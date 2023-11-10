National rankings: Mill Creek moves into top 10 in USA Today poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
18. (16) Walton
19. (23) Colquitt County
20. (12) Mill Creek
22. (15) Thomas Co. Central
31. (30) Carrollton
35. (32) Buford
53. (58) Newton
57. (64) Grayson
58. (42) Douglas County
75. (66) Westlake
83. (77) Rome
86. (63) Hughes
94. (NR) Coffee
95. (72) Gainesville
98. (80) Lee County
(Top 25)
9. (11) Mill Creek
13. (15) Colquitt County
16. (17) Buford
21. (21) Walton
(Top 100)
8. (9) Mill Creek
11. (12) Colquitt County
12. (13) Walton
16. (17) Buford
17. (18) Carrollton
39. (40) Gainesville
49. (58) Grayson
74. (73) Thomas Co. Central
77. (51) Parkview
92. (91) Rome
95. (94) Benedictine
99. (98) Lee County
(Top 100)
7. (9) Mill Creek
13. (12) Colquitt County
14. (13) Buford
16. (14) Walton
26. (26) Carrollton
28. (30) Thomas Co. Central
44. (59) Grayson
57. (54) Westlake
64. (57) Benedictine
65. (65) Hughes
68. (97) Coffee
73. (78) Roswell
77. (87) Rome
80. (83) Lee County
82. (89) Douglas County
86. (74) Gainesville
88. (86) North Cobb
99. (NR) Newton
(Top 100)
8. (9) Mill Creek
10. (11) Buford
11. (12) Colquitt County
18. (19) Walton
40. (45) Carrollton
59. (59) Gainesville
76. (77) Benedictine
96. (97) Hughes
100. (NR) Rome
(Top 25)
8. (8) Mill Creek
11. (11) Colquitt County
12. (12) Buford
21. (21) Walton
(Top 25)
9. (10) Colquitt County
13. (14) Mill Creek
19. (20) Walton
25. (25) Buford
(Top 25)
6. (6) Mill Creek
11. (11) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
