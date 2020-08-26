Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball scores from Tuesday
Brookstone 15, Heritage-Newnan 0
Cook 6, Thomasville 3
Dodge County 10, Washington 2
Harlem 10, Burke County 1
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 9, North Murray 1
McIntosh County Academy 20, Claxton 2
Ringgold 12, LaFayette 4
Vidalia 8, East Laurens 2
Westfield School 12, Bleckley County 0
Wilcox County 14, Dublin 0
Softball scores from Monday
Adairsville 1, Coahulla Creek 0
Buford 8, Winder-Barrow 5
Creekview 6, River Ridge 1
Dacula 6, Lanier 2
Gilmer 12, North Hall 0
Gordon Lee 4, Dade County 2
Hillgrove 2, Kennesaw Mountain 1
Lumpkin County 15, West Hall 0
Norcross 4, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
North Atlanta 17, Galloway School 2
North Paulding 19, North Cobb 4
Pace Academy 15, South Atlanta 0
Ringgold 1, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Sonoraville 4, LaFayette 1
Sprayberry 11, Marietta 0
Toombs County 1, Treutlen 0
Union County 5, East Hall 2
Westminster 3, Sandy Creek 2
Volleyball scores from Tuesday
Adairsville 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Allatoona 2, Norcross 0
Allatoona 2, North Gwinnett 0
Brookwood 2, Archer 0
Chapel Hill 2, Alexander 0
Dacula 3, Duluth 0
Dade County 3, North Jackson, Ala. 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 3, Trinity Christian 2
East Coweta 3, Northgate 0
Harris County 2, Carrollton 0
Hebron Christian 2, Collins Hill 0
Hebron Christian 2, Parkview 1
Heritage-Catoosa 2, Northwest Whitfield 0
Heritage-Newnan 2, Ola 1
Jackson 2, Douglas County 0
Jefferson 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1
LaFayette 2, Adairsville 0
Lassiter 3, West Forsyth 0
New Manchester 2, Chapel Hill 0
North Forsyth 2, Cherokee Bluff 1
North Forsyth 2, Habersham Central 0
Oak Mountain 2, Heard County 0
Oak Mountain 2, Villa Rica 0
Parkview 2, Collins Hill 1
Paulding County 2, Model 0
Paulding County 2, Pepperell 0
Pope 3, Sequoyah 0
Providence Christian 2, South Gwinnett 0
River Ridge 3, North Cobb Christian 2
Upson-Lee 2, Callaway 0
Villa Rica 2, Heard County 0
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0
Walton 3, North Cobb 0
White County 2, Lakeview Academy 0
White County 2, Tallulah Falls 0
Whitewater 2, Locust Grove 0
Volleyball scores from Monday
Calvary Day 3, Effingham County 0
Dade County 2, Lookout Valley 1
Eagle's Landing 3, Stockbridge 0
Oak Mountain, AL. 3, Temple 0
Peach County 3, Americus-Sumter 2
