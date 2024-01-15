Top Class A Savannah teams preparing for second matchup

Savannah has lost games to four in-state opponents this season, but all were either higher-classed or ranked competition – Class 5A No. 4 Tucker (82-71) on Nov. 11, Class A Division II No. 4 Calhoun County (80-66) on Dec. 2, Class 2A Windsor Forest (63-61) on Dec. 15 and Class 3A No. 2 Monroe (68-44) on Dec. 29.

Woodville has won four consecutive games since losing to Class 5A No. 9 Bradwell Institute 79-75 in triple-overtime on Dec. 29 in the Big Blue Classic at Bradwell. The Wolverines have defeated two ranked opponents -- Class 3A No. 9 Johnson-Savannah (54-43) on Dec. 16 and 3A No. 10 Liberty County (55-45) on Dec. 28.

In other notes:

-- The Class A Division II No. 2 Montgomery County girls (14-0, 1-0) remain undefeated after beating Portal 50-28 in a Region 3 game Friday and Treutlen 69-41 Saturday. Senior Marley Bell is scoring 25 points with 15 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and three assists per game to lead the Eagles. Senior Amire Banks adds 16 points with seven assists, four steals and four rebounds per game. Montgomery County be at home against Jenkins County on Tuesday for a Region 3 game.

-- Class A Division I No. 4 Darlington defeated Class A Division II No. 3 Christian Heritage 64-60 Saturday in a ranked, interleague game. The loss was Christian Heritage’s (15-3, 2-0) third this season. The victory moved Darlington to 14-4. Christian Heritage will face Class A Division II No. 1 Greenforest (13-4, 2-0) Friday for a Region 7 game, and Darlington returns to Region 7 play against Pepperell on Tuesday.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mount Vernon (12-7)

2. Savannah (12-6)

3. Woodville-Tompkins (16-2)

4. Darlington (12-4)

5. King’s Ridge Christian (11-4)

6. St. Francis (9-7)

7. East Laurens (8-2)

8. Mount Bethel Christian (11-4)

9. Bleckley County (13-4)

10. Paideia (6-11)

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Greenforest Christian (13-4)

2. Portal (14-1)

3. Christian Heritage (15-3)

4. Calhoun County (11-3)

5. Mitchell County (13-2)

6. Seminole County (10-4)

7. Clinch County (9-1)

8. McIntosh County Academy (10-4)

9. Early County (10-5)

10. Randolph-Clay (10-4)

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis (14-5)

2. Galloway (9-7)

3. Athens Christian (13-3)

4. Oglethorpe County (14-2)

5. Rabun County (14-4)

6. Lamar County (12-3)

7. Swainsboro (8-4)

8. Bryan County (13-2)

9. East Laurens (7-3)

10. Mount Pisgah Christian (10-6)

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest (12-4)

2. Montgomery County (14-0)

3. Wilcox County (12-1)

4. Taylor County (15-3)

5. Early County (12-3)

6. Towns County (11-4)

7. Warren County (11-3)

8. Terrell County (10-4)

9. Macon County (10-4)

10. Seminole County (10-4)