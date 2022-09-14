Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Alcovy 18, Forest Park 0
Atkinson County 15, Dougherty 4
Bacon County 13, Irwin County 2
Baconton Charter 22, Calhoun County 2
Bainbridge 19, Westover 0
Bleckley County 12, Telfair County 11
Blessed Trinity 4, Sprayberry 3
Bowdon 19, Christian Heritage 0
Bryan County 8, Metter 0
Buford 12, Mountain View 2
Butler 41, Glenn Hills 15
Cairo 11, Shaw 0
Cartersville 10, Woodland-Cartersville 6
Central-Carroll 11, Southeast Whitfield 0
Chamblee 15, Lithonia 0
Chapel Hill 13, Lithia Springs 1
Charlton County 12, Echols County 0
Chattahoochee 9, North Springs 5
Chattooga 8, Darlington 3
Cherokee Bluff 6, Seckinger 3
Coahulla Creek 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2
Commerce 9, Athens Christian 1
Cook 6, Worth County 1
Dodge County 24, Fitzgerald 0
Dunwoody 7, St. Pius X 3
East Coweta 6, Carrollton 1
East Forsyth 13, North Hall 1
Emanuel County Institute 10, Montgomery County 1
Franklin County 5, Hebron Christian 3
Glascock County 4, Georgia Military 0
Hampton 6, Stockbridge 5
Haralson County 5, Model 3
Howard 7, Griffin 4
Jefferson 12, Clarke Central 3
Jones County 22, Eagle’s Landing 0
Jonesboro 13, Lovejoy 1
Kell 11, Centennial 0
Kennesaw Mountain 16, Osborne 0
LaFayette 2, Ringgold 1
Lanier 5, Shiloh 4
Long County 13, Liberty County 1
Marietta 21, Pebblebrook 18
Marion County 8, Manchester 0
Miller County 15, Terrell County 2
Monroe Area 4, Oconee County 0
Morrow 18, Mundy’s Mill 6
North Atlanta 7, Marist 2
North Forsyth 9, Habersham Central 4
North Murray 5, Murray County 3
Northview 14, Berkmar 1
Pace Academy 11, Luella 7
Pataula Charter 22, Quitman County 1
Paulding County 15, Langston Hughes 0
Pelham 11, Brooks County 2
Prince Avenue 1, Social Circle 0
Rabun County 16, BAASA 3
Riverwood 14, Lakeside-DeKalb 1
Roswell 10, Johns Creek 2
Sandy Creek 14, Cedar Grove 0
Schley County 9, Taylor County 2
Shiloh 13, Lanier 6
Sonoraville 8, Cedartown 5
South Effingham 3, Effingham County 0
South Forsyth 4, Denmark 0
South Paulding 5, Alexander 2
Swainsboro 11, Jefferson County 0
Thomasville 11, Clinch County 6
Thomson 13, Josey 5
Trion 3, Armuchee 0
Union Grove 12, Dutchtown 0
Walnut Grove 7, Cedar Shoals 3
Washington County 16, Putnam County 12
Wayne County 9, Islands 0
West Laurens 9, Spalding 0
White County 9, Gilmer 0
Whitefield Academy 10, Galloway School 1
Volleyball
Academy For Classical Education 2, Mary Persons 1
Academy For Classical Education 2, Upson-Lee 0
Bremen 2, Ridgeland 1
Brookwood 3, Newton 0
Cherokee Bluff 2, North Hall 1
Coosa 2, Rockmart 0
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 2, Mt. de Sales 0
Crisp County 2, Pike County 0
Dublin 2, Central-Talbotton 0
Etowah 2, Roswell 0
Gainesville 2, Apalachee 0
Glynn Academy 2, Long County 0
Habersham Central 2, Gainesville 1
Harlem 3, Davidson Fine Arts 2
Hart County 2, Seckinger 1
Harvester Christian, GA. 3, Brandon Hall 0
Heritage-Newnan 3, St. Mary’s 0
Jackson County 2, Lanier 1
Jackson County 2, Shiloh 0
Jefferson 2, Heritage-Conyers 0
LaFayette 2, Ringgold 0
Lambert 3, Forsyth Central 0
Landmark Christian 3, Sandy Creek 0
Lowndes 2, Columbia 0
Morgan County 2, Grovetown 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Etowah 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Roswell 0
Newnan 2, East Paulding 0
Newnan 2, Langston Hughes 0
North Forsyth 2, River Ridge 0
North Gwinnett 2, Discovery 0
North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
Northwest Whitfield 2, Central-Carroll 1
Oconee County 2, Flowery Branch 0
Ola 2, Eagle’s Landing 1
Peachtree Ridge 2, Discovery 0
Pope 3, Sprayberry 0
RCTCM 2, Laney 0
Rockdale County 2, Alcovy 0
Rockmart 2, Temple 1
Savannah Arts 2, Brantley County 0
Savannah Arts 2, Toombs County 0
Sequoyah 3, Rome 0
Sonoraville 2, Central-Carroll 0
South Effingham 3, Hilton Head, S.C. 1
St. Vincents 2, Johnson-Savannah 0
Tift County 2, Sherwood Christian 0
Union Grove 2, Jones County 0
Union Grove 2, Warner Robins 0
Valdosta 2, Tift County 0
Villa Rica 2, Midtown 1
Ware County 2, Bradwell Institute 0
