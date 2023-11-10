BreakingNews
AJC poll: Georgia voters say politics played ‘big role’ in Trump indictment

National rankings: Mill Creek moves into top 10 in USA Today poll

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

By
32 minutes ago
X

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

18. (16) Walton

19. (23) Colquitt County

20. (12) Mill Creek

22. (15) Thomas Co. Central

31. (30) Carrollton

35. (32) Buford

53. (58) Newton

57. (64) Grayson

58. (42) Douglas County

75. (66) Westlake

83. (77) Rome

86. (63) Hughes

94. (NR) Coffee

95. (72) Gainesville

98. (80) Lee County

USA Today

(Top 25)

9. (11) Mill Creek

13. (15) Colquitt County

16. (17) Buford

21. (21) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

8. (9) Mill Creek

11. (12) Colquitt County

12. (13) Walton

16. (17) Buford

17. (18) Carrollton

39. (40) Gainesville

49. (58) Grayson

74. (73) Thomas Co. Central

77. (51) Parkview

92. (91) Rome

95. (94) Benedictine

99. (98) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (9) Mill Creek

13. (12) Colquitt County

14. (13) Buford

16. (14) Walton

26. (26) Carrollton

28. (30) Thomas Co. Central

44. (59) Grayson

57. (54) Westlake

64. (57) Benedictine

65. (65) Hughes

68. (97) Coffee

73. (78) Roswell

77. (87) Rome

80. (83) Lee County

82. (89) Douglas County

86. (74) Gainesville

88. (86) North Cobb

99. (NR) Newton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

8. (9) Mill Creek

10. (11) Buford

11. (12) Colquitt County

18. (19) Walton

40. (45) Carrollton

59. (59) Gainesville

76. (77) Benedictine

96. (97) Hughes

100. (NR) Rome

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

8. (8) Mill Creek

11. (11) Colquitt County

12. (12) Buford

21. (21) Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

9. (10) Colquitt County

13. (14) Mill Creek

19. (20) Walton

25. (25) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Mill Creek

11. (11) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

