Softball scores from Monday

Credit: GHSA Twitter

By Score AtlantaSeth Ellerbee
7 minutes ago

Softball

Bryan County 5, Toombs County 2

Cartersville 9, Coahulla Creek 7

Chattooga 9, Murray County 0

Dodge County 6, Wilcox County 2

Flowery Branch 4, Mountain View 0

Franklin County 9, Social Circle 1

Georgia Military 12, First Presbyterian 0

Grovetown 13, Thomson 9

Houston County 7, Jones County 5

Marion County 10, Shaw 0

North Oconee 18, Monroe Area 5

Northside-Columbus 13, LaGrange 5

Parkview 11, Shiloh 1

Peachtree Ridge 2, Duluth 0

Putnam County 12, Jasper County/Monticello 4

Roswell 9, Centennial 1

Sandy Creek 19, Langston Hughes 0

St. Pius X 4, Woodward Academy 2

Tattnall Square 10, Strong Rock Christian 0

Veterans 18, Rutland 4

West Hall 15, Gainesville 5

Westfield School 8, Bleckley County 0

White County 5, Habersham Central 0

