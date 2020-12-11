X

National rankings: Grayson, Colquitt County remain Georgia’s top 2 teams

Grayson coach Adam Carter talks to his team after its 30-6 win over Harrison in the Class 7A playoffs.
Grayson coach Adam Carter talks to his team after its 30-6 win over Harrison in the Class 7A playoffs.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

22. (19) Colquitt County

38. (30) Grayson

77. (82) Lowndes

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

13. (13) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

4. (4) Grayson

9. (9) Colquitt County

Massey Ratings

6. (7) Colquitt County

9. (10) Grayson

24. (28) Lowndes

50. (50) Buford

52. (51) Warner Robins

60. (81) Blessed Trinity

67. (76) Lee County

75. (85) Valdosta

80. (95) Norcross

86. (NR) Jefferson

89. (98) Ware County

93. (78) Collins Hill

96. (83) North Cobb

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

16. (16) Colquitt County

25. (25) Norcross

28. (28) Lowndes

62. (69) Blessed Trinity

66. (71) Cedar Grove

67. (72) Milton

69. (74) Lee County

76. (78) Warner Robins

85. (89) Allatoona

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Chip Saye

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.