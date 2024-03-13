High School Sports Blog

Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Lowndes players celebrate their 5-2 win against Parkview in game two to win the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Lowndes won the GHSA baseball 7A state championship series 2-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Baseball

Appling County 11, Brantley County 2

Archer 2, North Forsyth 0

Athens Christian 13, BAASA 0

Benedictine 12, Islands 7

Bryan County 17, Claxton 0

Calvary Day 10, Liberty County 0

Cartersville 7, Calhoun 5

Dodge County 4, Berrien 2

Harlem 15, Cross Creek 1

Houston County 3, Veterans 0

Jackson-Atlanta 20, Banneker 1

Jeff Davis 15, Sumter County 0

Johnson County 6, Georgia Military 0

Lake Oconee Academy 6, Aquinas 2

Lanier County 9, Clinch County 2

Lowndes 14, Richmond Hill 3

Madison County 16, Cedar Shoals 5

McIntosh 11, Northgate 1

Mundy’s Mill 11, Alcovy 10

Newnan 8, South Paulding 2

North Paulding 10, McEachern 0

Pickens 4, White County 0

Ringgold 10, McCallie, TN 4

Schley County 15, Webster County 0

Seckinger 9, Walnut Grove 0

South Effingham 5, Evans 0

Starr’s Mill 3, LaGrange 2

Tift County 5, Thomas County Central 4

Treutlen 13, Telfair County 3

Trinity Christian 18, Riverdale 0

Troup County 3, Whitewater 1

Union Grove 16, Eagle’s Landing 5

Valdosta 9, Madison County 3

Walton 4, Kennesaw Mountain 2

Ware County 3, Statesboro 0

Westfield School 8, Heritage School-Newnan 7

Boys Soccer

Adairsville 2, Ringgold 1

Atlanta Classical Academy 9, Temple 0

Callaway 6, Redan 1

Camden County 4, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 0

Creekview 6, Cartersville 2

Dawson County 3, West Hall 0

Dooly County 7, Hawkinsville 0

East Laurens 2, Dublin 1

Echols County 8, Turner County 0

Elite Scholars Academy 10, Columbia 0

Evans 4, Grovetown 1

Heritage Christian 6, St. Mary’s 1

Hillgrove 4, Harrison 1

Johnson-Savannah 8, Beach 1

Liberty County 7, Montgomery County 0

Metter 1, Claxton 0

Peachtree Ridge 1, Meadowcreek 0

South Gwinnett 6, Newton 3

South Paulding 10, Newnan 0

Starr’s Mill 4, Troup County 1

Statesboro 3, Coffee 1

Woodville-Tompkins 8, Bryan County 0

Girls Soccer

Bryan County 1, Woodville-Tompkins 0

Fitzgerald 7, Jeff Davis 1

Glynn Academy 8, Effingham County 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2, Ridgeland 1

Lowndes 10, Valdosta 0

Model 7, North Cobb Christian 0

North Atlanta 4, Lakeside-DeKalb 2

North Cobb 3, Marietta 1

North Gwinnett 3, Norcross 0

North Paulding 9, McEachern 0

Northgate 2, Harris County 0

Northwest Whitfield 4, Southeast Whitfield 1

Providence Christian 10, Banks County 0

South Gwinnett 10, Newton 0

Southeast Bulloch 1, Wayne County 0

Union Grove 3, Jones County 0

Vidalia 4, Tattnall County 1

Worth County 9, Berrien 0

Boys Lacrosse

Allatoona 10, Cambridge 4

Forsyth Central 12, Parkview 11

Greenbrier 10, River Bluff 5

Peachtree Ridge 16, Collins Hill 4

Richmond Hill 17, Calvary Day 9

Whitewater 12, Northgate 8

Woodstock 13, North Cobb 4

Girls Lacrosse

Campbell 25, Wheeler 5

East Forsyth 10, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 7

Holy Innocents’ 12, Newnan 3

Mountain View 11, George Walton Academy 2

North Cobb 25, Sprayberry 2

North Oconee 19, Seckinger 1

Pace Academy 17, Greater Atlanta Christian 4

Richmond Hill 16, May River, SC 3

Walton 14, Cherokee 12

