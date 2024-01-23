Senior-free Thomson girls play with championship mindset

The championship mindset is implemented by Williams and her staff, and it works because of Kendrick and Latimore’s growth as team leaders. Kendrick is a three-year captain who made strides in her second season as a key contributor. Latimore has upped her offense significantly over the past two seasons, and has become more assertive in general.

“This, year, I feel Jada has a better grasp on how to lead the team,” Williams said. “She sees that her off-the-court leadership is just as important as her leadership on the court. With Ty, she has stepped it up a lot. Anyone who knows her knows she’s a quiet, hard worker who leads by example, but this year she’s been more vocal, and that’s made a difference.”

The Bulldogs have an added weapon they didn’t have at this point last season in sophomore post Dalysa Gilmore, who last season wasn’t available until the Bulldogs’ final game because of an ACL injury. She’s averaging six points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

“She brings a level of physicality,” Williams said. “She gives us an additional boost in the post, and she can score from the wing.”

Sophomore post Jazzlyn Crenshaw is considered the leader of the underclassmen, along with sophomore point guard Paris Rosser.

“The numbers don’t jump out with Jazz but, beginning with last season, we’ve been putting more and more on her shoulders,” Williams said. “I’ve let her know that whatever success we have, especially later in the region tournament and state playoffs, will fall on what she can do for us in the paint.”

Rosser is averaging 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 4.1 steals.

“Paris started at point guard as a freshman last year,” Williams said. “She has done more film study this year, and she’s doing a better job of putting players in better position to score, and she’s scoring more. She’s learning that her passing will open up if she looks to score. She’s our third-leading scorer now.”

The Bulldogs fought through a challenging non-region schedule that included wins over A Division I’s Warren County and 5A’s Statesboro, both of which exited the polls only this week. They also beat 3A’s No. 5 Cross Creek, and a pair of ranked South Carolina teams, 4A’s No. 2 North Augusta, and 5A’s No. 6 Dutch Fork. Their only blemish was a loss to 5A’s No. 6 Midtown, by four points, during a holiday tournament.

“We needed a challengin non-region schedule not just to prepare for our region, but for the state playoffs,” Williams said. “We played at Jones County and Warner Robins for the first time because we wanted to see other refs. In (the Augusta area), and especially in our region, the refs allow a more physical game, and they officiated the game differently than what we saw in the playoffs. I’ll never blame officiating for a loss, but we needed to learn how to make adjustments in-game.”

Region 4 has two ranked teams in addition to Thomson, No. 2 Josey and No. 6 Butler. The Bulldogs lost 57-56 at Josey on Jan. 12 and hosted Butler Jan. 16, winning 41-35. The Bulldogs’ final two regular season games are at home against Josey on Feb. 6, and at Butler on Feb. 9.

The Bulldogs, who have six regular season games remaining, are trying to win consecutive Region 4 titles.

“When we got this region a year ago, I was proud and excited, because it’s an honor and privilege to play in such a historically great region,” Williams said. “It’s hard here with teams like Putnam County (15-4, 5-3). We only beat Putnam County by eight at home, and Josey only beat them by 6 at home. Now we both have to play them on the road. How we compete during this final stretch will help us for the playoff run, because it’s hard to come out of this region on top.”

Last season, the Bulldogs lost 54-43 in the quarterfinals, the furthest the program has ever been, to eventual champions Mouth Paran Christian. They want to go further this year and if they win Region 4, they’ll meet Mount Paran in the semifinals.

“We expect to be in the state championship game,” Williams said. “If we can handle our business and come out of our region as champions, I’m sure Mount Paran will do their part. We lost to them last year, but we’re confident we can compete for a state championship this year. I always here how young we are, and that we have more seasons together. We can accomplish our goal right now. That’s our mindset every day, a championship mindset.”