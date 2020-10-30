X

National rankings: Cedar Grove makes big jump in 2 polls

Cedar Grove defensive back Kayin Lee (24, right) celebrates his interception with defensive back Domonique Davis (left) during Friday's game at Greater Atlanta Christian in Norcross. Cedar Grove prevailed on the road 33-6.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 23 minutes ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

23. (26) Lowndes

43. (45) Grayson

51. (57) Colquitt County

63. (87) Cedar Grove

73. (73) Valdosta

79. (76) Warner Robins

80. (NR) Ware County

88. (76) Norcross

USA Today

4. (5) Grayson

9. (10) Lowndes

MaxPreps

6. (6) Grayson

8. (8) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

9. (9) Lowndes

11. (11) Colquitt County

12. (10) Grayson

54. (58) Warner Robins

55. (59) North Gwinnett

59. (66) Valdosta

80. (NR) Cedar Grove

85. (75) Parkview

88. (100) Milton

94. (83) Lee County

96. (88) Brookwood

High School Football America

3. (3) Lowndes

7. (7) Grayson

30. (31) Colquitt County

40. (40) Brookwood

44. (44) Norcross

56. (56) Parkview

71. (71) Cedar Grove

74. (75) Blessed Trinity

87. (90) Milton

89. (92) Lee County

