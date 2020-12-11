National rankings: Grayson, Colquitt County remain Georgia’s top 2 teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
22. (19) Colquitt County
38. (30) Grayson
77. (82) Lowndes
5. (5) Grayson
13. (13) Colquitt County
4. (4) Grayson
9. (9) Colquitt County
6. (7) Colquitt County
9. (10) Grayson
24. (28) Lowndes
50. (50) Buford
52. (51) Warner Robins
60. (81) Blessed Trinity
67. (76) Lee County
75. (85) Valdosta
80. (95) Norcross
86. (NR) Jefferson
89. (98) Ware County
93. (78) Collins Hill
96. (83) North Cobb
4. (4) Grayson
16. (16) Colquitt County
25. (25) Norcross
28. (28) Lowndes
62. (69) Blessed Trinity
66. (71) Cedar Grove
67. (72) Milton
69. (74) Lee County
76. (78) Warner Robins
85. (89) Allatoona
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author