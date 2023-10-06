National rankings: Buford drops in CalPreps poll; Newton keeps climbing

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

12. (8) Buford

17. (18) Mill Creek

20. (16) Walton

24. (32) Colquitt County

28. (55) Newton

33. (35) Thomas County Central

42. (69) Westlake

55. (67) Gainesville

57. (59) Douglas County

67. (50) Parkview

72. (NR) Lee County

73. (78) Carrollton

85. (100) Coffee

86. (79) Hughes

87. (95) North Cobb

88. (92) Norcross

94. (81) Benedictine

96. (60) Grayson

98. (NR) Marist

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

14. (14) Mill Creek

16. (16) Colquitt County

21. (22) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

17. (16) Carrollton

29. (33) Mill Creek

41. (39) Gainesville

45. (44) Parkview

48. (63) Newton

60. (52) Grayson

76. (76) Westlake

89. (86) Rome

95. (94) Benedictine

100. (100) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

7. (7) Mill Creek

10. (10) Buford

15. (14) Walton

32. (45) Newton

34. (34) Colquitt County

36. (30) Westlake

37. (41) Thomas County Central

39. (35) Carrollton

40. (36) Benedictine

62. (61) Parkview

63. (79) Lee County

67. (64) Gainesville

68. (57) North Cobb

70. (82) Hughes

73. (39) Grayson

80. (85) Douglas County

89. (87) Coffee

90. (96) Roswell

98. (94) Norcross

High School Football America

(Top 100)

8. (8) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

19. (20) Mill Creek

21. (22) Walton

46. (47) Carrollton

59. (62) Gainesville

87. (89) Benedictine

93. (94) Hughes

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Buford

12. (12) Mill Creek

13. (13) Colquitt County

23. (23) Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

11. (11) Buford

12. (12) Colquitt County

18. (18) Walton

23. (23) Mill Creek

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (7) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

14. (14) Mill Creek

15. (15) Walton

