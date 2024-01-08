Region 5 kicks off league play with three ranked boys teams

Cedar Grove, ranked No. 6, will host a struggling Carver-Atlanta (2-9) Tuesday. Sophomore Emmanuel Green leads the Saints with 19 points a game, and sophomore Norval Roberts adds 11 points per game.

In Region 8′ Tuesday play, No. 3 Hebron Christian (12-0) will play host to last-place Oconee County (2-12); No. 9 Monroe Area (12-2) will face Hart County (6-8), and Franklin County (8-6) will travel to Stephens County (6-7).

In Region 2 boys action Tuesday, Upson-Lee (7-9) will play Jackson (1-13) and Pike County (3-5) will face Mary Persons (3-12).

On the girls side:

-- Top-ranked Hebron Christian (12-2) will open Region 8 play against Oconee County (7-6) Tuesday. Also in Region 8, No. 7 Hart County (10-4) will travel to Monroe Area (3-10); Franklin County (9-6) will travel to Stephens County (2-12), and Greene County (5-9) will be at home against Monroe Area (3-10).

-- In Region 2 Tuesday, No. 9 Mary Persons (13-3) will be at home against Pike County (7-2), and Upson-Lee (4-10) will travel to Jackson (4-9).

-- In Region 5 action Tuesday, Douglass (9-9) will travel to Sandy Creek (6-8), and Cedar Grove (4-5) will host Carver-Atlanta (8-6).

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. Sandy Creek (11-2)

2. Monroe (11-2)

3. Hebron Christian (12-0)

4. Carver-Columbus (13-0)

5. Cross Creek (9-7)

6. Cedar Grove (10-5)

7. Douglass (11-7)

8. Dougherty (10-5)

9. Monroe Area (12-2)

10. Johnson-Savannah (7-5)

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Hebron Christian (12-2)

2. Wesleyan (11-1)

3. Pickens (16-0)

4. Carver-Columbus (9-5)

5. White County (14-2)

6. Cross Creek (10-4)

7. Hart County (10-4)

8. Dawson County (9-6)

9. Mary Persons (13-3)

10. Calvary Day (8-3)