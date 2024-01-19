Top 10 Georgia girls basketball seniors: Georgia Tech corners market

Danielle Carnegie, Grayson

Height/position: 5-9 guard

Stats: 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.4 steals

Team: 17-0, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A

College: Signed with Georgia Tech

Fact: Carnegie was a first-team Class 6A all-state player for Rockdale County last season and is the top-rated Georgia prospect according to Prep Girls Hoops and Prospects Nation.

Her coach says: “D.C. is playing at a different level. She is Miss Georgia Basketball in my opinion. She impacts the game on every category and is so much more than a scorer. She is one of our defensive leaders and has a will to win that is unmatched.” – Tim Slater

Bryanna Preston, Wesleyan

Height/position: 5-9 point guard

Stats: 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 points

Team: 13-1, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A

College: Signed with Texas

Fact: Preston, who at No. 43 is the highest-rated Georgia senior in the ESPN HoopGurlz national prospect rankings, was a first-team all-state player for Class 6A runner-up Lovejoy last season.

Her coach says: “Bryanna has brought a tenacious energy to our team this season. Her downhill speed, especially in transition, and ability to finish plays with contact makes her game so dynamic. In an open court, her scoring and passing skills are explosive, and she has a ‘takeover’ mindset that is difficult to contain. Her first step and speed in getting to the basket make her so unique, and she is truly a vocal and supportive teammate. Beyond just her game, Bry is a personable and hilarious young lady who cares deeply about all her endeavors.” - Ellen Paroli

Erin Rodgers, Grayson

Height/position: 6-0 forward

Stats: 13.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.3 blocks

Team: 17-0, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A

College: Signed with Florida Atlantic

Fact: Rodgers is the only four-year starter on her team, which is ranked No. 9 in MaxPreps’ national poll.

Her coach says: “Erin is a mismatch. You can’t guard her with a post because of her guard skills, and you can’t guard her with a guard because of her post skills. She is the prototype for what basketball is moving towards. She has a tenacity to rebound and leads the team in charges taken. The kid is a winner and is willing to do what it takes to do so.” – Tim Slater

Tianna Thompson, Galloway

Height/position: 5-10 guard

Stats: 28 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 42 total 3′s

Team: 10-7, ranked No. 2 in Class A Division I

College: Signed with Georgia Tech

Fact: Thompson is a two-time first-team all-state player, the reigning Class A Division I player of the year and a member of three state semifinal teams and one finalist.

Her coach says: “She is a wiry player who thrives on getting to the basket. She can play up tempo or beat you in the half court with her range. She’s long enough to defend 1-4 and alter shots in switching and guarding the 5. A consummate team player.” – Kiesha Brown

Toni Warren, Cherokee

Height/position: 6-0 wing/forward

Stats: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Team: 11-6, unranked in Class 7A

College: Signed with Wofford

Fact: Warren participates in track and has personal bests of 5′4″ in the high jump and 36′4″ in the triple jump.

Her coach says: ‘’Toni is a versatile player who can make an impact from any position on the floor. Her athleticism and finesse make her an exciting player to watch and a difficult match up for opponents. Toni is a great teammate and composed leader who steps up when her team needs her most.” - Sharon Swanson

Ava Grace Watson, Buford

Height/position: 5-8 guard

Stats: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 48 total 3′s

Team: 15-2, ranked No. 3 in Class 7A

College: Signed with Ohio State

Fact: Watson is a two-time AJC all-state player rated the nation’s No. 51 senior prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz.

Her coach says: ‘’She is a complete player Her shooting and scoring ability is one of best assets, but she also plays great defense and rebounds great for her size. She has the unique ability to make other players around her better. She is a player that does it all, including all the dirty work most players don’t want to do to win. She also wants the ball in her hands with the game on the line.” – Gene Durden

Chazadi “Chit Chat” Wright, Wesleyan

Height/position: 5-4 guard

Stats: 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 steals

Team: 13-1, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A

College: Signed with Georgia Tech

Fact: Wright is a two-time first-team AJC all-state player and rated the No. 79 prospect nationall by ESPN HoopGurlz.

Her coach says: “Chit Chat has the most tremendous vision of the court and her teammates, always making the correct ‘basketball play’ with a precision that is unmatched. She is completely finesse in her game with nearly perfect ball-handling skills and the ability to create shots for herself and her teammates. Her shot is deadly accurate, and she leads our team with a poise that is truly rare. More than just her skillset, she is an ambitious and coachable young lady with the most caring heart for her family and community; she has exceptionally high standards for herself in all areas of her life.” - Ellen Paroli

Gabbie Grooms, Trinity Christian

Height/position: 5-9 point guard

Stats: 25 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 25 total 3′s

Team: 8-5, unranked in Class 4A

College: Signed with Georgia Tech

Fact: Grooms was the AJC’s 2023 Class 2A player of the year for Landmark Christian last season and came to Trinity with her mother, coach Lady Hardmon Grooms, a former Georgia and WNBA player.

Her coach says: “Gabbie is a passionate and dedicated student athlete and a force to be reckoned with on the court both offensively and defensively. She demonstrates exceptional leadership, teamwork and adaptability in competitive environments. Gabbie loves the game. She loves to compete and is very coachable and will always strive to do her best and bring out the best in her teammates.’’ – Lady Grooms

Brooke Suttle, Campbell

Height/position: 6-foot guard/forward

Stats: 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals

Team: 12-7, unranked in Class 7A team.

College: Uncommitted

Fact: Suttle has a 4.318 GPA

Her coach says: “She is the complete package and the true embodiment of the word student athlete. Brooke can really play any of the five positions and has a very high basketball IQ. She can handle the ball or help with it. Can get to the basket any time she wants. Can shoot the three ball. Is a great rebounder. She is willing to and does take charges, which I believe is the must selfless act a basketball player can do for their team. Brooke is a great defender and most times we put her on the other team’s best player in addition to what she does for us offensively. She is also one of our rebounding leaders. Perhaps the best statemen about Brooke for me is that she makes all of her teammates better.” - Randy McClure

Sa’Mya Wyatt, St. Francis

Height/position: 6-2 power forward

Stats: 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 53% FG, 81% FT

Team: 14-6, ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I

College: Signed with Austin Peay

Fact: Wyatt is the only player on this list who won a state title last season and has her team No. 1 again despite starting with two freshmen and a sophomore.

Her coach says: “Her work ethic and leadership has been amazing for our team this season. Along with her being a special talent, she’s a very special person. She has been a great role model for our underclassmen. Sa’Mya has been a dominant force for us inside as she’s been able to dominant the paint all year. Her ability to rebound and knack to find the ball both on the defensive and offensive glass is exceptional. She has a ton of post moves and the ability to knock down the 10-15 footer makes her versatile on the offensive side. Being able to score several different ways makes her very hard to guard.” - Aisha Kennedy