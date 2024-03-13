Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Baseball
Appling County 11, Brantley County 2
Archer 2, North Forsyth 0
Athens Christian 13, BAASA 0
Benedictine 12, Islands 7
Bryan County 17, Claxton 0
Calvary Day 10, Liberty County 0
Cartersville 7, Calhoun 5
Dodge County 4, Berrien 2
Harlem 15, Cross Creek 1
Houston County 3, Veterans 0
Jackson-Atlanta 20, Banneker 1
Jeff Davis 15, Sumter County 0
Johnson County 6, Georgia Military 0
Lake Oconee Academy 6, Aquinas 2
Lanier County 9, Clinch County 2
Lowndes 14, Richmond Hill 3
Madison County 16, Cedar Shoals 5
McIntosh 11, Northgate 1
Mundy’s Mill 11, Alcovy 10
Newnan 8, South Paulding 2
North Paulding 10, McEachern 0
Pickens 4, White County 0
Ringgold 10, McCallie, TN 4
Schley County 15, Webster County 0
Seckinger 9, Walnut Grove 0
South Effingham 5, Evans 0
Starr’s Mill 3, LaGrange 2
Tift County 5, Thomas County Central 4
Treutlen 13, Telfair County 3
Trinity Christian 18, Riverdale 0
Troup County 3, Whitewater 1
Union Grove 16, Eagle’s Landing 5
Valdosta 9, Madison County 3
Walton 4, Kennesaw Mountain 2
Ware County 3, Statesboro 0
Westfield School 8, Heritage School-Newnan 7
Boys Soccer
Adairsville 2, Ringgold 1
Atlanta Classical Academy 9, Temple 0
Callaway 6, Redan 1
Camden County 4, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 0
Creekview 6, Cartersville 2
Dawson County 3, West Hall 0
Dooly County 7, Hawkinsville 0
East Laurens 2, Dublin 1
Echols County 8, Turner County 0
Elite Scholars Academy 10, Columbia 0
Evans 4, Grovetown 1
Heritage Christian 6, St. Mary’s 1
Hillgrove 4, Harrison 1
Johnson-Savannah 8, Beach 1
Liberty County 7, Montgomery County 0
Metter 1, Claxton 0
Peachtree Ridge 1, Meadowcreek 0
South Gwinnett 6, Newton 3
South Paulding 10, Newnan 0
Starr’s Mill 4, Troup County 1
Statesboro 3, Coffee 1
Woodville-Tompkins 8, Bryan County 0
Girls Soccer
Bryan County 1, Woodville-Tompkins 0
Fitzgerald 7, Jeff Davis 1
Glynn Academy 8, Effingham County 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2, Ridgeland 1
Lowndes 10, Valdosta 0
Model 7, North Cobb Christian 0
North Atlanta 4, Lakeside-DeKalb 2
North Cobb 3, Marietta 1
North Gwinnett 3, Norcross 0
North Paulding 9, McEachern 0
Northgate 2, Harris County 0
Northwest Whitfield 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
Providence Christian 10, Banks County 0
South Gwinnett 10, Newton 0
Southeast Bulloch 1, Wayne County 0
Union Grove 3, Jones County 0
Vidalia 4, Tattnall County 1
Worth County 9, Berrien 0
Boys Lacrosse
Allatoona 10, Cambridge 4
Forsyth Central 12, Parkview 11
Greenbrier 10, River Bluff 5
Peachtree Ridge 16, Collins Hill 4
Richmond Hill 17, Calvary Day 9
Whitewater 12, Northgate 8
Woodstock 13, North Cobb 4
Girls Lacrosse
Campbell 25, Wheeler 5
East Forsyth 10, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 7
Holy Innocents’ 12, Newnan 3
Mountain View 11, George Walton Academy 2
North Cobb 25, Sprayberry 2
North Oconee 19, Seckinger 1
Pace Academy 17, Greater Atlanta Christian 4
Richmond Hill 16, May River, SC 3
Walton 14, Cherokee 12
