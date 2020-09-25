X

National rankings: Grayson now top Georgia team in 4 polls

Credit: For the AJC

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

21. (42) Grayson

26. (13) Lowndes

38. (73) North Gwinnett

67. (70) Cedar Grove

81. (82) Blessed Trinity

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

23. (NR) North Gwinnett

MaxPreps

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

9. (12) Grayson

11. (14) North Gwinnet

13. (9) Lowndes

15. (15) Colquitt County

51. (64) Valdosta

56. (96) McEachern

60. (21) Marietta

62. (68) Warner Robins

65. (75) Mill Creek

69. (85) Milton

80. (62) Parkview

95. (NR) Blessed Trinity

