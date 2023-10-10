Roswell, Rome continue to roll through region play

Seventh-ranked Rome and No. 9 Roswell continue to crush everything in their paths in region play.

The defending region champions in Class 6A both improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in their regions with lopsided victories again last week.

Roswell set a school record for points when it rolled over Lassiter 84-6 to remain in first place in Region 7. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and Synkwan Smith returned two points for touchdowns.

“I was really happy how we came out and played well from the start,” Roswell coach Chris Prewett told Martin Kester for the Marietta Daily Journal. “We played to our level, our standard, our speed the whole game.”

Roswell has outscored its first three region opponents – Johns Creek, Blessed Trinity and Lassiter – by a total of 169-25. Its only close game was a 29-19 victory over Blessed Trinity, which is likely to finish as the region runner-up. The Hornets’ 84 points broke the school record set on Aug. 25 when they beat Centennial 71-7. Roswell’s only loss was against rival Milton of Class 7A 34-14 on Sept. 8.

Rome remained tied with Creekview for first place in Region 6 with a 56-3 victory over Sequoyah. The Wolves had been projected as just a seven-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings.

Rome is 9-0 against Region 6 teams over the past two seasons and has outscored its opponents 489-39, and average of 54-4 per game. The Wolves’ closest game in that stretch was a 42-19 victory over Allatoona last season. The Wolves’ only loss this season came against Class 7A No. 6 Carrollton, 33-13, on Sept. 1.

The Region 6 title probably will be decided when Rome takes on Creekview on Oct. 27. Rome beat the Grizzlies 30-0 last season.

Here are some of the other top stories after Week 8 of the regular season in Class 6A:

- Lanier took a big step toward securing second place in Region 8 (and a first-round home playoff game) with a 27-21 victory over North Forsyth last Thursday. Tojuan Peyton Jr. rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, Tayo Ashadele ran for 105 yards on 16 carries, and Preston Ratliff passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Lanier and North Forsyth are tied for second place with 2-1 region records, but Lanier holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. North Forsyth also still has to play top-ranked Gainesville, which handed Lanier its only region loss, 35-0 on Sept. 29. Lanier is 5-2 overall after winning four games each of the past three seasons. The Longhorns haven’t hosted a playoff game since 2019.

- Allatoona, which started the season 0-6 for the first time in the program’s 16-year history, finally picked up its first win when it defeated Woodstock 22-19. The Buccaneers took a 22-10 lead in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Saadiq Teel to Xavier Rucker and then held on. Allatoona is now in the same position it was in last year – 1-2 in Region 6 – and hopes to have a similar result. The Buccaneers closed the regular season with victories over Etowah, Sequoyah and River Ridge to claim second place in the region, then won a playoff game before losing to Roswell in the second round.

- Effingham County (4-3, 3-0) remained unbeaten in Region 2 when it sweated out a 35-32 victory over last-place Grovetown. The win sets up a showdown this week with the other unbeaten team in Region 2 play – Evans – with sole possession of first place at stake. Effingham County, the runner-up last season behind Brunswick, is seeking its first region championship since 1995. Evans won region titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020 but finished in fourth place last season. Effingham County won last year’s matchup 35-22.

- Mundy’s Mill suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Class 3A Carver-Atlanta 28-0 last week. The loss ended the Tigers’ six-game winning streak to start the season, a first in the program’s 21-season history. Still, the Tigers remain unbeaten in Region 3 play (4-0) and hold a half-game lead over defending region champion Woodward Academy for first place. Mundy’s Mill, which has this week off, will play at Woodward Academy on Oct. 27 in a game that likely will decide the region champion.

- Mundy’s Mill’s loss leaves four unbeaten teams in Class 6A. They are top-ranked Gainesville, No. 2 Thomas County Central, No. 3 Douglas County and unranked North Atlanta. Gainesville and Thomas County Central were among the four 6A teams that went 10-0 in the regular season last year, along with Brunswick and state champion Hughes. North Atlanta will get its chance to crack the top 10 when it takes on eighth-ranked Marist on Oct. 20 in a game that likely will decide the Region 4 champion.