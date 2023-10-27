National rankings: Mill Creek remains Georgia’s highest-rated team after Week 10

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
11. (9) Mill Creek
17. (34) Thomas County Central
21. (18) Walton
23. (22) Colquitt County
25. (21) Buford
29. (44) Carrollton
37. (51) Douglas County
38. (25) Newton
54. (55) Gainesville
56. (75) Hughes
65. (40) Westlake
82. (NR) Parkview
85. (83) Grayson
87. (73) Lee County
99. (NR) Marist
(Top 25)
11. (11) Mill Creek
15. (15) Colquitt County
17. (16) Buford
23. (24) Walton
(Top 100)
9. (9) Mill Creek
12. (12) Colquitt County
14. (14) Walton
17. (17) Buford
18. (18) Carrollton
41. (41) Gainesville
53. (NR) Parkview
59. (47) Newton
61. (60) Grayson
88. (75) Westlake
93. (90) Rome
95. (93) Lee County
97. (96) Benedictine
99. (NR) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
9. (8) Mill Creek
13. (15) Colquitt County
14. (13) Walton
15. (16) Buford
27. (30) Carrollton
31. (38) Thomas County Central
52. (48) Benedictine
57. (41) Westlake
61. (34) Newton
63. (68) Lee County
64. (74) Grayson
70. (71) Hughes
71. (70) Gainesville
73. (82) Roswell
84. (85) North Cobb
91. (95) Douglas County
95. (92) Coffee
(Top 100)
10. (10) Mill Creek
12. (12) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
20. (20) Walton
46. (44) Carrollton
59. (58) Gainesville
81. (84) Benedictine
97. (93) Hughes
(Top 25)
9. (9) Mill Creek
11. (11) Colquitt County
12. (12) Buford
21. (21) Walton
(Top 25)
10. (10) Colquitt County
14. (14) Mill Creek
20. (20) Walton
(Top 25)
7. (7) Mill Creek
11. (11) Buford
14. (14) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author