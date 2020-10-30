National rankings: Cedar Grove makes big jump in 2 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
23. (26) Lowndes
43. (45) Grayson
51. (57) Colquitt County
63. (87) Cedar Grove
73. (73) Valdosta
79. (76) Warner Robins
80. (NR) Ware County
88. (76) Norcross
4. (5) Grayson
9. (10) Lowndes
6. (6) Grayson
8. (8) Lowndes
9. (9) Lowndes
11. (11) Colquitt County
12. (10) Grayson
54. (58) Warner Robins
55. (59) North Gwinnett
59. (66) Valdosta
80. (NR) Cedar Grove
85. (75) Parkview
88. (100) Milton
94. (83) Lee County
96. (88) Brookwood
3. (3) Lowndes
7. (7) Grayson
30. (31) Colquitt County
40. (40) Brookwood
44. (44) Norcross
56. (56) Parkview
71. (71) Cedar Grove
74. (75) Blessed Trinity
87. (90) Milton
89. (92) Lee County
