members A.J. Hill of Houston County and Ousmane Kromah of Lee County). Reddick is a consensus top-50 national junior recruit who is rated among the top five safeties by On3, 247Sports and ESPN. He is the second-highest-rated Thomas Central prospect this century behind Ray Drew in 2010.

*Devin Williams, Buford, Jr.: A cornerback, Williams (5-11, 170) led Buford in pass breakups/deflections with 12 (more than twice the next player) and was third in total production points for an 11-1 Class 7A team. A top-100 national prospect among juniors and the top CB recruit in Buford history, Williams is uncommitted.

