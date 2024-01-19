Sandy Creek boys step up in class to highlight Class 3A weekend

The top-ranked and defending-champion Sandy Creek boys team (14-2, 1-0) will face two ranked opponents from higher classes to highlight the weekend in Class 3A basketball.

The Patriots will take to the road Friday to face Class 6A No. 7 St. Pius X (12-4) at 7:30 p.m. Sandy Creek will play host to Class 5A No. 7 Fayette County (9-6, 4-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Since beating Douglass 66-43 on Jan. 9, the Patriots defeated St. Anne Pacelli 73-66 and Virginia’s Flint Hill 71-48 in the last two games.

Micah Smith, 6-foot-7, 185-pound power forward, leads the Patriots. Smith, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, has signed to play at James Madison.