National rankings: Mill Creek moves into top 10 in CalPreps poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
9. (11) Mill Creek
14. (19) Carrollton
21. (25) Colquitt County
23. (27) Hughes
30. (24) Buford
38. (41) Cedar Grove
56. (63) North Cobb
65. (40) Walton
66. (71) Rome
71. (NR) Ware County
72. (NR) Milton
74. (NR) Roswell
78. (81) Cedartown
82. (77) Westlake
83. (98) Gainesville
100. (56) Thomas County Central
(Top 25)
18. (17) Hughes
21. (21) Colquitt County
24. (NR) Carrollton
(Top 100)
18. (18) Hughes
19. (19) Mill Creek
21. (21) Colquitt County
25. (54) Carrollton
36. (43) Cedar Grove
40. (37) Buford
49. (32) Walton
82. (96) Milton
88. (NR) Roswell
90. (NR) Rome
(Top 100)
13. (11) Mill Creek
14. (19) Colquitt County
16. (15) Hughes
19. (16) Buford
23. (21) Carrollton
37. (33) Ware County
44. (49) Cedar Gove
57. (72) Roswell
63. (73) Rome
67. (77) Gainesville
70. (65) North Cobb
73. (78) Cedartown
76. (NR) Milton
82. (46) Thomas County Central
85. (62) Walton
90. (68) Grayson
93. (75) Westlake
(Top 100)
15. (17) Colquitt County
19. (20) Hughes
21. (22) Mill Creek
24. (30) Cedar Grove
41. (28) Buford
63. (87) Carrollton
73. (81) Milton
75. (49) Walton
81. (80) North Cobb
88. (NR) Roswell
93. (NR) Rome
(Top 25)
11. (11) Hughes
17. (18) Mill Creek
18. (19) Colquitt County
19. (NR) Carrollton
20. (20) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
21. (22) Colquitt County
23. (25) Mill Creek
25. (24) Buford
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com