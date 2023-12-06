Prince Avenue, Philo chase history, title in Class A Division I championship game

In Prince Avenue’s 49-14 semifinals victory against upset-minded Bryan County, Philo, who has committed to Georgia Tech, was 23-of-31 passing for 490 yards and four touchdowns to get within reach of the record, despite the Wolverines losing one playoff game due to forfeit in the first round. Hudson Hill (two touchdowns), C.J. Dockery (1) and Nick Hurley (1) were Philo’s targets in the semifinal victory.

In his career, Philo is 877-of-1247 passing for 13,602 yards and trails Gunner Stockton (Rabun County 2018-2021, 13,652) and Lawrence (Cartersville 2014-2017, 13,902). Prince Avenue won its first state championship in 2020, then won again last season.

Swainsboro is trying for the program’s second title and first since winning the 2000 Class 3A championship. The Tigers moved past Elbert County 34-28 in the quarterfinals and Brooks County 24-17 in the semis to earn the championship berth. Preferring the run, Swainsboro likely will have three 1,000-yard rushers by the time the state championship game is over.

Senior Jordon Williams has 133 carries for 1,212 yards and 16 touchdowns; junior Qindarius Brown has 132 carries for 992 yards and 14 touchdowns, and senior Demello Jones has 129 carries for 1,160 yards and 10 touchdowns. The trio combine for 40 of the team’s 54 rushing touchdowns. Jones is 14-of-33 passing for 300 yards and six touchdowns.

In Class A Division II, defending-champion Bowdon will face a Manchester program that’s trying to win its second overall and first state title since 1997. Bowdon has three championships – 1971, 1992 and last season. Bowdon is in the title game after beating top-ranked Schley County 35-31; Manchester earned its championship appearance after beating Telfair County 35-13.

Bowdon senior quarterback Kyler McGrinn is 110-of-177 passing for 1,908 yards and 24 touchdowns and has run 215 times for 1,965 yards and 30 touchdowns. Senior Jordan Beasley has 150 carries for 1,335 yards and 17 touchdowns. McGrinn and Beasley combine for 47 of the team’s 55 rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Kaiden Prothro has 32 receptions for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead receivers.

Since its 1997 championship victory, Manchester has not advanced past the quarterfinals in six tries. The Blue Devils prefer the run, with juniors Qua Cooper and Darius Favors combining for 20 touchdowns. Cooper has 112 carries for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns; Favors has 124 carries for 1,034 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dec. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A Division I: Swainsboro vs. Prince Avenue -- 4 p.m.

A Division II: Bowdon vs. Manchester -- 7 p.m.