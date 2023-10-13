National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 8

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

11. (12) Buford

17. (17) Mill Creek

19. (20) Walton

25. (24) Colquitt County

31. (28) Newton

38. (33) Thomas County Central

45. (73) Carrollton

48. (42) Westlake

52. (55) Gainesville

68. (57) Douglas County

70. (67) Parkview

77. (72) Lee County

86. (88) Norcross

91. (86) Hughes

92. (98) Marist

95. (96) Grayson

99. (87) North Cobb

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

14. (14) Mill Creek

16. (16) Colquitt County

24. (21) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

17. (17) Carrollton

25. (29) Mill Creek

41. (41) Gainesville

45. (45) Parkview

48. (48) Newton

60. (60) Grayson

78. (76) Westlake

91. (89) Rome

96. (95) Benedictine

100. (100) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

9. (7) Mill Creek

12. (10) Buford

14. (14) Walton

31. (37) Thomas County Central

33. (39) Carrollton

34. (32) Newton

37. (34) Colquitt County

38. (36) Westlake

45. (40) Benedictine

65. (63) Lee County

68. (70) Hughes

69. (62) Parkview

70. (67) Gainesville

80. (90) Roswell

82. (73) Grayson

87. (80) Douglas County

92. (68) North Cobb

96. (89) Coffee

98. (NR) Rome

100. (NR) Houston County

High School Football America

(Top 100)

8. (8) Buford

12. (13) Colquitt County

18. (19) Mill Creek

21. (21) Walton

43. (46) Carrollton

59. (59) Gainesville

85. (87) Benedictine

93. (93) Hughes

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Buford

12. (12) Mill Creek

13. (13) Colquitt County

22. (23) Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

11. (11) Buford

12. (12) Colquitt County

18. (18) Walton

22. (23) Mill Creek

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (7) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

14. (14) Mill Creek

15. (15) Walton

