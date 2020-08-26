X

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

By Score AtlantaSeth Ellerbee

Softball scores from Tuesday

Brookstone 15, Heritage-Newnan 0

Cook 6, Thomasville 3

Dodge County 10, Washington 2

Harlem 10, Burke County 1

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 9, North Murray 1

McIntosh County Academy 20, Claxton 2

Ringgold 12, LaFayette 4

Vidalia 8, East Laurens 2

Westfield School 12, Bleckley County 0

Wilcox County 14, Dublin 0

Softball scores from Monday

Adairsville 1, Coahulla Creek 0

Buford 8, Winder-Barrow 5

Creekview 6, River Ridge 1

Dacula 6, Lanier 2

Gilmer 12, North Hall 0

Gordon Lee 4, Dade County 2

Hillgrove 2, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Lumpkin County 15, West Hall 0

Norcross 4, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

North Atlanta 17, Galloway School 2

North Paulding 19, North Cobb 4

Pace Academy 15, South Atlanta 0

Ringgold 1, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Sonoraville 4, LaFayette 1

Sprayberry 11, Marietta 0

Toombs County 1, Treutlen 0

Union County 5, East Hall 2

Westminster 3, Sandy Creek 2

Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Adairsville 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Allatoona 2, Norcross 0

Allatoona 2, North Gwinnett 0

Brookwood 2, Archer 0

Chapel Hill 2, Alexander 0

Dacula 3, Duluth 0

Dade County 3, North Jackson, Ala. 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 3, Trinity Christian 2

East Coweta 3, Northgate 0

Harris County 2, Carrollton 0

Hebron Christian 2, Collins Hill 0

Hebron Christian 2, Parkview 1

Heritage-Catoosa 2, Northwest Whitfield 0

Heritage-Newnan 2, Ola 1

Jackson 2, Douglas County 0

Jefferson 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1

LaFayette 2, Adairsville 0

Lassiter 3, West Forsyth 0

New Manchester 2, Chapel Hill 0

North Forsyth 2, Cherokee Bluff 1

North Forsyth 2, Habersham Central 0

Oak Mountain 2, Heard County 0

Oak Mountain 2, Villa Rica 0

Parkview 2, Collins Hill 1

Paulding County 2, Model 0

Paulding County 2, Pepperell 0

Pope 3, Sequoyah 0

Providence Christian 2, South Gwinnett 0

River Ridge 3, North Cobb Christian 2

Upson-Lee 2, Callaway 0

Villa Rica 2, Heard County 0

Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0

Walton 3, North Cobb 0

White County 2, Lakeview Academy 0

White County 2, Tallulah Falls 0

Whitewater 2, Locust Grove 0

Volleyball scores from Monday

Calvary Day 3, Effingham County 0

Dade County 2, Lookout Valley 1

Eagle's Landing 3, Stockbridge 0

Oak Mountain, AL. 3, Temple 0

Peach County 3, Americus-Sumter 2

