Southeast Bulloch captures region title ... before the first game

So what happened? Liberty County suspended its fall sports and extracurricular activities in late July and in early August, when Savannah Chatham County Public School System pulled its programs – Beach, Groves, Johnson-Savannah, Savannah and Windsor Forest -- from fall competition, it left the Yellow Jackets as the only survivor.

“So kind of what the Savannah schools did is they said, ‘Hey, we’re all going to play each other and what we’ll do before the season, we’ll go ahead and let it be known that Southeast Bulloch and Liberty will be the 1 and 2 seeds automatically, no matter what happens, and so we know that’s a fact already,” Davis said. “And then if Savannah schools decide later on that they want to come back in and fight for those 3 and 4 seeds, they’ll be able to. If Liberty drops out, then the Savannah teams might have the opportunity to come back and fight for 2, 3 and 4 seeds. But we went ahead and just made those rules up front.”

Davis has been at Southeast Bulloch since 2018. In his first season, he led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-2 record, the best year at Southeast Bulloch since an 11-1 season in 1993 under coach Bracket. Before talking the head job at Southeast Bulloch, Davis was the linebackers coach at Burke County from 2009-14, coaching the defensive line in his final season. Then he was the defensive coordinator at Lakeside-Evans from 2015-18.

But regardless of how this unique season pans out, 8-0 or 0-8, Davis is guaranteed a top spot in the region and a playoff berth.

“Yeah, hey, it feels good on top,” he laughed. “I guess I can go ahead and get those region championship t-shirts printed.”

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open their season against Screven County on Sept. 4 at home, and its worth noting that they await the No. 2 seed from Region 4 in the first round of the playoffs scheduled for late November.