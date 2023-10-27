National rankings: Mill Creek remains Georgia’s highest-rated team after Week 10

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

11. (9) Mill Creek

17. (34) Thomas County Central

21. (18) Walton

23. (22) Colquitt County

25. (21) Buford

29. (44) Carrollton

37. (51) Douglas County

38. (25) Newton

54. (55) Gainesville

56. (75) Hughes

65. (40) Westlake

82. (NR) Parkview

85. (83) Grayson

87. (73) Lee County

99. (NR) Marist

USA Today

(Top 25)

11. (11) Mill Creek

15. (15) Colquitt County

17. (16) Buford

23. (24) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

9. (9) Mill Creek

12. (12) Colquitt County

14. (14) Walton

17. (17) Buford

18. (18) Carrollton

41. (41) Gainesville

53. (NR) Parkview

59. (47) Newton

61. (60) Grayson

88. (75) Westlake

93. (90) Rome

95. (93) Lee County

97. (96) Benedictine

99. (NR) Thomas County Central

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

9. (8) Mill Creek

13. (15) Colquitt County

14. (13) Walton

15. (16) Buford

27. (30) Carrollton

31. (38) Thomas County Central

52. (48) Benedictine

57. (41) Westlake

61. (34) Newton

63. (68) Lee County

64. (74) Grayson

70. (71) Hughes

71. (70) Gainesville

73. (82) Roswell

84. (85) North Cobb

91. (95) Douglas County

95. (92) Coffee

High School Football America

(Top 100)

10. (10) Mill Creek

12. (12) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

20. (20) Walton

46. (44) Carrollton

59. (58) Gainesville

81. (84) Benedictine

97. (93) Hughes

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. (9) Mill Creek

11. (11) Colquitt County

12. (12) Buford

21. (21) Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (10) Colquitt County

14. (14) Mill Creek

20. (20) Walton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (7) Mill Creek

11. (11) Buford

14. (14) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

