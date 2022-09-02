National rankings: Buford among top 10 in six polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
9. (7) Buford
17. (15) Mill Creek
22. (11) Hughes
23. (19) North Cobb
25. (21) Grayson
42. (33) Collins Hill
54. (46) Colquitt County
60. (50) Cedar Grove
71. (NR) Walton
82. (93) Lee County
92. (58) Brookwood
93. (80) North Gwinnett
99. (92) Lowndes
100. (88) Milton
(Top 25)
3. Buford
21. Grayson
(Top 100)
6. (10) Buford
20. (21) Grayson
26. (26) Mill Creek
31. (37) Hughes
54. (54) Collins Hill
63. (65) North Cobb
65. (67) Lee County
69. (72) Cedar Grove
82. (85) Colquitt County
86. (NR) Walton
95. (70) Milton
97. (94) Kennesaw Mountain
(Top 100)
11. (14) Buford
22. (12) Collins Hill
23. (22) Mill Creek
31. (25) Grayson
34. (32) North Cobb
45. (70) Lee County
50. (69) Colquitt County
52. (80) North Gwinnett
55. (NR) Hughes
84. (NR) Parkview
95. (84) Carrollton
(Top 100)
3. (3) Buford
20. (16) North Cobb
28. (30) Hughes
34. (35) Grayson
35. (37) Mill Creek
55. (NR) Lee County
62. (78) Walton
63. (75) Colquitt County
81. (80) Brookwood
98. (NR) Collins Hill
(Top 25)
7. (8) Buford
18. (16) Grayson
(Top 25)
13. (13) Buford
18. (17) Hughes
21. (20) Colquitt County
24. (24) Grayson
(Top 25)
6. (7) Buford
16. (16) Grayson
