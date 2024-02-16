Tift County hires Bainbridge’s Littleton as football coach

Tift County approved Jeff Littleton as its football coach at a called board meeting Friday afternoon.

Littleton led Bainbridge to a 2018 Class 5A championship and has won region titles the past four seasons. His record is 91-46 over 11 seasons, all at Bainbridge.

Tift County has not won a playoff game since its 2018 Class 7A quarterfinal run and was 2-8 last season under Noel Dean.