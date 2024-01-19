High School Sports Blog

Sandy Creek boys step up in class to highlight Class 3A weekend

Sandy Creek players celebrate their victory over Cedar Grove during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sandy Creek players celebrate their victory over Cedar Grove during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Seth Ellerbee
35 minutes ago

The top-ranked and defending-champion Sandy Creek boys team (14-2, 1-0) will face two ranked opponents from higher classes to highlight the weekend in Class 3A basketball.

The Patriots will take to the road Friday to face Class 6A No. 7 St. Pius X (12-4) at 7:30 p.m. Sandy Creek will play host to Class 5A No. 7 Fayette County (9-6, 4-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Since beating Douglass 66-43 on Jan. 9, the Patriots defeated St. Anne Pacelli 73-66 and Virginia’s Flint Hill 71-48 in the last two games.

Micah Smith, 6-foot-7, 185-pound power forward, leads the Patriots. Smith, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, has signed to play at James Madison.

In Region 7 boys play, Gilmer (12-5, 6-0) and Pickens (14-5, 5-1) are unranked but will meet in a key region game at 8 p.m. Friday. Gilmer defeated Pickens 76-71 on Dec. 5 to take control of the league standings, with Dawson County (10-8, 3-3) and Wesleyan (8-11, 3-3) chasing.

On the girls side, top-ranked Hebron Christian (16-2, 3-0) will face an unranked, but upset-minded, Franklin County (11-7, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in a key Region 8 game. Franklin is facing a Hebron program that is coming off a 72-9 victory against Monroe Area on Tuesday.

In Region 1 girls play, the two league unbeatens – No. 4 Carver-Columbus (11-6, 3-0) and unranked Monroe (12-6, 3-0) – will play at Carver to determine the front-runner. Monroe has won five consecutive games since losing to Fayette County 45-33 on Dec. 23. Carver is coming off a 72-59 loss to Class A Division II No. 2 Galloway on Monday.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Monroe

3. Hebron Christian

4. Carver-Columbus

5. Cross Creek

6. Cedar Grove

7. Dougherty

8. Douglass

9. Johnson-Savannah

10. Liberty County

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Cross Creek

7. Dawson County

8. Hart County

9. Savannah Country Day

10. Mary Persons

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top