Picking and grinning? Here are a few of the Class A state-title favorites

Class A Division I

Boys

-- Top-ranked Mount Vernon is a front-running favorite for the team’s first state title. The Mustangs feature four players who score in double-figures, led by junior K.J. Garris with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. Senior Xavier Shegog adds 13 points with nine rebounds and two assists a game; senior Sha’yah Goba is averaging 13 points with five rebounds, and senior Dennis Scott III averages 10 points with six rebounds.

Girls

-- Could St. Francis defend last year’s title while capturing the program’s fifth? A lot will be learned from the game against Class 6A No. 1 River Ridge on Friday, but the Knights are playing to form. St. Francis has been competitive in losses to higher-classed ranked opponents, including Class 3A No. 1 Hebron Christian, which beat St. Francis 66-57 on Jan. 3. The Knights feature three players scoring in double-figures. Senior Sa’Mya Wyatt leads with 17 points and eight rebounds a game. Freshman Giaunni Rogers averages 14 points, with four rebounds and three assists, and sophomore Camryn Golston adds 12 points with three assists and two rebounds per game.

Class A Division II

Boys

-- Top-ranked Greenforest Christian has won four state titles since 2013, including the Class A Private title in 2022. With five experienced seniors – power forward Caleb Kawela, guard Mike Robinson, guard Russ White, guard Elijah Lewis and power forward Jonathan Crayton – the Eagles are primed for another run. Juniors Daniel Daramola and Djevan Ituome are each 6-foot-9 and could cause trouble underneath the basket with 6-7 freshman shooting forward Ryan Kerr.

Girls

-- No. 2 Montgomery County is undefeated (17-0, 3-0), and after losing to eventual-champion Clinch County in the second round last season, the Eagles have not lost game. The Eagles trail top-ranked Greenforest and lead No. 3 Taylor County, both stout competitors, but it could be Montgomery’s year. Senior Marley Bell is averaging 24 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. Senior Amire Banks averages 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mount Vernon (13-8)

2. Woodville-Tompkins (18-2)

3. Darlington (15-4)

4. Savannah (12-7)

5. King’s Ridge Christian (13-4)

6. Mount Bethel Christian (13-5)

7. East Laurens (11-2)

8. St. Francis (9-8)

9. Bleckley County (14-5)

10. Paideia (8-11)

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Greenforest Christian (15-4)

2. Portal (17-1)

3. Christian Heritage (15-4)

4. Calhoun County (14-4)

5. Mitchell County (15-2)

6. Seminole County (12-4)

7. McIntosh County Academy (11-5)

8. Early County (12-7)

9. Wheeler County (11-3)

10. Clinch County (9-2)

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis (15-6)

2. Galloway (10-8)

3. Athens Christian (15-3)

4. Oglethorpe County (15-2)

5. Lamar County (15-3)

6. Rabun County (15-5)

7. Swainsboro (10-4)

8. Bryan County (15-3)

9. East Laurens (9-4)

10. Mount Pisgah Christian (10-6)

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest (14-5)

2. Montgomery County (17-0)

3. Taylor County (17-3)

4. Wilcox County (15-2)

5. Early County (14-5)

6. Clinch County (9-3)

7. Towns County (13-5)

8. Terrell County (13-5)

9. Seminole County (12-4)

10. Manchester (11-4)