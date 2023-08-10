Preseason all-state: Benedictine, Troup, Pace have 3 players each on 4A team

Class 4A

*Best player: Matt Fuller, Wayne County. Fuller rushed for 1,757 yards and 22 touchdowns and had a team-leading 90 tackles and 18 tackles for losses for a 10-3 team that was 0-9 the season before.

*Best position: Defensive back. Noah Dixon (Clemson), Zach Jackson (Duke), Tae Harris (Georgia) and Terrence Kiell II (Texas A&M lean) are major Division I prospects

*Most highly recruited: Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine. He’s the consensus No. 99 player nationally and No. 8 quarterback.

*That’s interesting: Troup quarterback Taeo Todd is the second-leading returning passer in the class (2,444 yards) and the leading rusher (2,012).

*Snubbed: Cedar Shoals’ Devin Hester had 51 receptions for 953 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns last season. He’s as good as the two wide receivers who made it, but to their credit, they had more than 1,000 yards receiving and 10-plus touchdowns as well. Hester is unrelated to the former NFL and Falcons player of the same name.

*Underrated: Luella’s Tyler Moore had 16 sacks last season, the most on record among returning players, but he’s 5-10, so that leaves him with mostly mid-major and FCS offers to this point.

*What else is news: Wilkes Albert had 110 solo tackles – 54 more than his closest teammate – for a team that won state last season and didn’t make all-state teams. Benedictine credited him with 18 solo stops in the title game against Cedartown.

Offense

QB - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine, Sr.

QB - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville, Sr.

RB - Matt Fuller, Wayne County, Sr.

RB - Micah Welch, Baldwin, Sr.

WR - Dakarai Anderson, Perry, Sr.

WR - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge, Sr.

TE - Jiquavious Marshall, Westside (Macon), Sr.

OL - Amare Grayson, Stockbridge, Sr.

OL - Jycel Mosley, LaGrange, Sr.

OL - Zach Pearson, New Hampstead, Sr.

OL - Jayden Todd, West Laurens, Sr.

OL - Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, Jr.

ATH - Taeo Todd, Troup, Sr.

K - Max Prozny, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

Defense

DL - Hevin Brown-Shuler, Pace Academy, Sr.

DL - Cam Matthews, Trinity Christian, Sr.

DL - Tyler Moore, Luella, Sr.

DL - Jacobi Murray, Holy Innocents’, Sr.

LB - Wilkes Albert, Benedictine, Sr.

LB - Qua Birdsong, Troup, Sr.

LB - Jordan Burns, Pace Academy, Sr.

LB - Tavion Wallace, Wayne County, Jr.

DB - Noah Dixon, Troup, Sr.

DB - Zach Jackson, Holy Innocents’, Sr.

DB - Terrence Kiel II, Pace Academy, Sr.

DB - Tae Harris, Cedartown, Jr.

P - Carson Wilkie, Westminster, 5-9, 164, Sr.

