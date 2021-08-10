Softball scores from Monday

Softball
Bryan County 5, Toombs County 2
Cartersville 9, Coahulla Creek 7
Chattooga 9, Murray County 0
Dodge County 6, Wilcox County 2
Flowery Branch 4, Mountain View 0
Franklin County 9, Social Circle 1
Georgia Military 12, First Presbyterian 0
Grovetown 13, Thomson 9
Houston County 7, Jones County 5
Marion County 10, Shaw 0
North Oconee 18, Monroe Area 5
Northside-Columbus 13, LaGrange 5
Parkview 11, Shiloh 1
Peachtree Ridge 2, Duluth 0
Putnam County 12, Jasper County/Monticello 4
Roswell 9, Centennial 1
Sandy Creek 19, Langston Hughes 0
St. Pius X 4, Woodward Academy 2
Tattnall Square 10, Strong Rock Christian 0
Veterans 18, Rutland 4
West Hall 15, Gainesville 5
Westfield School 8, Bleckley County 0
White County 5, Habersham Central 0