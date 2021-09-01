ajc logo
X

Softball and volleyball scores from Monday and Tuesday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
26 minutes ago

Softball

Appling County 10, Long County 0

Appling County 6, Pinewood 1

Bowdon 7, Drew Charter 0

Brooks County 3, Clinch County 1

Bryan County 10, Metter 1

Colquitt County 4, Lanier County 0

Crisp County 4, Upson-Lee 3

Elbert County 2, Social Circle 0

Gilmer 15, West Hall 2

Harlem 9, Thomson 0

Irwin County 18, Brookwood School, GA 3

Jackson 11, Jasper County/Monticello 3

Jeff Davis 4, Coffee 2

Johnson County 5, Glascock County 4

LaGrange 5, Callaway 4

Lakeside-DeKalb 18, Morrow 1

Lakeside-DeKalb 3, Arabia Mountain 2

Montgomery County 16, Claxton 4

Mt. de Sales 14, St. Vincents 2

North Springs 11, Woodward Academy 5

Pace Academy 21, McNair 0

Perry 12, Rutland 0

Pierce County 11, Long County 0

Pierce County 6, Brantley County 4

Prince Avenue 16, Providence Christian 0

Seminole County 9, Webster County 4

Statesboro 12, Brunswick 3

Thomson 6, Lakeside-Evans 5

Toombs County 4, Tattnall County 3

Vidalia 12, Swainsboro 0

Villa Rica 19, Jackson-Atlanta 0

West Forsyth 6, Forsyth Central 1

Wilcox County 9, Worth County 1

Volleyball

Banneker 2, Therrell 0

Bremen 3, Lithia Springs 0

Brookwood 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Centennial 2, Cambridge 0

Central-Carroll 3, Villa Rica 0

Creekview 2, Riverwood 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Augusta Christian 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Westside-Augusta 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Paideia 0

East Paulding 2, Adairsville 1

Fayette County 2, Spalding 0

Fayette County 2, Westlake 0

Gainesville 2, Clarke Central 0

Gainesville 2, Jackson County 0

Glynn Academy 2, Richmond Hill 0

Habersham Central 2, Banks County 0

Habersham Central 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0

Hart County 2, East Jackson 0

Hebron Christian 3, Jefferson 0

Hilton Head Christian 3, St. Vincents 0

Jackson County 2, Clarke Central 0

Jackson-Atlanta 2, Carver-Atlanta 0

Johnson-Augusta 2, Washington County 0

Loganville 2, Collins Hill 0

Loganville 2, Lanier 0

Murray County 3, Trion 0

Oconee County 2, Hart County 0

Richmond Hill 2, Brunswick 0

Southeast Bulloch 2, Toombs County 0

Spencer 2, Taylor County 0

Tallulah Falls 3, Rabun County 0

Tift County 3, Brooks County 0

Trinity Christian 3, Dutchtown 0

Union County 2, Gilmer 1

Upson-Lee 3, Griffin 0

Washington County 2, Laney 0

West Laurens 3, Dublin 0

In Other News
1
Class 4A Blog: Week 3 Primer
2
Class 3A blog: Defending champion Pierce County brings back solid core
3
Week 3 Volleyball Rankings
4
Week 3 Softball Rankings
5
Class 2A blog: In brief — Fitzgerald’s trick play gamble pays off

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top