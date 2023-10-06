National rankings: Buford drops in CalPreps poll; Newton keeps climbing

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
12. (8) Buford
17. (18) Mill Creek
20. (16) Walton
24. (32) Colquitt County
28. (55) Newton
33. (35) Thomas County Central
42. (69) Westlake
55. (67) Gainesville
57. (59) Douglas County
67. (50) Parkview
72. (NR) Lee County
73. (78) Carrollton
85. (100) Coffee
86. (79) Hughes
87. (95) North Cobb
88. (92) Norcross
94. (81) Benedictine
96. (60) Grayson
98. (NR) Marist
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
14. (14) Mill Creek
16. (16) Colquitt County
21. (22) Walton
(Top 100)
5. (5) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
17. (16) Carrollton
29. (33) Mill Creek
41. (39) Gainesville
45. (44) Parkview
48. (63) Newton
60. (52) Grayson
76. (76) Westlake
89. (86) Rome
95. (94) Benedictine
100. (100) Creekside
(Top 100)
7. (7) Mill Creek
10. (10) Buford
15. (14) Walton
32. (45) Newton
34. (34) Colquitt County
36. (30) Westlake
37. (41) Thomas County Central
39. (35) Carrollton
40. (36) Benedictine
62. (61) Parkview
63. (79) Lee County
67. (64) Gainesville
68. (57) North Cobb
70. (82) Hughes
73. (39) Grayson
80. (85) Douglas County
89. (87) Coffee
90. (96) Roswell
98. (94) Norcross
(Top 100)
8. (8) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
19. (20) Mill Creek
21. (22) Walton
46. (47) Carrollton
59. (62) Gainesville
87. (89) Benedictine
93. (94) Hughes
(Top 25)
4. (4) Buford
12. (12) Mill Creek
13. (13) Colquitt County
23. (23) Walton
(Top 25)
11. (11) Buford
12. (12) Colquitt County
18. (18) Walton
23. (23) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
7. (7) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
14. (14) Mill Creek
15. (15) Walton
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC