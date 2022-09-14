ajc logo
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
Softball

Alcovy 18, Forest Park 0

Atkinson County 15, Dougherty 4

Bacon County 13, Irwin County 2

Baconton Charter 22, Calhoun County 2

Bainbridge 19, Westover 0

Bleckley County 12, Telfair County 11

Blessed Trinity 4, Sprayberry 3

Bowdon 19, Christian Heritage 0

Bryan County 8, Metter 0

Buford 12, Mountain View 2

Butler 41, Glenn Hills 15

Cairo 11, Shaw 0

Cartersville 10, Woodland-Cartersville 6

Central-Carroll 11, Southeast Whitfield 0

Chamblee 15, Lithonia 0

Chapel Hill 13, Lithia Springs 1

Charlton County 12, Echols County 0

Chattahoochee 9, North Springs 5

Chattooga 8, Darlington 3

Cherokee Bluff 6, Seckinger 3

Coahulla Creek 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2

Commerce 9, Athens Christian 1

Cook 6, Worth County 1

Dodge County 24, Fitzgerald 0

Dunwoody 7, St. Pius X 3

East Coweta 6, Carrollton 1

East Forsyth 13, North Hall 1

Emanuel County Institute 10, Montgomery County 1

Franklin County 5, Hebron Christian 3

Glascock County 4, Georgia Military 0

Hampton 6, Stockbridge 5

Haralson County 5, Model 3

Howard 7, Griffin 4

Jefferson 12, Clarke Central 3

Jones County 22, Eagle’s Landing 0

Jonesboro 13, Lovejoy 1

Kell 11, Centennial 0

Kennesaw Mountain 16, Osborne 0

LaFayette 2, Ringgold 1

Lanier 5, Shiloh 4

Long County 13, Liberty County 1

Marietta 21, Pebblebrook 18

Marion County 8, Manchester 0

Miller County 15, Terrell County 2

Monroe Area 4, Oconee County 0

Morrow 18, Mundy’s Mill 6

North Atlanta 7, Marist 2

North Forsyth 9, Habersham Central 4

North Murray 5, Murray County 3

Northview 14, Berkmar 1

Pace Academy 11, Luella 7

Pataula Charter 22, Quitman County 1

Paulding County 15, Langston Hughes 0

Pelham 11, Brooks County 2

Prince Avenue 1, Social Circle 0

Rabun County 16, BAASA 3

Riverwood 14, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Roswell 10, Johns Creek 2

Sandy Creek 14, Cedar Grove 0

Schley County 9, Taylor County 2

Shiloh 13, Lanier 6

Sonoraville 8, Cedartown 5

South Effingham 3, Effingham County 0

South Forsyth 4, Denmark 0

South Paulding 5, Alexander 2

Swainsboro 11, Jefferson County 0

Thomasville 11, Clinch County 6

Thomson 13, Josey 5

Trion 3, Armuchee 0

Union Grove 12, Dutchtown 0

Walnut Grove 7, Cedar Shoals 3

Washington County 16, Putnam County 12

Wayne County 9, Islands 0

West Laurens 9, Spalding 0

White County 9, Gilmer 0

Whitefield Academy 10, Galloway School 1

Volleyball

Academy For Classical Education 2, Mary Persons 1

Academy For Classical Education 2, Upson-Lee 0

Bremen 2, Ridgeland 1

Brookwood 3, Newton 0

Cherokee Bluff 2, North Hall 1

Coosa 2, Rockmart 0

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 2, Mt. de Sales 0

Crisp County 2, Pike County 0

Dublin 2, Central-Talbotton 0

Etowah 2, Roswell 0

Gainesville 2, Apalachee 0

Glynn Academy 2, Long County 0

Habersham Central 2, Gainesville 1

Harlem 3, Davidson Fine Arts 2

Hart County 2, Seckinger 1

Harvester Christian, GA. 3, Brandon Hall 0

Heritage-Newnan 3, St. Mary’s 0

Jackson County 2, Lanier 1

Jackson County 2, Shiloh 0

Jefferson 2, Heritage-Conyers 0

LaFayette 2, Ringgold 0

Lambert 3, Forsyth Central 0

Landmark Christian 3, Sandy Creek 0

Lowndes 2, Columbia 0

Morgan County 2, Grovetown 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Etowah 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Roswell 0

Newnan 2, East Paulding 0

Newnan 2, Langston Hughes 0

North Forsyth 2, River Ridge 0

North Gwinnett 2, Discovery 0

North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0

Northwest Whitfield 2, Central-Carroll 1

Oconee County 2, Flowery Branch 0

Ola 2, Eagle’s Landing 1

Peachtree Ridge 2, Discovery 0

Pope 3, Sprayberry 0

RCTCM 2, Laney 0

Rockdale County 2, Alcovy 0

Rockmart 2, Temple 1

Savannah Arts 2, Brantley County 0

Savannah Arts 2, Toombs County 0

Sequoyah 3, Rome 0

Sonoraville 2, Central-Carroll 0

South Effingham 3, Hilton Head, S.C. 1

St. Vincents 2, Johnson-Savannah 0

Tift County 2, Sherwood Christian 0

Union Grove 2, Jones County 0

Union Grove 2, Warner Robins 0

Valdosta 2, Tift County 0

Villa Rica 2, Midtown 1

Ware County 2, Bradwell Institute 0

