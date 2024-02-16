Tift County hires Bainbridge’s Littleton as football coach

Tift County approved Jeff Littleton as its football coach at a called board meeting Friday afternoon.
Littleton led Bainbridge to a 2018 Class 5A championship and has won region titles the past four seasons. His record is 91-46 over 11 seasons, all at Bainbridge.
Tift County has not won a playoff game since its 2018 Class 7A quarterfinal run and was 2-8 last season under Noel Dean.
Littleton had been on Tift County’s staff early in his career and also served on staffs at at Cairo, Dooly County and Worth County. He played on Worth County’s 1987 state championship team.
Tift County, currently in Class 6A, one below the highest, will be back in the highest class beginning this fall and play in Region 1 with Camden County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Richmond Hill and Valdosta. The new highest class will be 6A.
