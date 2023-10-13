National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 8

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
11. (12) Buford
17. (17) Mill Creek
19. (20) Walton
25. (24) Colquitt County
31. (28) Newton
38. (33) Thomas County Central
45. (73) Carrollton
48. (42) Westlake
52. (55) Gainesville
68. (57) Douglas County
70. (67) Parkview
77. (72) Lee County
86. (88) Norcross
91. (86) Hughes
92. (98) Marist
95. (96) Grayson
99. (87) North Cobb
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
14. (14) Mill Creek
16. (16) Colquitt County
24. (21) Walton
(Top 100)
5. (5) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
17. (17) Carrollton
25. (29) Mill Creek
41. (41) Gainesville
45. (45) Parkview
48. (48) Newton
60. (60) Grayson
78. (76) Westlake
91. (89) Rome
96. (95) Benedictine
100. (100) Creekside
(Top 100)
9. (7) Mill Creek
12. (10) Buford
14. (14) Walton
31. (37) Thomas County Central
33. (39) Carrollton
34. (32) Newton
37. (34) Colquitt County
38. (36) Westlake
45. (40) Benedictine
65. (63) Lee County
68. (70) Hughes
69. (62) Parkview
70. (67) Gainesville
80. (90) Roswell
82. (73) Grayson
87. (80) Douglas County
92. (68) North Cobb
96. (89) Coffee
98. (NR) Rome
100. (NR) Houston County
(Top 100)
8. (8) Buford
12. (13) Colquitt County
18. (19) Mill Creek
21. (21) Walton
43. (46) Carrollton
59. (59) Gainesville
85. (87) Benedictine
93. (93) Hughes
(Top 25)
4. (4) Buford
12. (12) Mill Creek
13. (13) Colquitt County
22. (23) Walton
(Top 25)
11. (11) Buford
12. (12) Colquitt County
18. (18) Walton
22. (23) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
7. (7) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
14. (14) Mill Creek
15. (15) Walton
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author