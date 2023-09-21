Top 10 games of Week 6

Baldwin at Spalding

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Griffin

Records, rankings: Baldwin is 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-4A and No. 10; Spalding is 4-0, 0-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Spalding won 40-14 in 2022.

Things to know: These are two of the three top-10 teams from Region 2-4A. The other is No. 4 Perry, the defending champion. Baldwin and Spalding have played three times in history, all in the past three seasons, with Spalding winning two. They also faced each other as top-10 teams in 2021, when Spalding prevailed 27-14. Baldwin has lost only to No. 1 Ware County of Class 5A while avenging 2022 losses to Peach County and Putnam County. Baldwin is simple but effective on offense. The Braves are only 9-of-26 passing rely on Micah Welch (419 yards rushing) and Sadur Salahuddin (388 yards). Welch, a preseason all-state pick, is committed to Colorado. Spalding also has avenged two 2022 losses (Mary Persons, Dutchtown) and is 4-0 for the first time since 2015. QB Curt Clark is 32-of-51 passing for 504 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 389 yards and four touchdowns. Spalding’s most heavily recruited player is CB Ronald Moore Jr. (Liberty).

Calvary Day at Savannah Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pooler Stadium, Pooler

Records, rankings: Calvary Day is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 3-3A and No. 2; Savannah Christian is 3-1, 1-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Calvary Day won 34-28 in 2022.

Things to know: Savannah Christian leads 26-18 in a series that started in 1979. This is the fourth time since the two joined the GHSA in 1988 that both have been ranked during their game and the first when both were in the top five. In the 2022 game, Calvary Day’s Jake Merklinger threw a 25-yard TD pass to TE Michael Smith for a 34-21 lead in the fourth quarter, and Calvary Day ran out the final 3:11 after Savannah Christian got within 34-28. Merklinger was 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards. He and Smith are back. Merklinger, who is committed to Tennessee, has thrown for 858 yards and 12 touchdowns, five to Smith, without an interception this season. Smith is committed to South Carolina. Savannah Christian’s lone defeat was against Marist, a top-10 Class 6A school, 21-7. Zo Smalls has rushed for 424 yards and eight touchdowns. DL Elijah Griffin, the consensus No. 1 junior recruit nationally, has 4.5 sacks. Freshman Ladamion Guyton has 9.5 tackles for losses.

Cedar Grove at Colquitt County

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Cedar Grove is 2-3 and No. 1 in Class 3A; Colquitt County is 4-0 and No. 2 in 7A.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 39-17 in 2022.

Things to know: Cedar Grove has maintained its No. 1 ranking despite losses to Mill Creek, Westlake and Florida’s Monarch, all much bigger schools. The 42.2 points allowed per game is concerning, but the Saints are scoring points (37.8) with the best of them despite what the computer Maxwell Ratings rank as the state’s fourth-best schedule in any class. Elliott Colson (committed to Central Florida) has passed for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and went over 4,000 (4,316) and 50 (52) for his career last week. He passed for 273 yards against Colquitt County last season. Colquitt County’s current average of 43.0 points per game doesn’t figure to help the Saints’ defensive fortunes. Neko Fann has thrown for 937 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ny Carr (Georgia) has 30 receptions for 489 yards and nine touchdowns.

Douglas County at Hughes

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Fairburn

Records, rankings: Douglas County is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-6A and No. 10; Hughes is 3-1, 1-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Hughes won 48-3 in 2022.

Things to know: These are the only top-10 teams from Region 5-6A. Hughes’ blowout victory in 2022 ended a three-game losing streak (2017-19) to Douglas County. Hughes led in total yards 540-69. That Hughes team went on to win Class 6A and set the state scoring record. This Hughes team has settled more into its running game (261.8 yards rushing to 155.5 passing) despite the talents of QB Air Noland, who is committed to Ohio State. He’s 43-of-73 passing for 617 yards and seven touchdowns. Top rushers are Dorian Page (447 yards) and Justus Savage (371 yards). Top defenders have been DB Jakob Bude (Central Florida) and DL Ameir Glenn (Wake Forest). Douglas County has a three-year starting quarterback, Sire Hardaway, who is 76-of-99 passing for 1,056 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior WR/DB James Johnson has 719 all-purpose yards and is third on the team in tackles with 25. WR Aaron Gregory (18 receptions, 293 yards) and DE Jordan “Breeze” Carter are top-100 national recruits among sophomores.

Houston County at Warner Robins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Houston County is 4-0 and No. 4 in Class 6A; Warner Robins is 2-2 and No. 6 in 5A.

Last meeting: Houston County won 28-8 in 2022.

Things to know: Houston County ended a five-game losing streak to Warner Robins with its 2022 victory and ended Warner Robins’ streak of 75 weeks in the top 10. Warner Robins bounced back from that 1-4 start to reach the Class 5A championship game. Also in that 2022 game, Houston County’s Antwann Hill was 27-of-38 passing for 317 yards. Kale Woodburn had five receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Ricky Johnson had eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. All are back. Hill, a top-100 national prospect among juniors, has thrown for 989 yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception. Houston County is averaging 52.3 points per game. Warner Robins’ losses are to Lee County and Valdosta, both ranked in higher classes. Judd Anderson (Miami) is 52-of-88 passing for 535 yards and six touchdowns in three games. WR Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech) has 29 receptions for 408 yards and seven touchdowns, at least one in each game.

Lowndes at Grayson

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grayson Community Stadium, Loganville

Records, rankings: Lowndes is 3-1 and unranked in Class 7A Grayson is 3-1 and No. 10 in 7A.

Last meeting: Lowndes won 24-14 in 2022.

Things to know: Lowndes’ first-year coach, Adam Carter, was Grayson’s coach the previous four seasons and won three region titles and the 2020 Class 7A championship. Grayson’s new coach, Santavious Bryant, was there the first three seasons and spent last season on Gainesville’s staff. Lowndes lost its first game this season last week to East Coweta 42-30. Marvis Parrish passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylin Carter had seven receptions for 119 yards. Jacarre’ Fleming had 132 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 13 touches. But Lowndes was torched for 319 passing yards and four touchdowns on just 10 completed passes. Fleming also had a big game last season against Grayson. He was 8-of-9 passing for 131 yards and scored three of his team’s touchdowns as Lowndes jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first half. Grayson was ranked No. 2 at the time. Lowndes was unranked. Grayson is getting more than 60% of its yards passing as Jeff Davis has thrown for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns. He passed for 307 yards against Lowndes last season. Grayson’s loss this season came to Walton 49-27 in the opener.

Macon County at Schley County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Ellaville

Records, rankings: Macon County is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-A Division II and No. 2; Schley County is 4-0, 1-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Schley County won 28-7 in 2022.

Things to know: This is the 44th game in GHSA history between No. 1 and No. 2 teams from the same classification in the regular season. The No. 1 team is 22-20-1. Schley County, the 2022 Class A Division I runner-up, opened the season at No. 2. The Wildcats have beaten two top-10 teams (Early County, Bleckley County). Macon County was unranked in preseason but catapulted after beating No. 4 Clinch County last month. Macon County is predominantly a running team (208.8 rushing yards per game, 119.3 passing) that spreads the ball around. The Bulldogs have four 100-yard rushers and four 75-yard-plus receivers. They have seven players with multiple touchdowns. Sophomore Tyler Stephens (197 rushing, 79 receiving) and Tyler Felder (186, 86) lead in yards from scrimmage. Schley is led by veterans Jay Kanazawa (794 yards passing, 13 touchdowns) and Jalewis Solomon (360 yards receiving). Solomon is committed to Auburn. These are just two of the region’s highly ranked teams. The other is Manchester, ranked No. 4.

Mill Creek at Parkview

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Big Orange Jungle, Lilburn

Records, rankings: Mill Creek is 4-0 and No. 3 in Class 7A; Parkview is 4-0 and No. 6 in 7A.

Last meeting: Mill Creek won 40-17 in 2022.

Things to know: These schools are on opposite corners of Gwinnett County and didn’t play each other until 2021, when Mill Creek beat Parkview in the Corky Kell Classic. In the 2022 game, Mill Creek trailed 14-3 after allowing a 99-yard TD pass but scored the next four touchdowns. Cam Robinson rushed for 188 yards. Robinson is now a senior. He’s rushed for more than 200 yards in four of his past six games dating to last season, all against playoff or top-10 competition. Mill Creek has four defensive players with major Division I offers, though the leading tackler is LB Josh Anglin, who is committed to North Alabama. Parkview, under first-year coach Joe Sturdivant, has become more of a running team, averaging 204.0 yards rushing and 113.0 passing. Trelain Maddox, who is committed to Georgia Tech, rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago against North Gwinnett. Parkview’s best all-around player is WR/DB Mike Matthews, who rarely leaves the field. He’s a top-25 national recruit committed to Tennessee.

North Cobb at Milton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles Nest, Milton

Records, rankings: North Cobb is 2-2 and unranked in Class 7A; Milton is 3-1 and No. 8 in 7A.

Last meeting: North Cobb won 21-7 in 2022.

Things to know: North Cobb has beaten Milton decisively the past two seasons, each time with Milton entering as the favorite. Milton was ranked No. 1 when North Cobb prevailed 40-21 in 2021. In the 2022 game, North Cobb outrushed Milton 397-16. Ben Hall, now at Michigan, rushed for 174. QB Nick Grimstead, who is back, ran for 113 and scored on a 71-yard run. Grimstead has passed for 566 yards and rushed for 277 this season. David Eziomume (committed to Clemson) has rushed for 607 and eight touchdowns. MLB Grayson Hodges (Air Force) is a preseason all-state pick who had 17 tackles and four tackles for losses in a 35-17 victory over Northside of Warner Robins last week. Milton’s loss this season came to Western, a Florida team. The Eagles get two-thirds of their offensive yards passing. Luke Nickel (committed Miami) is 62-of-101 passing for 877 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.

Ware County at Bainbridge

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Centennial Field, Bainbridge

Records, rankings: Ware County is 3-1 and No. 1 in Class 5A; Bainbridge is 2-2 and No. 5 in 4A.

Last meeting: Ware County won 22-16 in 2022.

Things to know: In the 2022 game, Ware County overcame a 16-0 first-half deficit and scored the game’s final three touchdowns, the last after Bainbridge muffed a punt. Ware’s Dae’jeaun Dennis rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries and scored on a 62-yard pass. He’s back this season. He and R.J. Boyd have combined for 500 yards and five touchdowns this season after going for more than 2,000 during Ware’s 2022 Class 5A championship campaign. Bainbridge’s offensive weapons are Keenan Phillips (631 yards rushing, eight touchdowns) and Antavious Murphy (five TD receptions). Both have multiple Division I offers. Ware County’s loss came against No. 1 Benedictine of Class 4A 31-24 two weeks ago. Bainbridge has lost to Coffee and Thomas County Central, both ranked in higher classes. This will be Bainbridge’s fifth straight ranked (at-the-time) opponent, and another, Brooks County, is on deck next week.

