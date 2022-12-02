ajc logo
National rankings: Mill Creek moves into top 10 in CalPreps poll

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (11) Mill Creek

14. (19) Carrollton

21. (25) Colquitt County

23. (27) Hughes

30. (24) Buford

38. (41) Cedar Grove

56. (63) North Cobb

65. (40) Walton

66. (71) Rome

71. (NR) Ware County

72. (NR) Milton

74. (NR) Roswell

78. (81) Cedartown

82. (77) Westlake

83. (98) Gainesville

100. (56) Thomas County Central

USA Today

(Top 25)

18. (17) Hughes

21. (21) Colquitt County

24. (NR) Carrollton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

18. (18) Hughes

19. (19) Mill Creek

21. (21) Colquitt County

25. (54) Carrollton

36. (43) Cedar Grove

40. (37) Buford

49. (32) Walton

82. (96) Milton

88. (NR) Roswell

90. (NR) Rome

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

13. (11) Mill Creek

14. (19) Colquitt County

16. (15) Hughes

19. (16) Buford

23. (21) Carrollton

37. (33) Ware County

44. (49) Cedar Gove

57. (72) Roswell

63. (73) Rome

67. (77) Gainesville

70. (65) North Cobb

73. (78) Cedartown

76. (NR) Milton

82. (46) Thomas County Central

85. (62) Walton

90. (68) Grayson

93. (75) Westlake

High School Football America

(Top 100)

15. (17) Colquitt County

19. (20) Hughes

21. (22) Mill Creek

24. (30) Cedar Grove

41. (28) Buford

63. (87) Carrollton

73. (81) Milton

75. (49) Walton

81. (80) North Cobb

88. (NR) Roswell

93. (NR) Rome

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

11. (11) Hughes

17. (18) Mill Creek

18. (19) Colquitt County

19. (NR) Carrollton

20. (20) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

21. (22) Colquitt County

23. (25) Mill Creek

25. (24) Buford

