ajc logo
X

National rankings: Buford among top 10 in six polls

081922 Milton, Ga.: Buford strong safety Justin Baker (20) celebrates his interception for a touchdown with defensive end Eddrick Houston (0) during the third quarter of their game against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Buford won 38-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
081922 Milton, Ga.: Buford strong safety Justin Baker (20) celebrates his interception for a touchdown with defensive end Eddrick Houston (0) during the third quarter of their game against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Buford won 38-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (7) Buford

17. (15) Mill Creek

22. (11) Hughes

23. (19) North Cobb

25. (21) Grayson

42. (33) Collins Hill

54. (46) Colquitt County

60. (50) Cedar Grove

71. (NR) Walton

82. (93) Lee County

92. (58) Brookwood

93. (80) North Gwinnett

99. (92) Lowndes

100. (88) Milton

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. Buford

21. Grayson

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (10) Buford

20. (21) Grayson

26. (26) Mill Creek

31. (37) Hughes

54. (54) Collins Hill

63. (65) North Cobb

65. (67) Lee County

69. (72) Cedar Grove

82. (85) Colquitt County

86. (NR) Walton

95. (70) Milton

97. (94) Kennesaw Mountain

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

11. (14) Buford

22. (12) Collins Hill

23. (22) Mill Creek

31. (25) Grayson

34. (32) North Cobb

45. (70) Lee County

50. (69) Colquitt County

52. (80) North Gwinnett

55. (NR) Hughes

84. (NR) Parkview

95. (84) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Buford

20. (16) North Cobb

28. (30) Hughes

34. (35) Grayson

35. (37) Mill Creek

55. (NR) Lee County

62. (78) Walton

63. (75) Colquitt County

81. (80) Brookwood

98. (NR) Collins Hill

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

7. (8) Buford

18. (16) Grayson

HSFB.com

(Top 25)

13. (13) Buford

18. (17) Hughes

21. (20) Colquitt County

24. (24) Grayson

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (7) Buford

16. (16) Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts10h ago
Weekend Predictions: Big wins for Georgia over Oregon, Clemson over Tech
17h ago
Selectivity leads Georgia Tech grad Graham Neff to dream job as Clemson AD
16h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
10h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
10h ago
Vince Dooley, turning 90, believes Kirby Smart will be ‘Georgia’s greatest coach’
12h ago
The Latest
12 veteran coaches share their favorite venues in Georgia
54m ago
List: 77 Georgia head coaches with at least 300 games coached
55m ago
4 Questions with The Central Georgia Sports Report founder Michael Lough
1h ago
Featured
02/21/2019 — Austell, Georgia — Apartment buildings are boarded up at Parkview Apartments, located at 360 Riverside Parkway, in Austell, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
1h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
22h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top